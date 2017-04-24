Recent Purchase: Qualcomm

I recently wrote a piece talking about selling my stake in dividend aristocrat, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW). Frankly put, I was surprised about the level of intrigue that article inspired amongst readers; TROW doesn't have a particularly large following here at Seeking Alpha, though I've come to learn over the years that anytime you write about selling a stock, especially one with a long history of dividend increases, you tend to elicit significant feedback. With that said, towards the end of that piece, I mentioned that the proceeds from my TROW sale were put to work in shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). In this piece I'll discuss my rationale for the trade.

Like TROW, QCOM faces several potentially significant headwinds. QCOM is operating in arguably the most competitive industry in the tech sector. The semiconductor space has been on one heck of a run over the past year or so, with many competitors, both small and large, making technological advances that continue to push the envelope forward in their given market niches. QCOM participated in much of this industry-wide bull market throughout the second half of 2016, but faltered towards the end of the year and has since fallen more than 26% from 52-week highs set late last October. The very same day that QCOM set its 52-week high, October 2th, 2016, it announced that it was acquiring NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) for $47b.

I doubt that this event marking the company's 52-week high was a coincidence. Sure, there were rumors regarding the M&A before the news was announced that may have contributed to the stock's October run up, but oftentimes the market is a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news type of establishment, especially when the news involves removing billions of dollars and adding leverage to the balance sheet. This recently happened with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as well when it was announced that INTC would be spending billions on Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY). I bought MBLY on that dip, and I've been more bullish on QCOM than I was before the NXPI deal was announced as well; in general, I like to see companies with massive cash flow generation use that cash to pursue growth from time to time. Unfortunately for QCOM shareholders, it appears as though this sell-the-news event regarding NXPI ran right into the company's recent arbitration/legal issues regarding its licensing business and the selloff has yet to abate.

At $70/share I didn't think QCOM was cheap enough to buy with all of the news swirling, but now that the company's shares have fallen to nearly $50/share, I felt compelled to add to my QCOM position.

NXP Semiconductors Acquisition

Let's start off with this. The NXP acquisition is at the forefront of my bullish thesis for QCOM. The company appears cheap from a valuation perspective, but without growth, it could well be a trap. Well, management seems confident that NXP will lead to growth, and quickly, while also diversifying QCOM's revenue streams further into the hot automotive and IoT spaces.

I've touched on this before several times recently when writing about purchases of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel, but I'm bullish on the driverless/highly technological car push that is happening in the auto industry. NVDA believes that the first super computer that consumers will widely own will be their cars. We've already seen massive innovation in the infotainment capabilities in automobiles in recent years, and I expect this growth to be exponential once drivers no longer need to pay attention to the road while they are sitting in their vehicles.

NXP is one of the world's leaders in the connected automobile space, and I think the potential synergies moving forward with QCOM will be tremendous. At the moment, it doesn't appear that it will be the driverless technology that will be the limiting factor in the viability of large scale driverless vehicles, but instead the wireless related infrastructure and tech due to the massive amounts of data that a driverless car will generate and have to process as it moves down the road. QCOM is already a leader in the 3G/4G space, and as we move into a 5/G (and higher) future, I suspect that we'll continue to see mobile chip volume soar as they are placed in much more than smartphones. Basically, what I'm saying is that with NXP, I can imagine a future, not all that far down the road, where QCOM will be able to have its cake and eat it too, from a product demand perspective.

Now the company just has to maintain leadership in the fields it is pursuing; this is obviously speculative in a highly competitive environment, but I feel safe placing a bet with QCOM, which has proven itself to be a winner in the past. QCOM management seemed confident in their ability to do so, saying this in the recent Q2 conference call: "First, we will lead in 5G. 5G is the interconnecting fabric for the connected world and will drive not only an upgrade cycle in mobile, but will also enable new industries to take advantage of the mobile ecosystem."

Regarding NXP specifically, there was more good news for QCOM investors during the Q2 CC. First of all, management had this to say, regarding the outlook for the deal: "We also received U.S. regulatory clearance for our pending acquisition of NXP. We remain on track to close the transaction this calendar year and integration planning continues across both companies."

I was happy to hear this, especially up against the backdrop of low percentages of shares tendered at the moment and potential regulatory body issues. The deal still needs to be approved in Europe, which is still a significant hurdle, but getting U.S. approval out of the way is a step in the right direction.

Q2 Results

Speaking of Q2, let's get into the results. First of all, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posting EPS of $1.34 ($0.14 higher than analyst expectations) and revenues of $6b, up 9.1% y/y. This news sent the stock up several percentage points initially; however, the shares have since given back their early gains as investors continue to focus more on the ongoing Apple issues than the company's fundamentals.

