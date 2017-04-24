GE Completes Acquisition Of LM Wind Power For Wind Blades

The deal promises to provide GE with technology and scale to better compete in increasingly competitive wind energy markets worldwide.

LM has been manufacturing fiberglass wind turbine blades since 1978 and has operations in major growth markets.

Quick Take

GE (GE) subsidiary GE Renewable Energy has completed the previously announced acquisition of LM Wind Power for $1.65 billion from private equity owner Doughty Hanson.

LM makes some of the world’s largest and most advanced wind turbine blades.

The deal promises to help the combined operation lower total cost of ownership for customers, especially in major growth markets of China, India, Brazil and Turkey.

Target Company

Denmark-based LM Wind Power was founded in 1940 originally to manufacture wooden furniture.

In 1953, the company divided its operations into camping and glass fiber divisions, with the glass fiber division providing the initial impetus and expertise to begin manufacturing wind turbine blades.

In 1978, the company supplied its first set of wind turbine blades to the Orkney Islands near Scotland.

Management is headed by CEO Marc de Jong, who has been with the firm since June 2015. Previously he was CEO Professional Lighting Systems at Philips (PHG).

LM currently has over 9,000 employees in 10 countries and has produced more than 190,000 wind turbine blades enabling over 77 GW of installed wind power generating capacity and replacing 147 million tons of CO2 annually.

Doughty Hanson invested in LM in order to expand its manufacturing facilities and sales operations into key markets such as China and India.

Acquisition Terms

GE paid €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) for LM to its owner Doughty Hanson, which acquired LM in 2001.

The deal valued LM at 8.3x 2016 EBITDA. LM notched first half 2016 sales of €491 million, so on a Price/Sales multiple, the deal likely was priced at approximately 1.5x.

GE said ‘the deal will be accretive to GE earnings in 2018.’

LM will continue to operate as an individual unit within GE Renewable Energy and will provide blades for GE’s onshore and offshore business units.

Rationale and Commentary

GE Renewable Energy is acquiring LM to drive cost savings as the industry becomes more competitive.

The unit is competing against leading wind blade providers such as Vestas (Denmark), Goldwind (China), Enercon and Siemens (Germany).

A number of factors are converging to reduce wind energy costs, including improved power transmission infrastructure, energy storage and larger wind turbine sizes.

Below is a chart showing the historical growth and forecasted growth of land-based turbine size in the U.S.

GE Renewable’s President and CEO Jerome Pecresse identified LM as providing GE:

with the operational efficiencies necessary to support the growth of our wind turbine business, which is the fastest growing segment of power generation. With LM’s technology and blade engineering, we are now able to improve the overall performance of our wind turbines, lowering the cost of electricity and increasing the value for our customers.

The two companies have an existing relationship, including partnering on the first offshore wind farm in the U.S.

Due to that preexisting relationship, integration risks should be minimal, allowing the new combination to increase GE’s visibility in the marketplace along with lowering the cost of ownership for customers.

Time will tell if the new combination can develop blades that are more competitive in the market. The competition is not standing still, so GE and LM have much work ahead.

