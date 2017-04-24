General Electric: Patience Is Key

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is a mature business with a number of moving parts. It is not going through its initial or high-growth period. Shareholders and prospective investors should realize that they are going to invest in a mature business that is trying to redefine itself. The question of growth and General Electric go hand in hand, and the appropriate answer is patience. It will be wrong to look at GE as just one business. It is a complicated set of businesses that have unique circumstances and life cycles. The good thing about the company is that the management has identified where they want to see the business and the efforts are being made to achieve that target. However, this will be a slow process as it is not easy to turn around such a large business at its maturity stage.

The most recent earnings announcement, while encouraging, did not have the desired effect on the stock price. The company was able to beat the expectations on revenue as well as earnings. However, the concerns about cash weighed on the stock price and nullified the positive sentiment before the market opened. Despite lower-than-expected cash, I am expecting the company to report full-year cash in the range of $12-14 billion (which was previously communicated by the management). The delayed payments and billing should not be a cause of concern as sometimes these things happen for a business. The cash figure (negative $1.6 billion) spooked investors because it was from the industrial operating activities. This figure was just $600 million during the last year. As management has been trying to extract more value from the industrial operations, which it terms as "core operations," any problem in this segment is likely to have a negative impact on the stock price.

Other than the cash flows issue, the market also paid too much attention to the LEAP engine expected deliveries. The full-year target was 500 LEAP engines to Boeing and Airbus. However, the management changed the wording to 450-500 LEAP engine deliveries for the year. This sent a negative signal to the market as people took it as a sign that the company might be having trouble in meeting its target. However, it looks to me that the management is trying to free itself from a fixed number. They stressed that the LEAP engine deliveries will have no troubles and more than 180 engines will be delivered by the end of the second quarter. Aviation is one of the key growth segments for General Electric and any delays in engine delivery will have a negative effect on profitability. As I have explained in my previous articles, Aviation is the fastest-growing segment of the company and accounts for 24% of the total industrial segment revenue. Its share of segment profit is even more impressive at 35%.

GE shareholders need to look past these short-term fluctuations and see how the management is delivering on its restructuring efforts. Deal with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) is on track to be completed by the middle of the year. As we are also nearing the balance between the supply and demand in the oil and gas industry, this merger will give GE a timely boost. Oilfield services will be in demand in the next 2-3 years and GE's oilfield services business will also start to contribute. This segment has been a laggard due to the poor market conditions.

In addition to this deal, there are also rumors that ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric are looking to buy GE's industrial solutions division. The sale could be worth $3 billion and will get rid of another non-core business. This segment mainly provides electrical equipment. Slowly, GE management is chipping away at the non-core, less-profitable business segments. This strategy will streamline its business and allow for margin enhancement. However, these restructuring efforts will not bear fruit overnight. Shareholders will have to be patient. Baker Hughes and GE's oilfield services business are looking at combined cost savings of around $2 billion in the next two years. These synergies will create value for the shareholders of both companies.

The industrial segment (mainly Aviation and Power) is doing well. Keep in mind that Power is still the largest revenue contributor towards industrial segment revenue (25% of total). However, it lags behind Aviation in segment profit (28%). General Electric Power's order backlog is extremely strong and it is going to get another boost. GE is reportedly on the verge of signing a $3 billion contract with the Algerian utility company. This deal will be the largest single deal for the company and will further enhance its order backlog. This is another indication that the growth at the key industrial segments remains strong.

General Electric gets a shock every time the earnings come out. As a result, shareholders get spooked. In my opinion, there is nothing to be spooked about. The management is delivering on its restructuring strategy and the key growth segments are showing solid progress. The company has been in stagnation for quite a long time. It will not change overnight. Shareholders should give management time to reach the conclusion of their restructuring plans. I believe these plans are well-thought-out and will create value for shareholders in the medium to long term.