I will note that during the quarter there was a big difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

Source: QCOM ER

With that said, management did highlight that fact that Q2 GAAP earnings included a $974 reduction of revenues (or $0.48/share) related to the recent BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY)( arbitration payment. While I oftentimes worry that management teams are using non-GAAP methods to juice the books, it does seem as though this is truly a one-time issue for QCOM so in this case, I can justify management's focus on the non-GAAP results.

QCT revenues were up 10% y/y during the quarter. This figure was down 10% from the previous quarter, though there is a lot of seasonality involved in that comp and in general, I expect solid QCT growth moving forward throughout the year as well, primarily due to the strong demand for QCOM's top of the line Snapdragon 835 chip being driven by Samsung's Galaxy 8/8+.

During the CC, management mentioned that the 835 is being implemented in other devices outside of the smartphone realm as well, such as the "ODR and ODG AR smart glasses announced as CES." Management highlighted the fact that the company's product roadmap is "perhaps the strongest in our Company's history."

This is exactly why I've taken steps recently to augment my semi-conductor holdings, nearly across the board within my portfolio. Technology is being increasingly abundant as the IoT becomes a reality. In short, I think that the bull market in semis that we saw play out in 2016 is just beginning and has a long runway ahead of it.

QCOM is continuing to make strides in the 3G/4G connectivity market, announcing the success of its LTE modem platform in several devices across major carrier networks. QCOM made its name in the 3G space and I suspect that it will continue to be a power player moving forward as worldwide adoption of 4G increases and we're eventually escorted into the realm of 5G coverage. As you can see in the graphics below, QCOM's quarterly device sales/licensees remained steady in the recent quarter and the company is expecting to see continued growth in the 3G/4G device shipments for the year.

Source: QCOM Q2 ER Slides, 8 & 9

QTL, which has been overshadowed by the recent Blackberry decision and looming Apple issues that many fear could result in a dramatic change in QCOM's overall business model (potentially disrupting this very high margin side of the QCOM operation) brushed off these fears in Q2, at least, posting $2.25b in revenues, up 5% y/y and a 24% from Q1's result. Management cited these results as being in-line with expectations, as strong results from China (where the company recent resolved QTL related issues) offset the present issues relating to Apple.

QCOM's cash (and cash equivalents and marketable securities) position came in at $28.9b at the end of Q2. $26.8b of this $28.9b is held overseas. The company's debt level remains steady at $11.9b.

This cash level was down slightly from Q1's cash total of $29.8b. During the quarter QCOM made a $1.2b payment to RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd., as part of a joint venture formation between the two companies. It's important to remember that this cash position will look markedly different after the envisioned NXP acquisition; however, the reduced cash and increased leverage associated with this M&A maneuver doesn't bother me due to the fact that this deal will significant diversify QCOM's revenue stream as well as being high accretive very early on.

Ongoing Apple Issue

Right now, QCOM's dispute over licensing fees and ongoing royalty payments is what is driving the stock price movement. However, as shown by my recent purchase, I think many of these fears are overblown. I acknowledge their ability to loom over the stock, but I think that once they're resolved the market will focus on the fundamentals, and the upcoming growth via NXPI integration, which should help QCOM climb above the bargain barrel valuations that have been placed on it today.

One of the key components to capitalism is that individuals, or in this case, a company, own the rights to their ideas - their intellectual property - and are allowed the opportunity to profit from the ownership of these ideas. I'm sure that smartphone companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) aren't necessarily happy about the royalties that they're paying QCOM on a regular basis, though when you think about the fact that smartphones like we know them today wouldn't have been able to exist without much of QCOM's early technology, then it becomes more logical that the hardware producers should pay QCOM a licensing fee on the billions of dollars of sales that their products produce annually. Everyone is trying to maximize margins and bolster their bottom lines - I get it. That's what the market wants, that's what will drive stock prices higher, and in many cases, that is what will line the pockets of upper level management when it comes to performance bonuses; however, I have faith in the system with regard to protecting intellectual rights. And, even if pressure with regard to potentially lost market share leads QCOM to negotiate lower licensing fees, I still like their business long-term, especially if their investments in the automotive, the internet of things, AI, and 5G pan out like I think they might.

Management touched on this issue several times in the recent CC, saying:

"We have successfully navigated challenges like this in the past and we have confidence in the sustainability of our licensing business."

