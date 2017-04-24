StoneMor: Misunderstood Deathcare Company Offers 50-100% 12-Month Return Potential For Opportunistic Investors

Executive Summary

Current Distressed Situation

StoneMor, L.P. (NYSE: STON) operates in the U.S. deathcare sector as the leading consolidator of cemetery properties. Despite a positive industry backdrop and vast whitespace in the sector to grow its roll-up platform, the company has struggled in recent quarters to grow revenue and generate profits. In 3Q16, the company announced it would slash its annual dividend from $2.66 to $1.33 a share, a 50% cut. Following this disappointment, the company announced the need to add previously uncounted earned revenue figures into its operating results, causing a delay in filing its annual report. In ensuing weeks, the CFO departed unexpectedly for other opportunities and longtime CEO Larry Miller announced he would retire in August 2017. Due to the risks associated with declines in cash flow and the delayed filing, S&P downgraded StoneMor's credit in March, and the NYSE warned the company risked de-listing if it did not file its 10-K in timely manner. In a firestorm of concerning events, the stock has fallen from $25 in October 2016 to around $8 as of April 20th, 2017, reflecting a plummet of nearly 70%.

Source: CapitalIQ

A Tough, But Achievable Path to Stabilization

This report seeks to wade through the thick cloud of worry hovering over StoneMor to identify the critical issues that determine the appropriate valuation of STON's L.P. units. Following an aggressive due diligence process and extensive conversations with the management and investor relations, the author is convinced that StoneMor is misunderstood in its current state. The problems at StoneMor are almost entirely self-inflicted wounds which management has identified. The company has outlined its correction course, and recent data indicates it is on the way to stabilizing the business. I unequivocally disagree with concerns of default and whispers of fraud given liquidity available to the firm and its close relationship to Private Equity Company American Infrastructure Group. StoneMor operates some of the most attractive assets in the deathcare industry, which, if operated at full potential, present enormous opportunity to drive strong cash flows for years to come. With an adjustment in strategy that I believe STON has adopted, and execution of achievable deliverables, the company will be able to stabilize its business and return to long-term value creation for shareholders. Investors who are opportunistic enough to capitalize on the current historically low valuations of StoneMor's L.P. units position themselves to generate excellent risk-adjusted returns in the next 12 months, with up to 100% upside.

Valuation

Because of the disarray besetting the company from October 2016 to April 2017, the stock price plummeted from the mid-20s to below $8 a share. This resulted in the stock trading at valuations well below historic norms and below replacement value of the company's assets. The company laid out a plan to stabilize the business. An operating model built around these forecasted improvements indicates the stock is severely undervalued at current levels. This is evidenced by a detailed analysis including dividend discount, net asset value, and relative value models.

Investment Thesis

Despite the tumult occurring within StoneMor, the stock appears undervalued at current levels. The company has mentioned it is well along in its process of selecting a CEO and CFO to take the reins of the company. Furthermore, the company has said it is working diligently with the SEC to get its 10-K filed. These actions will clear much of the doubt currently surrounding the stock. Over 2017, the company expects to rebuild its salesforce to 800 reps, and for this to drive a rebound in sales. Additionally, incorporation of past cash management processes is expected to generate $20m of additional cash in 4Q16 with $10m of that recurring annually. The company also expects to save $11m on certain cost savings initiatives. The combination of these events should lead to a strong rally in the stock price through 2017. Investors willing to stomach near-term uncertainty and stock price volatility will be richly rewarded for their risk-taking with 50-100% potential returns in the next 12 months.

Company & Industry Overview

Business Overview

StoneMor, L.P.

StoneMor (or "The Company") is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) that trades on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol "STON." The company is headquartered in Levittown, PA, and operates 317 cemeteries and 105 funeral homes in 28 states and Puerto Rico.

Cemeteries

StoneMor is the largest operator of cemetery assets in the United States. The company generates revenue from its cemetery properties from both at-need and pre-need sales. At-need sales result in the receipt and accounting of revenue immediately while GAAP accounting requires the deferral of pre-need sales as revenue until the service is eventually performed. This can take as many as 5-10 years from the time of the sale to the time that revenue is recognized. The useful life of StoneMor's properties is over 250 years. The company also owns a 60-year lease to the rights of managing the cemetery properties of the Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which it acquired in 2014.

