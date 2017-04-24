Netflix Q1 Results: Driving Profit Without Cash Flow

Netflix reported Q1 results largely in line expectations debunking neither the bull or bear thesis. Subscribers continue to grow robustly but continuing cash burn and inability to scale operating expenses continues to provide an attractive risk reward for a short position (original thesis here).

Subscribers

Subscribers came in slightly behind in Q1, but guided Q2 ahead of street expectations. Management associated the miss with the push out of House of Cards into Q2 driving its EPS beat from lower amortization. The US guide of 0.6M represents a substantial deceleration from 1.4M in Q1 even with the results of House of Cards being postponed to Q2. International subscribers continue to grow at ~3M per quarter, in-line with the prior year. Continuing at these run-rates, subscriber percentage growth will decelerate to the high teens by FY18 and revenue growth will more closely track subscribers as the price raise is lapped. Slowing growth will limit the ability to drive significant margin leverage for a considerable amount of time.

Operating Profit

Operating margin substantially beat expectations due to the lower amortization expense from the House of Cards landing in Q2. The shareholder letter called out a stated goal of growing revenue and global operating margins. Further, management reiterated it was guiding to operating margins of 7% for the full year representing ~300 bps of operating margin growth from 2016. For the quarter, upside in operating margin was essentially driven by the amortization expense. Top-line revenue grew 35% for the quarter while non-content expenses grew 31% and content amortization grew only 23%. G&A spend accelerated in Q1 growing 53% primarily from headcount supporting international expansion and original content. Management has not proven an ability to grow revenue faster than core operating expenses.

Free Cash Burn

Investors should be cautious that the profitability growth is driven almost entirely by content amortization which relies heavily on management's accounts assumptions around the useful life of content. While content amortization grew 23% for the quarter (36% over the last 12 months), investors should look at the actual cash spend on content as the true cost to the business, which grew 41% YoY. Cash content spend is a more accurate representation of the economics of the company and appropriate to consider in valuation due to the steady run-rate of cash expense, the expected continual gap between cash flow and operating profit, and the lagging nature of amortization. The shareholder letter did address free cash flow stating the anticipation of "…negative FCF to accompany our rapid growth for many year." Despite negative cash flow, management expect to continue to grow operating margin effectively parking the content spend on its balance sheet. Netflix will likely raise debt in the market in the next couple of months. Management continues to flaunt a flawed methodology to think about its capital structure, comparing debt load to the overall market capitalization of Netflix's equity. Further the letter pointed that Netflix was under-levered compared to media peers who are levered between 30-70%. Using this methodology let us assume now Netflix follows this method and issues debt at 30% of its total capitalization at 5% interest. This would equate to a principle amount of debt of $26B and an annual interest expense of $1.3B. Anywhere near this level of debt would be unserviceable given a current cash burn rate and Netflix's junk credit rating. The framework is fundamentally flawed as it supports a decision to overspend on content today while borrowing from its future at the expense of its shareholders.

With substantial cash burn, and a lack of clarity in driving scale in the business I remain short Netflix.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.