Saudi Reverses Prior Austerities Signaling Less Political Tensions But More Budgetary Deficits

With global oil fundamentals moving in the right direction, we don't think Saudi's 2030 vision will end up as a pipedream.

Given this policy shift, it appears to us that Saudi is betting on the future of the kingdom's finances on rising oil prices.

This signals to us that Saudi's desire to lower the fiscal breakeven by cutting out subsidies won't likely happen.

Welcome to the lack of austerity edition of Oil Markets Daily!

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's King Salman reinstated allowances and bonuses for state employees.

This move goes to show the reluctance Saudi Arabia is willing to go through in order to balance its state finances. Here's how Saudi's foreign reserve looks like since the oil downturn in 2014:

Despite Saudi raking in an additional $8 billion since the OPEC production cut, the kingdom's finances are still deteriorating with a drop in January and February.

Here's another look at Saudi's finances courtesy of John Kemp:

Source: John Kemp

For the Saudi people, the austerity measures (while not harsh by any standards) implemented last year to combat last year saw severe public backlash. With most of the Saudi economy dependent on the subsidies from the government, a shortfall in oil revenue will see budgetary deficits from Saudi Arabia. Its lack of ability to cut the economic subsidies will ultimately be its downfall unless it's able to transition out of this welfare state.

The timing of the reinstatement of allowances and bonuses come after oil prices rose from the mid $40s to low $50s and after Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Energy Minister, announced that there was already a preliminary agreement to extend the OPEC production cut.

To all oil watchers, this reversal in cutting subsidies should signal that the Saudis won't have the will power to cut its fiscal breakeven. As a result, its current fiscal policy is to rely on higher oil revenue in the future. This also coincides with our expectation that global crude inventories will continue to decline, and as a result, oil prices will move higher.

By the end of 2018, Saudi is also expected to IPO its crown jewel, Saudi Aramco, and the kingdom is targeting a valuation of $2 trillion (which is still subjected to change). The IPO marks the most significant economic shift for the Saudi economy, because it's the cornerstone for the 2030 vision. If the Saudis are successful in realizing a $1 trillion+ valuation for Aramco, it would bode well for the economic changes it so desperately needs.

In the meantime however, it appears to us that there won't be any more austerity measures implemented. As a result, it's unlikely that Saudi's fiscal breakeven oil price will move any lower. It appears the Saudis are betting their future on higher oil prices, and we think given the global fundamental backdrop, that won't end up as a pipedream.

HFI Research