Funeral Homes

Though not the focal point of its strategy, the company also operates 105 funeral homes, most of which are located on or near its cemetery properties. These generate more at-need than pre-need services and act as a diversifying, but complementary asset to the cemetery properties and higher margin services. StoneMor is one of the largest funeral home operators in the country.

Strategy

StoneMor is a consolidator in the mature deathcare sector. Few new cemeteries are being built, and the industry remains highly fragmented presenting opportunity for large-scale players to efficiently consolidate the sector. Traditionally, cemeteries and funeral homes have been small, locally owned family businesses serving only at-need clients. As ownership passes down within families, inheritors often want to move out of the business and often approach StoneMor or a competitor about a sale. StoneMor's primary strategy is to acquire small cemeteries and funeral homes, particularly with little or no pre-need sales program, and turn the properties into more efficient operators. The company sees significant remaining whitespace for its strategy within the U.S. deathcare industry.

MLP Structure

The company is organized as an MLP to avoid corporate taxation so long as 90% of eligible cash flow is paid out to shareholders in a dividend. As such, the company traditionally pays a large yield and relies on capital markets to fund growth rather than retained earnings. The company's ownership is divided into Limited and General Partner ownership. The GP operates the assets and in return receives 2% of the ownership, as well as 2% of the dividend yield under $2.60 a share. Over $2.60 a share, the GP receives 15% of the distributable FCF and can receive as high as 50% of FCF above higher hurdle rates. This incentivizes the GP to grow the dividend, and in doing so, both the LP and GP receive value. The LP shares trade on the NYSE and provide passive ownership of the assets and all the FCF yield not attributable to the GP. StoneMor is a complex, unconventional company to analyze as it is the only deathcare company organized as an MLP.

Deferred Revenue

While much cemetery revenue recognition is deferred, StoneMor receives cash from pre-need sales immediately. However, due to industry regulation, the company is required to put the deferred revenue cash into an investment trust until such time that the revenue is recognized. The trust assets are invested in long-term fixed-income, public and private equity assets to generate a return, and the company can harvest that investment income on the trust assets as it is earned. Furthermore, the company can recognize revenue on pre-need sales up to its costs involved in the sale. This can include covering sales commissions, preparation of a plot, and even construction and burial of a vault prior to the service date. The result is such GAAP revenues are typically just enough to cover operating costs while the deferred revenue held on the balance sheet will be collected almost at 100% margin.

Trust Assets

Because of the company's large pre-need sales and resulting deferred revenue, it has generated a Merchandise Trust asset of $504 million on its balance sheet that will be converted to cash and can be used for investment income as pre-need sales convert to revenue for GAAP purposes. The company also manages a $334 million Perpetual Care Trust, which is paid as part of a sale price for the maintenance of facilities in perpetuity. Though the perpetual care trust will not convert to FCF for the company, StoneMor is still able to generate investment income from these assets. The trust investments are managed by Cambridge Associates with an allocation of ~60% to fixed income securities and ~40% to equities. The trust assets have consistently generated income yields of 5-8% per year since inception, and as the assets grow, they continue to be a major contributor to total revenue. The trust assets account for a significant portion of StoneMor's Enterprise Value and will be highlighted in the valuation section of this report.

Leadership

Larry Miller has been the CEO of StoneMor since its inception in 2004. Previously, Larry worked for the Loewen Group, where he served as president of the cemetery division. He also worked as the CEOs of Osiris Hlds and Morian Intl., which were among the first publicly traded cemetery consolidators.

Bob Hellman is the chairman of the General Partner since the company's inception in 2004. Hellman is the CEO of American Infrastructure Group (AIG) - a private equity firm focused on MLPs. Hellman personally owns 89% of the G.P., with other partners from AIG and CEO Larry Miller making up the remaining ownership. AIG owns 20% of the Limited Partnership units directly. The G.P. also owns 20% of the L.P. units as of a private placement in March 2017. In aggregate, Bob Hellman and AIG control the clear majority of General Partner units and approximately 40% of the Limited Partner units.

