Taiwan Powering Along

Strongest net inflows of funds into the private sector in the world.

To come to this assessment, a balance of national accounting study was done.

The national accounts can be summarized in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is located and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation is growing steadily and adding to the private sector.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart indicates that the stock market is trending upwards and looking to go into all-time highs set in 2000.

The chart below shows GDP.



The chart shows that GDP is rising steadily on a multi-decade bull trend of growth on growth.

The following chart shows the M2 money supply. M3 total broad money supply figures are not available however would be trending the same as M2 but be a higher amount.

The chart shows that the money supply has been steadily increasing with the expanding economy. A bullish chart. As soon as one sees an expanding money supply, one thinks, what about inflation?

The chart below shows inflation. Inflation has been under control and flat since the 1980's.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions. The chart below shows population.

The chart shows that the population has been steadily expanding in a healthy shallow parabolic curve upwards. This means more people to make, buy and sell things too.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals a steady growth in the number of employed persons making things and with pay packets to spend to buy them with.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons, and this is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is steady at a relatively low 4%.

Households have 82% debt to GDP as the chart below shows.

Private debt information for Taiwan is hard to find and if any readers can link to a source it would be appreciated as the level of private debt is an important measure. Private debt to income is the decisive measure and not noted in Taiwan.

The price of accommodation is falling from a high nouveau as the chart below shows. House prices have tripled since 2000.

The bottom line is if the private is growing in all respects and has low unemployment, and through credit creation, is expanding its income flows.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports and also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows current account is both positive and strongly trending upwards.

Important for external sector results is the currency exchange rate, and this is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the currency has been trading is a steady range between 25 to 35 since 1988. At present, there is a trend to strength.

Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. This points to an improvement in GDP coming and is also reflected in the falling unemployment rate and the rising employed persons rate. The downside to this trend is that exported goods to other countries appear more expensive and so demand for them falls. A steady exchange rate is important for overseas investors as one does not want to suffer losses through a sudden exchange rate rise or fall. Taiwan looks to be steady in its trading range and more than likely will start a "saw tooth" move back to the top of its range over the next years.

Government Sector

The government budget value is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government is adding to the private sector and that the net add is in a declining trend measured from 2009.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are relatively moderate except the personal income tax rate.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the exchange rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits business owners at the expense of the rest of the population. Who would have thought that the rich and powerful would be exploiting the masses in Taiwan?

Taiwan is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector of taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy is locked into a now obsolete gold standard mentality that has not applied internationally since 1971.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is growing, so the flows also grow in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 4.20% 1.40% 14.50% 20.10%

At present, this is the best scorecard on the planet.

One can see from the table that every year over 20% of GDP, in additional income, flows into the private sector and increases the value of all financial assets located there. This includes the stock market. This is the highest rate of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present and is a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector.

Using ETFs one can invest in Taiwan using these funds:

EWT iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF QTWN SPDR MSCI Taiwan Quality Mix ETF FTW First Trust Taiwan AlphaDEX Fund

In the next article, we will have a look at Singapore.

