Valeant Pharmaceuticals Is An Asset Play And Any Growth Is A Margin Of Safety

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is disproportionately punished in the news, resulting in a stock discounted below the value of its assets less its liabilities

VRX saw a 1%+ drop the day of the pricing announcement on Siliq

VRX was punished due to a critical Bloomberg article related to Syprine

VRX was punished when iNova bids supposedly came in at $900MM vs a $1B whisper price

All three of these hits to the stock price were either completely unwarranted, and at the very least, cases of overreaction. VRX does not seem to be getting any credit in the stock price for growth drivers (as you will see below) like Siliq, and so it should not follow that a pricing decision, perhaps even a good one, materially influences the stock price.

The Syprine article is certainly damaging to their reputation, but it was nothing we didn't already know, they had a flawed and unethical roll up model that took advantage of pricing power and didn't spend on developing new drugs by itself. This issue was already priced in to the stock, and has been corrected by the new business model under current management, which is to say, holding on to B & L, Salix, or both as long term growth drivers, and maximizing value of the other assets to pay down debt through cash flow and divestitures. Additionally, Syprine has run its course as a revenue generator for VRX, management has only assumed $110MM in profit in all of 2017 for Syprine, Isuprel, Nitropress, Xenazine, Edecrine, Virazole, and Ammonul combined, due to LOE's and other challenges. This is probably a low-ball estimate and any proceeds above the estimates could be used to pay down debt.

If a 10% discount, which was the supposed delta between the bid and ask, on iNova, is the haircut VRX has to take on all of its assets in order to sell quickly, then so be it, the valuation analysis below may imply a much greater discount. Walking away from a 10% discount of the whisper price should not be bad news, and demonstrates VRX management thinking that they can get more for the asset down the line.

Will the company be raided by creditors anytime soon to force the fire sale? Doubtful, their financial covenants were just loosened and earnings estimates, which still meet those covenants, have large effects of LOE's baked in. Valeant also recently pushed out the maturity of some of its notes which were closest to coming due. They have ample free cash flow to service their debt (all 2017 mandatory amortization has already been paid) and if they bump up against their maturities, they can always refinance again with the substantial assets listed below; B & L in particular, would be a rock solid asset for creditors. Additionally, bears imply that a majority of their debt is tied to floating rates and will be affected by the rising interest rate environment, but only a third of their debt is floating, so quarter point increases from the Fed will not have an overwhelming effect, and management could prioritize paying off this debt with FCF sooner rather than later if the Fed becomes more hawkish.

Valeant is an asset play; though I do not think Bausch & Lomb and Salix will both be sold, I hope one of them will. I am also cautiously optimistic that a skilled board and management team can figure out the best assets to divest in the puzzle of Valeant's rolled up EBITDA.

Valeant two biggest assets are worth a lot

B + L, @ 15x Operating Income is worth $17.35 Billion ($1.357B GAAP EBITA less $200MM for its share of corporate overhead.) The bull case for B + L is easy to understand and has been well explained by others; an aging population should lead to long term sustainable growth for a market leader in eye care. Cooper vision, which, at best, is an equivalently established name in the sector, is valued at over 30.5x GAAP EBITA of $322MM with a market cap of $9.88B.

Assuming Valeant can achieve some of the growth they expected from Xifaxan (new sales force etc.), Valeant should be able to sell Salix for $10-13 Billion, $10B being the point when talks with Takeda supposedly broke down, though we can never know, admittedly I doubt it was lower considering Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) was bidding for Salix back when Valeant bought it for $13.4 Billion 2015, would Pearson really outbid Takeda by $3.4B? That number allows for some serious discounting by Takeda related to Valeant's distressed position.

That values the two assets at a total $27.35 Billion, conservatively estimated at the low end of Salix valuations.

Valeant's Debt Situation as it relates to VRX equity as an asset play

Absent any debt repayment via cash flow YTD in 2017, Valeant has long term Debt of approx. $28.65B after the closing of the skincare assets to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), and slightly under $28 Billion when the Dendreon sale to Sanpower closes and they use those proceeds to pay down debt.

With a current market cap of $3.1 Billion as of 4/20/17, the remainder of Valeant's business would only have to exceed $3.75 Billion in value ($28B + $3.1B less $27.35B) in order for the stock to have upside. $1.5B in operating income (EBITA) for the Diversified segment in 2016, declining substantially by $605MM in 2017 guidance, puts us at approx. $895MM in 2017 for the segment. So if the Diversified segment operated at 2017 income for 4 years and then disappeared, the stock would have upside. Alternatively, since we know the segment is in decline, albeit, much of that decline has been baked into the 2017 numbers, if the segment declined 20% a year and then disappeared, the segment would only have to continue operating at that rate of decline for approximately 8 years, and the stock should have upside. I do not think the value of the assets in the diversified segment will decline at that rate using 2017 guidance as a starting point, considering the assumptions made regarding this year's significant LOE's.

Additionally, the aforementioned iNova, even sold at the $900MM bid, represents almost 25% of the $3.75B valuation of the remaining assets necessary for the stock to have upside. This analysis is not a catch all, I did not mention some assets in Branded Rx nor did I include Valeant's real estate holdings, and was meant to serve as a back of the envelope explanation of VRX's story as an asset play, and demonstrate that VRX has been unfairly punished by the market and media. Sector specific risks certainly exist, but Bausch & Lomb, which makes up more than half of the valuation, will be less affected by any regulation than others in the sector, as it is not a true pharmaceutical play. VRX may continue to fall in the near to midterm, but any signs of growth from its pipeline, or substantial asset sales, should return the stock to fair value.