On March 28th, the board announced the intended retirement of Larry Miller to take place on August 31st, 2017. In the wake of poor operating performance, delayed financial statements, credit downgrades and a dividend cut, Miller received criticism for the timing of his departure. On the day of the announcement, the stock declined over 10%.

The board announced CFO Sean McGrath would depart to pursue opportunities outside of the deathcare space in January 2017. McGrath will step down after the company files its 2016 10-K, which the company has delayed but expects to do prior to July.

A positive sign amidst the recent leadership glut, the company announced on April 17th, 2017, that longtime board member Leo Pound would take the position of chief operating officer at the company to lead the turnaround effort, particularly focusing on issues in the salesforce.

Sector Overview

Demographics

Industry sales are driven by death rates, pre-need sale penetration, and cremation vs. traditional burial trends. The death rate in the U.S. is approximately 2.5 million annually, which has risen steadily from 2.4 million in 2000. The rate is expected to accelerate in the coming years as baby boomers age to approximately 3.3 million per year. Pre-need market penetration is low in the U.S. relative to other countries at just 17%. Canada and Spain have rates as high as 50-60%, implying the U.S. market has room to grow. Cremation trends in the U.S. are significantly below the rest of the world, with expectation that rates will grow closer over time. Cremation rates in the U.S. less than half of total deaths currently but are expected to grow to ~60% of all deaths by 2030.

Secular trends (Cremation vs. Burial, etc.)

Cremation trends have caused a recent shift in strategy, and the company is working to build out its cremation products. These products result in lower sales prices but at much more attractive net margins than traditional burials. While cremation trends are growing, net traditional burials are expected to remain flat as net deaths in the U.S. accelerate with the aging baby boomer generation.

Fragmented Industry

The $20bn deathcare industry remains highly fragmented even as StoneMor, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), and Carriage Corporation (NYSE:CSV) all work to consolidate the space. The cemetery industry is a $4bn annual business in the U.S., and only 14% of cemeteries are operated by for-profit companies. The remaining 86% are owned by religious organizations, municipalities, and families.

Outlook

The stable growth, economy-agnostic demand dynamics, and fragmented opportunity landscape of the deathcare industry present a favorable backdrop for StoneMor's operations if the company can effectively execute its consolidation strategy.

Source: Company Presentation

Analysis of Recent Events

Recent Price Decline & Dividend Cut

In October 2016, StoneMor cut its quarterly dividend from $0.66/share quarterly to $0.33/share, a reduction of 50%. This shocked markets and sent the stock plummeting from highs close to $25/share to lows below $8, reflecting almost a 70% drop in share price. The dividend cut was the first in company history and completely rattled the investor base, most of whom owned the stock entirely for the yield. Questions regarding accurate EBITDA calculation, validity of the business model, and sustainability of the lower dividend came into question and many retail investors sold out of the stock even though after the price reaction, the new dividend equates to ~16% annual yield. The stock rallied in January and February as the company's GP invested $20m in STON shares at $8.59 and legendary investor Howard Marks firm Oak Tree bought another $10m of shares during the same period. The stock rallied to as a much as $11.30 during this time. However, soon after, the company announced its delayed filing and the planned departures of the CEO and CFO. As investor concerns renewed, the stock plummeted back to $8 where it sits as of this writing.

Reasons for Dividend Cut

The primary driver of the share decline can be attributed to the dividend cut. While the dividend cut may hurt yield-pursuing investors who bought stock in the $20s, it was warranted and in the best long-term interest for shareholders. There were several reasons for the dividend cut.

1) Sales Force Issues: Over the past year, a tweak in salesforce strategy backfired. The company hired an outside consulting firm in 2014 which advised on a strategy that would cause top sales reps to increase their production and for more reps to get to "top rep" status. The program was designed to boost overall sales while reducing the worst performing reps, thus increasing sales force efficiency.

Most of these initiatives failed. While sales per rep increased marginally, turnover increased drastically. The company reported in 3Q16 that it had lost as many as 200 reps because of the program and that it was understaffed by approximately 100 reps. As an average rep at the company sells ~$230k/year, the salesforce issue has dramatically impacted the top line of the business, potentially leaving as much as $23,000,000 on the table. The sales issue was a major reason EBITDA has fallen, as STON's operating costs have grown due to heavy M&A while top line has not accelerated at the same pace.

