Snapchat: What You Should And Shouldn't Believe

Regardless of an earnings miss, short-term catalysts have the potential of neutralizing and overshooting bearish valuations.

Heading into earnings, uncertainty about Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) firmness to uphold its lofty growth narrative continues to cast a gloomy shadow over the stock. As recent price action has indicated, more market survey and macro trends are giving shorts the upper hand given the recent multiples compression we have witnessed. However, regardless of the earnings outcome, some catalysts which are not necessarily true are either being priced into or excluded from Snap’s valuation.

How do these catalysts intersect to shape Snap’s valuation?

True but overlooked catalysts

Snap ads are mostly premium priced.

In my previous article, I highlighted Snap’s ability to make revenue from its daily ad inventory akin to a Superbowl advertiser’s payday. Given the premium nature of ad formats and assets like Geofilters and Lenses, every new advertiser onboarded has the opportunity of making a significant impact in its daily revenue. It’s all about carving out a niche, provided Snap isn’t running out of ad load. Therefore, the goalpost will continue to shift towards the lofty revenue forecast as more advertisers attempt to achieve the virality currently enjoyed by their competitors who are taking advantage of customizable assets like Geofilters and Lenses to engage customers, increase LTV (life term value), push prospects further down the conversion funnel while onboarding new users.

Mass adoption of Snap Spectacles

The bearishness in the idea of a significant sales contribution from Snap Spectacles stems from the unexpected failure of its forerunner a.k.a Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Glasses. While Google Glasses retailed at a much higher price point above $1,000 per pair, Snap Spectacles are retailing for a much lower and affordable price point at $130. The market has largely overlooked the possible success of this AR technology. However, interest level among millennials keeps growing, and recent trends created by the popular Pokémon Go sensation will further support the widespread traction of AR technologies considering its newness.

A 1% market adoption of Snap’s 158 million DAU puts potential revenue contribution at over $200 million in FY’17. Considering projected ad revenue of $770 million, going by eMarketer’s estimates, hitting the sales figure from Spectacles or a reasonable run rate within conservative estimates could lead to the $1 billion in FY’17 revenue, which gave a share price hovering around $25 post-IPO.

Longs will throw in the towel on the short term

Given the lofty IPO valuation and the euphoria that ensued, regardless of the awareness of the overvaluation of the equity market and the warnings that pointed towards another Twitter-like (NYSE:TWTR) ending for the social media site, Snap investors are clearly in this for a longer period than shorts will be willing to exercise their patience for.

And if the price action post-Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) IPO is a precursor to trading confidence, given the strange sell-off that ensued after the social media giant went public, investors might be hesitant to offload large bullish bets early enough.

The optimism on the part of longs can be justified in the opportunities that abound in future tech trends such as AR and VR, the growing TAM of the digital marketing industry, which is accommodative of new market entrants with solid IPs, and the overall younger audience cohorts who are anticipated to mature into adults with a larger purchasing power.

This will uphold the premium-priced inventory, though this is under the assumption that competition doesn’t erode the pricing edge inherent in Snap’s business model.

True but mispriced catalysts

MAU/DAU will be supportive of revenue or profit margins

Optimistic revenue projections for 2017 stand at $1 billion. At an estimated 158 million DAUs, the market is pricing an ARPU of $6.32. For comparison, FB currently logs approx. $4 in ARPU. While investors might not be overly concerned about the numbers, it would fall drastically should Snap fail to hit its lofty revenue projections. This will be a leading indicator/driver of more multiples compression as investors pare down their exposure to earnings volatility.

With MAU/DAU growth indicative of sluggish near-term momentum, investors might be overlooking an early indicator of a drop in forecasted APRU. Remember, falling ARPU is a leading indicator of earnings volatility towards a downside in price action.

Revenue growth will catch up with anticipated growth indicated by lofty valuation multiples

The $1 billion projected revenue alongside the loftier numbers in FY'18 ($2 billion) is based on Snap upholding its premium ad inventory while growing ad load and attracting top advertisers to bid for its ad slots. In the absence of lofty valuation multiples, any one-off mega deal will tilt the risk-reward towards more upsides as the market is thirsty for news on the attractiveness and demand level of Snap’s ad inventory. However, its lofty valuation might have priced in such news, though recent price decline might lead to a larger short squeeze in the aftermath of such positive news.

With research agencies like eMarketer revising its revenue forecast for FY'17 to $770 million and in the absence of a confirmation of strong demand for Snap’s premium ad slots, longs might be in for some shocking earnings sell-off when the drivers for soft earnings are scrutinized in the next conference call.

Teenagers will continue to drive premium ad inventory on Snap

While advertisers will always test a new platform for opportunities of generating superior ROI, it isn’t indicative that they will stick or rotate budget from incumbents like Facebook or Google to every new platform. The ability to achieve superior ROAS is driven by the purchasing power of the target audience and the modesty in the pricing of an advertiser’s ad inventory.

Given its premium ad slots, Snap has to come up with an intelligent ad API which is capable of leveraging data from its users to generate ROI-positive campaigns for its advertisers.

Most advertisers will only be content with impressions and click-based campaigns for so long. As soon as push gets to shove and the need to breakeven keeps growing, they won’t hesitate to rotate their budget into more intelligent and data-driven platforms.

Leading indicators of an advertisement company’s ability to generate ROI-positive campaigns include the volume of data available for mining, the sophistication of its AI algorithm, indicated by its ability to abstract and create drone-precision bidding, and targeting options for advertisers.

Compared to Facebook and Google, Snapchat is still in its infancy in terms of data processed and the sophistication and learning curve of its ad algorithm. This won’t be supportive of the anticipated budget rotation towards Snap from FB and GOOGL.

Instagram will eat Snap’s launch

I believe the short thesis that Facebook will eat Snap’s lunch is a bit shaky. While Facebook has attempted to mimic Snap in the past, its inability to pull a successful replica rests on the virality-creating capabilities of the Snap app. I believe it’s about the art and not the science. Though recent engagement level with some replica features of Snap in Instagram stories suggest Snap might be losing market share, it hasn’t indicated any mix shift in the audience base from Snap to Instagram.

Virality is created by art and design. Instagram earned its virality for a different reason which isn’t related to disappearing content. I don’t see the platform kicking off the second wave of virality off features from Snap.

The male gender also uses Snap

One of the best short ideas on Snap is the under-representation of the male gender on the platform. From celebrities to brands, the larger population of Snap users produce content that aligns more with the feminine gender. Safe DJ Khaled, the most popular Snap celebrities, and influencers who play a big role in the level of engagement on the platform are female.

The site also consists of a large number of female-targeted brands. The few male brands on the platform are more driven towards the sport-affinity cohort. Entertainment and news brands/content provide the best cohort of more even representation of male and female users.

In addition, some Snap assets are more ubiquitous amongst females with an emphasis on beauty and facial upliftment.

This upholds the skeptical view that Snap might end up another feminine fad just like Pinterest. I believe this discounted skew in gender representation is being misrepresented in Snap’s valuation given the MAU stagnancy of a similar platform in Pinterest, which has a similar gender representation distortion.

Conclusion

While the factors towards more downsize are strongly represented, investors should be careful of aggressive short bets as heavy downsize jolts being priced in as these negative catalysts unfold will only intensify the resultant euphoria that will ensue in the event that Snap hits, nearly hits, or surpasses some of its lofty revenue, DAU, ARPU, and FCF projections.