&

"We have a strong track record of establishing and defending the value of our technologies that have played an important role in enabling the entire mobile ecosystem, including the incredible smartphone experience. We have freely negotiated and entered into more than 300 license agreements over many years, including with the largest and most sophisticated companies in our industry."

They later continued: "Considering the strength of both our product roadmap in R&D investments, we expect to continue to be an important supplier to Apple now and into the future."

QCOM also made it clear that the BlackBerry arbitration should not be used as an apples to apples comparison to Apple, during the CC, management said, "It is worth noting that this was a specific contract provision that was unique to BlackBerry's agreement, so this outcome has no impact on agreements with any other licensee."

Obviously this could all be management speak, and investors should potentially take it all with a grain of salt. I'm sure that both QCOM and AAPL believe they're right with regard to this disagreement, and only time will tell as to how it will all play out.

What we do know in the present is that Q3 guidance is being effected by the dispute with QCOM factoring in the potential for continued underpayments of royalties due from Apple suppliers moving forward. The Q2 numbers apparently were effected by the squabble between these two companies, which appear to be playing a game of cat and mouse, both withholding ~$1b from the other due to ongoing disagreements regarding royalties. The current rebate agreement that allowed for these withholdings has ended and QCOM expects to receive the full royalties due from Apple suppliers moving forward, though there is still a lot of uncertainty about this, which the company acknowledged in its wide Q3 estimate ranges.

In general, QCOM's Q3 guidance is tepid, at least, with negative y/y growth expected essentially across the board. This is a company known for conservative guidance; however, the wide ranged given do highlight continued uncertainty moving forward until the Apple dispute is resolved. The market doesn't like uncertainty, and I would be surprised to see QCOM take another leg down in the event that the outcome from this dispute is a negative one. QCOM is fighting back in the court room with a counter suit of its own. As a shareholder I'd like to see this issue resolved sooner rather than later so that investors can once again focus on the fundamentals rather than the black cloud that the legal issues have cast across this company.

Valuation and Shareholder Returns

With so many speculative, dark clouds surrounding this company it's nice to take a step back and look at the actual fundamentals. At $52.50, QCOM is trading for 13.8x 2016's GAAP EPS figure of $3.81 and just 11.8x the company's reported 2016 EPS of $4.44. On a forward basis, the stock is trading for 11.4x 2017 non-GAAP estimates.

QCOM's revenues have shrunk during the last two fiscal years, though the recent Q1 beat (albeit, off of a relatively easy comp) could signal the return to top line growth in 2017.

I admit that QCOM doesn't exactly shine when looking at fundamental growth metrics (I think this could change once the NXPI deal goes through), though it does stand out from a shareholder returns perspective. After recently increasing its dividend by 7.5%, the company now yields 4.35%. This is a lofty yield from a big name in the tech space. It's rare to find high single digit growth when looking at yields above the 4% range. QCOM's 5 year DGR is 20.05%. The company's dividend growth has slowed a bit in recent years as the company has been forced to spend cash in pursuit of ramping growth, but I wouldn't be surprised to see double-digit increases again in the future once M&A is settled and the strength of the balance sheet is restored.

Even with such a high yield, QCOM's dividend is safely covered. The company's forward dividend is $2.28/share, meaning the ttm GAAP payout ratio is 59%. QCOM's free cash flow/share was $4.24 in 2016, meaning there is strong dividend coverage there as well.

What's more, QCOM is doing a fine job of reducing its outstanding share count via stock buybacks; the company has retired nearly 12.5% of its outstanding shares since 2012.

Source: QCOM ER Slide 12

Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you can see that other than the massive dip the stock took in the beginning of 2016, today shares are trading at some of their lowest valuation levels in the last decade (even lower than they did during the great recession). You will also see that since the company's dividend was established in 2003, the CAGR of the dividend is an astounding 27.6%. It's difficult to find other companies with such great long-term income growth related statistics to their name.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In Conclusion

In the end, I feel comfortable allocating increased funds to my QCOM position as the market begins to look past the Apple issue and focuses on future earnings growth (especially the accretion that the NXP acquisition should produce almost immediately after the deal is finalized). Like QCOM management, I'm confident in the NXP deal's chances of being finalized in the near future. However, even if unexpected issues arise, putting the deal at risk, I still like QCOM shares down near $50 for the long term. Demand for mobile chips isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and QCOM remains a world leader. It's still not entirely clear who will be the leader in terms of ushering in the 5G era, but if I had to guess, I'd say QCOM stands the best chance at dominating this market just like it did 3G/4G. Shares look cheap to me, and I'm happy to sit back and wait for capital appreciation while collecting the company's 4.3% dividend in the mean time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM, INTC, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.