Source: Company Presentation

As a result, the company hired a new head of sales and is reversing the programs implemented by the consulting firm. The company is releasing quarter-by-quarter progress on the improvement in its salesforce until it reaches its goal of ~800 reps. In the latest quarter, the company reported its sales reps were up by 53 year over year, marking improvement.

The silver lining in this operational mishap is that StoneMor is not required to reinvent the wheel when fixing its sales issue, but is reverting to its previous strategies. As management stabilizes the sales team, adding appropriate human capital to match the growth in its properties since 2014, the company should see higher adjusted EBITDA margins as top-line growth accelerates. This should help cover the current yield and could potentially lead to eventual yield growth in the future.

2) Broader Issue; Aggressive M&A & Archdiocese Acquisition: A slew of large acquisitions in 2014 consumed much of StoneMor's capital resources and severely increased the rate of property integration that the company was used to. After an average of $25mm of acquisitions done in the first 10 years of its existence, the company aggressively completed $109mm of acquisitions in 2014. The largest of these was the acquisition of the cemetery properties of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia (AOD).

Source: Company Presentation

The Archdiocese acquisition was an abrupt shift in strategy for the firm. The properties gave StoneMor ~7,000 additional annual burials and opportunity to build up a pre-need program in the Catholic community in Pennsylvania. However, the properties acquired were not profitable, and the company typically only accepts transactions that are immediately accretive to cash flow. The company has since admitted the turnaround project at AOD was more than anticipated and that it would not likely pursue another deal of that cut and scale.

The company uses both debt and equity to finance growth, instead of retained earnings. This is typical for MLP's but requires financing growth with dilutive outside capital. As StoneMor's M&A-focused strategy can lead to lumpy cash flows, management ought to be conservative in its acquisition expenditure to protect the integrity of its dividend. In the case of the AOD transaction, management heavily diluted shareholders by issuing equity to fund the transaction. In buying turnaround projects, however, StoneMor did not immediately realize an increase in free-cash-flow to cover the dilution of the new securities. The combined effects of higher dividend payments and lower cash flows were a costly deviation from strategy.

Management's aggressive M&A activity reduced StoneMor's margin of error in covering its yield. This is evidenced in the following chart depicting the difference in Adj. EBITDA and distribution from a June 2016 presentation.

Source: Company Presentation

Thus, when the salesforce issue unexpectedly led to lower revenues in 2016, the company was unable to sustain its dividend and forced to cut it for the first time in its history. For a company that was largely retail owned for the merit of its secure yield, the impact to the stock price was catastrophic.

3) Working Capital Financing Destructive of Value: As evidenced below, the company has aggressively issued L.P. units since 2013. These share issuances have been used to fund capex, M&A, and also the "working capital" needs of funding the Merchandise and Perpetual care trusts. The problem with this strategy is that while M&A and capex funding might be positive NPV projects, funding the trusts with equity is inherently destructive of shareholder value and will always result in a negative NPV.

Simply put, the cost of equity used to finance these working capital needs is greater than the return on trust assets the company generates over time. The company's cost of equity is approximately 10.9%, per the CAPM equation highlighted in the valuation section. Unlike most firms, the cost of StoneMor's equity has a large cash component due to its yield. The company's return on its trust assets has been higher than targeted in recent periods, but even still has been only ~7%, as indicated in the figure below:

Source: Company Presentation

Thus, as the company issues L.P. units to fund its trusts, it is destroying value by paying out 9-11% yields on stock for which it earns only 7% in the best of years. While never recommended in my view, this strategy is only economically viable to shareholders if the equity is severely overvalued and trading at 4-5% yields. Otherwise, the company is destroying value by needlessly diluting shareholder all to fund the trust assets and prop up the dividend.

