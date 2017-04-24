This Earnings Season Stinks - Or Does It?

Previously, quarterly figures from the banks were not bad, but flattening yield curves didn't help value hunters.

As we enter a critical week for earnings, recent developments don't make me feel comfortable with equity risk.

"This earnings season stinks," I told a fund manager before leaving the office on Friday for a nice break with my wife.

While the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is a whisker away from record highs, the quarterly results of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) contributed to value destruction last week.

One outlier, perhaps, was Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which admittedly didn't please investors with its trading update, yet given investors' focus on its funding needs, it got away with insignificant losses. For the record, its debt maturity profile continues to give it plenty of options, and news today confirmed my preliminary findings last year, although its stock doesn't look like a bargain in this market at over $130 a share.

Cyclically

Other more cyclical stocks, those of the banks, didn't enjoy much upside despite figures that weren't too bad for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), although Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in particular is still operating in a challenging environment. The Financial Times says that the bank's official explanation for a "big earnings miss" left "the market guessing."

Some of the companies that rank high on my watchlist also disappointed value hunters; Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was punished by investors who were looking for more reassurance in terms of forward guidance, while General Electric (NYSE: GE) confirmed its annual targets without being able to properly explain why it burned $1.6bn of cash from operations in the first quarter.

Elsewhere, one of my favorite value picks, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), delivered another outstanding quarterly update, of course, but I have turned less optimistic because the bulls have contributed to inflate its share price as well as trading multiples on the back of unreasonable M&A rumors.

So, I am looking forward to reviewing the financials of three companies I closely follow -- AT&T (NYSE:T), Ford (NYSE: F), and Exxon (NYSE: XOM).

It could be a different story with all of them, partly due to expectations that have been properly managed, but also because the perception of risk has changed in less than 48 hours, and a big confidence boost will likely lift all boats, as prices in the futures market indicate today.

Others

So this week could be different.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) told investors today that the "EUR gapped higher in Asia with markets clearly relieved that the worst-case tail risk of Le Pen-Melenchon was avoided."

We are now back to where we were three weeks ago, when everyone expected the second round to be Macron v Le Pen (and almost everyone expects the outcome of that to be victory for Macron, given polls put him 20% pts ahead)."

Moreover, the broker added that Trump is due to make a "big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform" though it will be "broad principles and priorities."

Late on Friday senior administration officials said the plan likely won't include a border-adjusted tax, though the White House is still debating the idea. But the anonymous official comments suggest plans leaning towards temporary tax cuts that would raise the deficit but expire in ten years rather than proper tax reform - that would still put more onus on monetary policy to tighten. Also this week, Congress needs to pass the budget to avoid a govt shutdown by Saturday (which would stop funding for non-essential services). When asked if Trump would refuse to sign the funding bill if it did not include money for his border wall, Budget director Mulvaney said "we won't know yet." Dept of Homeland Security Secretary Kelly said "I suspect he will be insistent on the funding". Markets have dealt with US govt shutdowns before (the last one lasted two weeks in 2013), but this one would further knock down expectations for tax reform.

Meanwhile, Exane BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) flagged that the yield of 10-year French bonds had dropped to 0.84% earlier today, which is the lowest level since January. Europe's peripheral bond markets rallied hard, which is normal when risk-on trades prevail, although fundamentals tell a very different story.

Unsurprisingly, as break-up fears In Europe fade away, across the Atlantic the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields were on their way up, as the charts below show.

In fairness, the 2yr/10yr spread should not affect portfolio allocation for equity investors with a long-term view. Which confirms my previous thoughts: a technical recession is not around the corner, although certain signs of distress in the retail sector do not bode well with value creation, particularly when it comes to equity investments with higher beta.