This fundamentally destructive strategy of extracting near-term cash from the trust assets at the cost of long-term value generation for shareholders was my primary concern when evaluating StoneMor. In a meeting with management in 2015, the CEO described the above equation as a means of capturing value from the trusts, instead of realizing it was destroying value. How nobody in position of power noticed that the company was effectively raising capital at a cost of 11% to generate 7-8% returns is beyond me. In a more recent call with the company, I pointed to the flaw in the math of this strategy. The company agreed to the flawed strategy, and while admitting it had been a strategy to raise equity to finance the trust historically, it would not be the strategy moving forward. The new, lower yield is allegedly set at a sustainable level, covered by operations before equity financing and not counting the inflows of restricted cash necessary to finance the trusts.

The massive selloff since October penalized the company for its unsustainable equity issuances and communicated to management the failure of this strategy. This flawed logic and flagrant destruction of shareholder value lies at the root of recent issues that took a severe toll on the share price. Recent conversations and the departures of key executives appear to show that the company has seen the error of its past strategy and is abruptly correcting it. This is an item that will be under extreme surveillance when the company files its 10-K to prove the true sustainability of the current distribution without relying on equity issuance to fund the trusts.

4) Additional Cash Flow Issues from Poor Controls: CFO Sean McGrath spent only one year at StoneMor, but he failed to instill proper controls on accounting for the difference between deferred and recognizable revenue. As such, the company believes it left up to $20 million in cash in trusts that could have been collected during the year. This issue is the primary cause of the delayed 10-K filing, and is at the heart of STON's current issues. The company attributed this issue to poor financial controls and lack of proper training for new hires. This financial control issue has materially affected FCF, and while not publicly stated, I speculate that this is the reason for Sean McGrath's quick departure.

Investment Thesis

Unjustified Investor Panic Presents Opportunity

Regardless of the necessity and prudence to cut a yield that was too high relative to cash flow, the share price fell well beyond what was fundamentally rational. At current prices, the reduced yield offers an attractive 16% compared to a 10% yield prior to the cut. Still, investors remain skeptical of the safety of the yield and of the solvency of the company overall. As StoneMor is complex, a small-cap, a non-energy MLP, and doesn't screen well into value or growth strategies, the stock is not heavily owned institutionally, instead being mostly owned by easily panicked retail investors. The October selloff and ensuing challenges faced by the company has scared these investors off in high numbers, and many seem to be selling without regards to price.

This resulted in egregious overselling to the point that STON stock now trades below the replacement value of its assets. With a market cap of just $300m at current prices and net debt below $300m, the market is assigning a going concern value to the company of less than $600m. With undeveloped real estate assets held at cost of close to $200m, $834m of trust assets generating 5-8% annual returns, and operating properties with depreciated value over $450m, StoneMor appears severely undervalued in either a liquidation or as a going concern. If management can successfully correct its numerous identified self-inflicted wounds, the cash flow generation and dividend growth potential of StoneMor's assets present enormous upside. This presents an attractive opportunity for the savvy investor who realizes the value of these assets, the downside protection due to the yield security and the trusts, and the massive upside if management can make progress towards a successful turnaround.

Turnaround Strategy

Realizing Stone's unappreciated value can come about in two ways: sale of current assets or in a successful turnaround. As the G.P. is owned by Private Equity firm American Infrastructure Funds, a sale is not out of the question. However, conversations with the company and common conjecture suggest the owners would prefer an exit well above the current price and closer to fair value. A successful turnaround depends on new management executing the existing outline for improving operations, in addition to the critical issues mentioned below.

1) Shift in Working Capital Strategy: The company can begin its turnaround by eliminating the value destructive funding of working capital items that generate returns below its cost of equity. This preserves current value in StoneMor's assets and eliminates any justification for a market discount to liquidation value. In lengthy discussions with the company, it has admitted error in this regards. A new management team will take the helm this summer, and that leadership must recognize that the trust assets need to be funded by deferred revenue, not by equity issuance. This reduces the amount of distributable free cash flow, but with the yield set lower, should be a sustainable practice.

The revised dividend has been set at a level that is mostly covered by forecasted distributable free cash flow in 2017 and more than fully covered thereafter. The yield coverage is outlined in the exhibit below. If the company manages to fund both its yield and its working capital, the business will stabilize and management can slowly return to growing the distribution.

Source: Company Filings

2) Slowed Pace of M&A to Focus on Improving Existing Properties: StoneMor is a consolidator M&A as the primary growth outlet. However, rather than prioritizing growth, the most prudent option for StoneMor in the near term is to bring its existing assets operating closer to the top and bottom line efficiency of its peers. The following graph shows StoneMor's disappointing disparity in operating efficiency vs. its peer group:

Source: Company Filings

With its equity cost of capital so high at current prices, growth via M&A would not likely be accretive to shareholders for now. The company is much better off focusing on bringing its existing assets to operating efficiency in line with that of its public comps.

Carriage Services, Inc. operates funeral homes and cemeteries in the U.S. at EBITDA margins of 22%. Service Corporation International operates at 22%. The business mix of these companies is strikingly similar to that of StoneMor. Given its peers operational prowess, StoneMor has no excuse not to manage its assets at ~20% EBITDA margins at the very least. Even at the depressed LTM revenues in 3Q16 of $316m, the company would have generated EBITDA of $64m at a 20% margin. The exhibit below highlights the potential value generated for existing shareholders if the company can successfully operate at just a fraction of the efficiency of StoneMor's public comps.

Source: Company Filings

The company has mentioned publicly it is not likely to pursue an acquisition of the same scale or cut as the Archdiocese deal for the foreseeable future. However, the private placement by the GP in March was for de-levering to allow additional acquisition capacity if opportunities arose that were compelling.

3) Progress of Salesforce Improvements: In addition to pressure on the yield from operating inefficiencies and value-destructive funding of the trusts, the recent salesforce crisis is perhaps the most pressing force leading to the dividend cut.

The company is working to improve its salesforce to eventually reach 800 total sales reps and at least 700 who make sales during a period. Progress has been slow to date, but management is confident that by the end of the year, conditions will improve.

Source: Company Filings

4) Filling Executive Positions & Normalizing Financial Statements: The state of disarray currently engulfing StoneMor has investors concerned about its ability to stabilize operations and more adeptly monetize its assets. While no fundamentals have changed since January 2017, the stock price has fallen precipitously as announcements of its CFO and CEO departures and delayed 10-K spooked investors.

Source: Company Filings, CapitalIQ

Conversations with the company as well as information communicated through press releases and conference calls indicate the company is late in the process of selecting a CFO and CEO. Additionally, the 10-K will be filed by July, and the company has indicated the only material information it holds is an increase in Partners capital, a reduction in total liabilities, and an increase in cash. While a discount will coat the shares of STON until these basic items are resolved, clearing the air should result in a spike in the stock price back to January prices.

5) Safety of Existing Yield & Return to Growth: Ultimately, the driver of return for StoneMor will be its yield. If the company can stabilize operations, stop funding its trusts with equity, and return to slowly growing its yield at a sustainable rate, the stock price should increase to its historical 9-10% yield. The safety of the yield can only be analyzed with a comprehensive financial review. If the company's financials are accurately projected, the yield may be valued with a Dividend Discount Model (DDM). Additionally, investors could realize value from StoneMor in a sale to private equity or to a strategic competitor in the deathcare space. An acquisition would be based on StoneMor's Net Asset Value relative to current price, or else its trading multiples relative to public comps. The company's going concern value will be analyzed in the next section of this report.

Company Valuation

Approach to Valuation

Given StoneMor's MLP structure, most of its equity value is derived from its ability to pay dividends, and the discounted present value of all future dividends. Typically, MLPs tend to trade on the greater of their dividend value or their NAV value. Because StoneMor is the only deathcare company structured as an MLP, relative valuation besides revenue or book value multiples carry little weight. Additionally, as the company uses its cash flows to fund its dividend, a traditional DCF is less relevant.

Comprehensive valuation for StoneMor will begin with a five-year projection of operations, which will drive Dividend Discount, Net Asset, and Relative approaches to valuation.

Operating Model

The operating model constructed for StoneMor incorporates a base case projection of operations for the business, assuming already announced cost savings and cash generating initiatives materialize. The operating model primarily uses historical averages to project financials, with a few tweaks to reflect convictions.

The revenue build consists of projections for the funeral home and the cemetery businesses. The model assumes that cemeteries operated are held constant at 320 over the projection period and that funeral homes operated stay at 105. These projections incorporate the view that to drive returns, management should focus on improving the profitability of its current assets instead of growing top line through M&A. This assumption is fairly conservative, as management is approached weekly with acquisition opportunities and only accepts deals it expects to be accretive immediately (except for the toxic Archdiocese acquisition, which we've covered).

Additionally, revenue per cemetery was assumed to grow at roughly 3% a year. Reflecting improving operations, gradual recovery of the salesforce, and an increase in investment income as a result of pre-need sales growing the trust assets.

COGS and operating expenses were projected using historical ratios, with near-term reductions in COGS and SG&A reflecting current cost-saving programs. Selling costs are assumed to increase slightly as the salesforce issue is worked out.

Working capital items were primarily held constant with historical ratios. However, cemetery expense - a non-cash add-back - is assumed to increase slightly to correlate with improvements in certain cash collection policies within the firm. These improvements are projected by management to result in $20m of cash in the near-term and $10m of recurring cash collection.

Deferred revenue as a percent of sales, capital expenditures, and growth of the trusts relative to deferred revenue all reflect historic averages. Outputs for gathering historical information went back three years to match the length to which statements were recently restated. The historic financials and resulting output down to distributable free cash flow are listed below in the following exhibits:

Source: Company Filings, Bloomberg

While the operating model is far from a bear or conservative case, the core of the projections reflect statistics from the company's operating history. The few items that drive positive top- and bottom-line growth over the projection period relate to convictions regarding improvements to the business that the company has already outlined.

Inputs for Valuation

The key inputs driving various valuation methods in addition to the operating model are the fully diluted shares outstanding (FDSO) and the discount rate, cost of equity (KE). FDSO was calculated using the Treasury stock method while cost of equity was calculated using an unlevered peer group beta applied to the CAPM equation with a risk premium added given the company's distressed situation.

Source: Company Filings, Bloomberg

Dividend Discount Model

Two approaches for valuing StoneMor's future dividends were used. Both calculated the distributable free cash flow using previously demonstrated financial projections. One method uses a historical yield method to calculate cost of equity while the other uses CAPM. The historical yield method also calculates terminal value by assuming the company trades at its historical yield in the terminal period. The standard method uses a Gordon Growth approach to calculating terminal value. The two DDM models are broken out below.

Both models result in significant implied discounts in the current share price. The standard approach implies shares are undervalued by 88% while the historical yield approach implies shares are undervalued by 76%. The slight difference in valuations is due to a higher implied terminal value from the Gordon Growth Method compared to the historical yield.

Source: Proprietary Analysis

Net Asset Value Approach

If StoneMor continues to generate returns on its assets at rates significantly below that of its peers, the company is liable to garner interest from an activist investor as a leveraged buyout or as a strategic acquisition target. Even at current levels, the stock price has fallen to such cheap prices that it has invoked a $10 million investment by Howard Marks' Oak Tree Capital. Indeed, a liquidation or replacement valuation of StoneMor's assets, net of its liabilities owed, implies that at current levels the company is worth more in liquidation that as a going concern. As our dividend discount model has shown that not to be the case, investors are positioned to earn outsized returns by buying the stock at current prices.

The Net Asset Value for StoneMor was calculated by applying a modest liquidation recovery assumption expressed as a percentage to the tangible assets of the firm. The trust assets were valued with a Gordon Growth approach. This is a conservative method to value these assets as it attributes only the value of the trusts' future investment income and not the actual unwinding of the deferred revenue. Once the assets were valued, they were netted against all liabilities with claims above common equity holders. The remainder, then, is liquidation or replacement value of the assets which is owned by the equity holders. This value could be realized via an actual liquidation or through a sale.

Source: Company Filings, Proprietary Analysis

The cash on StoneMor's balance sheet can be liquidated at full value. Accounts receivable could be sold or securitized for some value, probably around 40% of book. The cemetery property is held on the balance sheet at historical cost and may have appreciated since being acquired anywhere between 2004 and 2016. However, a conservative 85% recovery rate incorporates the chance that as a forced seller, StoneMor is forced to sell the assets at a discount to fair value. PP&E consists of the depreciated assets on the properties including funeral homes, and the 20% recovery rate applied reflects a doomsday fire-sale rate of recovery. In all, even using incredibly modest recovery rate assumptions, the gross value of StoneMor's liquid assets stands at $395 million.

To value the trust assets, it is assumed that the investments in the trusts earn 5.5% returns per year. This is conservative for the balanced portfolio of bonds and long-term investments such as private and public equity. The funds have been generating approximately 7% return in recent years. Additionally, the recent Trump rally in the stock market could cause investment income in 4Q16 and 1Q17 to be well above guidance. The trust assets use a Gordon Growth approach to valuation, assuming the 5.5% return and growth of the trusts of 1.5% annually. 1.5% growth of the trust assets represents the fact that deferred revenues come in faster than they unwind, and is conservative. The cost of equity used is calculated with the CAPM as explained in the DDM segment of this section.

The fact that StoneMor's assets trade at such a steep discount to even conservative measures of their replacement value indicates the company's stock is undervalued.

Relative Value Approach

In addition to trading cheap intrinsically on its future dividend and net asset values, StoneMor's stock also appears egregiously cheap on a relative basis. Both relative to its own historical multiples, and relative to peers. The most appropriate multiple for StoneMor is probably its TEV/Revenue multiple, as this incorporates the level to which StoneMor trades relative to its assets current ability to generate revenue, regardless of management's poor ability to generate high margins.

The TEV/Revenue multiple is what potential acquirers will likely look at to determine if they could buy StoneMor's underperforming assets and incorporate economies of scale, synergies, and best practices to boost returns.

Additionally, StoneMor's Price/Book multiple gives an indication of how cheap the acquisition price is relative to its asset value. Besides serving as a quick metric replicating NAV, the Price/Book multiple reflects the price of the stock relative to its earnings potential to an acquirer who believes they can use those assets to generate higher cash returns. StoneMor's relative valuation is listed below in the comps chart. Also listed is the company's TEV/Revenue and Price/Book multiples relative to itself on a historical basis.

Source: Bloomberg, CapitalIQ

Whether evaluating StoneMor relative to its own historical multiples or relative to peers, the stock trades remarkably cheap on a relative basis. This could attract takeover interest from peers or from private equity investors who believe they can better manage StoneMor's assets or collect strong returns for several years before selling them at a premium to the current depressed price.

Valuation Summary

After a detailed financial forecast and a thorough valuation using dividend discount models, net asset value, and relative valuation, StoneMor's stock is evidently cheap. If the new management team can do a better job of generating profits from the existing assets, and earns margins anywhere close to where competitors are, the stock is significantly undervalued. The summary of valuation results is highlighted in the figure below:

Investors stand to earn returns well above their cost of capital by investing at today's beaten-down price and collecting the 16% yield currently offered. If the stock rallies to fair value, investors will benefit from the price appreciation in addition to the enormous cash dividend.

Conclusion

StoneMor Trades Cheap

StoneMor stock is priced below the present value of future dividends if the yield can be sustained. Also, below the net replacement or liquidation value of the assets and well below the TEV/Revenue or Price/Book multiples of peers in the deathcare space. This valuation reflects risk but also opportunity.

Not for the Faint of Heart

Both the CFO and the CEO have announced departures in recent months. The financial statements are complex to begin with - given deathcare industry specifications and STON's MLP structure - but made even more cloudy given recent restatements and the delayed 10-K filing. The company has suffered through a massive salesforce crisis and progress has been slow going, though management guided the salesforce rebuild will likely take the duration of 2017. Adding to this, the company has engaged in value-destructive working capital policies for years, and after overextending itself in recent M&A was forced to cut its dividend for the first time in company history. Investors are wondering if the company can sustain its yield even at these suppressed levels.

Huge Upside Potential Worth the Near-Term Volatility

The upside in StoneMor more than compensates for volatility the stock price may experience in the near term. The company's valuable assets mitigate much downside risk, barring disappointment in the pending 10-K. Investors should expect good news in the 10-K as sales, investment income, and cash collection should be up from 3Q16. As the company secures its management team, the stock will be poised to rebound from a year in which everything that seemingly could go bad did so. StoneMor's stock is severely undervalued at current levels with upside potential from 50% to 100% in the next 12 months.

Conclusion: Long STON

