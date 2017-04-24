Mikros Systems: Significant Optionality At A Reasonable Amount Of Additional Cost

Investment Thesis

Mikros (OTCQB:MKRS) focuses on manufacturing various specialty products aimed at analysis and maintenance of "complex distribution systems" (such as radars) and should be on investors’ watchlists and should warrant at least a statistical position due to the following points:

While the current valuation of the company is not backed up by assets, it is partially backed up by contracts with the US Navy which currently fill a significant part of the expectations connected to the stock (i.e. value above tangible book). The company recently won two five-year contracts for two MKRS’ products with a combined worth of $83 million (the split is $35 million and $48 million). Given the past operational performance of the company, it is likely that this will result in a significant amount of cash flow. It could be that MKRS might achieve around $8.3 million of free cash flow from these contracts in the next five years. The value thus covers a significant amount of the current premium to tangible book (which currently stands at $16.75 million).

While this is, of course, a forecast, I believe that it is backed up by a number of various factors. First, MKRS already had a $26 million contract for one of the two products with the US Navy in place since 2010 and the government has filled at least 95% of the funding ceiling. Second, the US Navy is now undergoing a modernization program spurred by the activity of the Chinese Army and this is likely to continue under Trump. MKRS also is well connected to the Navy and the government through board members such as ex-US congressman, retired rear-admiral, etc.

The recent contracts though might be only the beginning of further revenue streams. The management has mentioned that the $48 million contract is likely to be only a start as it covers only eight out of 28 Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and that it expects that the product will be chosen for the rest as well. The company also announced that its new product is likely to be used by the Aegis fleet which could bring in a substantial amount of new contracts in the next few years. The company also believes that its products are useful for commercial applications. The company recently announced its first minor commercial contract. Due to the likely cash flow from the already announced contracts, one can buy the company with a significant amount of this optionality at a reasonable amount of additional cost.

The management is conservative and was able to navigate the past low revenue environment without significant losses, dilution or excessive compensation which allows the company to reach material scale in operations. Their R&D also was always paid for by the government which again alleviated the operations. Recently, the company also recapitalized itself and disposed of several classes of preferred shares.

That being said these are the following risks:

The current revenue stream is heavily reliant on the US Navy. Should the contracts be left unfulfilled or should the products be discontinued, the downside here is significant. As mentioned, I do not believe that this should be the case here due to past performance and macro factors.

The timing of revenue connected to these contracts might result in volatile quarterly or annual results and potentially hurt profitability if the fixed costs are not flexible enough. Again, I believe that past performance of the company should be enough to show that this should not occur. Especially when the company current breakeven revenue is roughly $6 million and the potential annualized revenue from the new contracts could be around $16 million.

Despite the fact that the risks are unlikely to transpire, I would only start with a statistical position as the stock is, for now, reliant on the execution of new contracts. Since I wrote the article for the Microcap Review the company posted its annual report which confirmed the thesis and while the stock already moved higher it is likely that further upside is still present as the company is likely to report significantly increased revenue and thus profitability. That being said one needs to take into account the fact that the margin of safety has slightly shrunk.

Development of ADEPT and ADSS

The key two products of the company are now ADEPT and ADSSS both of which are aimed at maintenance and monitoring of US Navy radar system AN/SPY-1.

ADEPT was developed first after MKRS was awarded several research contracts under the SBIR program which is aimed at spurring commercialization of various technologies. The product is portable electronic equipment that can be connected to the radar equipment. Its software then collects data and monitors the activity of the equipment. The utility of this product is not only in the digitization of this monitoring and maintenance process but also in savings regarding overhead costs for the Navy.

The development process culminated in 2010 when the company was awarded first material contract (in form of an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract) from the US Navy for $26 million. This originally spanned five years but was extended until 2016 and currently is 95% fulfilled. This contract saw the deployment of ADEPT mainly on the AEGIS class of ships and several naval bases. The management is positive that ADEPT will be used on various other classes of ships and the recent $35 million IDIQ contract from February 2017 is definitely supporting this view. The contract is for five years and the company already received orders worth $12.4 million. One can track the orders for this contract under this number (N63394-16-D-0018).

ADSSS, development of which was spurred by the US Navy research contracts in 2013 after seeing the success of ADEPT, is slightly different from ADEPT in that it is not portable and that it is "only" a sensor located on the piece of radar equipment that needs to be monitored. The data output is then analyzed on the naval base without the need for a person to attend the equipment with ADEPT. While this might seem that ADSSS could cannibalize ADEPT, this is not the case as seen by the new $35 million contract for ADEPT units. Furthermore, in this article Geoinvesting points out that ADSSS cannot be connected to every piece of equipment and thus both products are equally needed.

ADSSS was piloted in 2014 and in September last year the company received its first major IDIQ contract for $48 million mainly aimed at the littoral combat ships. This is a five-year contract and the company received an initial order worth $3 million last year. One can track the orders for this contract under this number (N00164-17-D-WP00).

Finally, the company recently acquired two software products and related assets from VSE corporation which should help both ADEPT and ADSSS and further development efforts of the company.

MKRS accomplished all this while running tight operations that did not exhibit large losses. In fact, throughout the development period, MKRS was most of the time in profit. I believe that this and the fact that MKRS is now enjoying a surge of new contracts can be attributed not only to the quality of the product but also to its leadership that is well connected.

The board of directors of MKRS includes a retired rear-admiral (Mr. Lynch) and the recently added Mr. Jolly who is a former congressman with experience in DoD funding. The board used to also include the late Mr. Meyer who is recognized as the "Father of Aegis," the weapons system used by the Aegis class of ships. Even the US Small Business Administration (SBA) used to own part of the company which can be thought of as the optimal conflict of interests for MKRS’ shareholders. SBA disposed of its stake through the recent recapitalization that saw the preferred shares bought out and the common shares repurchased.

Due to this and the past relationships with the government and the US Navy, I do not expect that MKRS should suddenly run into difficulties regarding its current or future contracts.

Valuation

Taking the current developments in mind the relatively clean balance sheet is certainly not the core value of the company. The current market capitalization exceeds the tangible book value by $16.77 million as seen below.

The value is for now in the two biggest contracts that were recently awarded to MKRS. I assume that the company will be able to continue its ability to break even and contain operational costs as in the past. As seen below in the past three years when the revenue was boosted by several smaller contracts for ADSSS as well as the ongoing $26 million ADEPT contract the company achieved material profitability, showcased slight operational scale and created a significant amount of cash flow in 2015 and 2014.

Note #1: The market cap of the company during 2015 and 2014 was $3 to $4 million.

Note #2: The negative cash flow in 2016 was due to the significant increase in receivables from the US Navy due to the new contracts and the negative cash from financing was due to recapitalization (elimination of preferred shares).

Prior to this the company was running similar numbers but lacked cash flow due to the revenue levels.

On the back of this one can then project the next five years of revenue and free cash flow from the two contracts.

Note #1: I'm using 10% as free cash flow margin. I believe this is a conservative estimate due to the past operations. The company is likely to increase its engineering costs, but I believe that they should not have any issue utilizing the previously seen scale to ramp up profitability. This should translate to free cash flow due to the fact that the company does not need any capex and does not have any financing expenses as of now.

Note #2: I'm not discounting the proceeds further due to the omission of additional revenue streams.

Note #3: FY2017 revenue is lower because I account for the already announced orders only (including three-year order worth $11 million). From FY2018 I annualize the rest of the revenues and assume that the contracts will be fulfilled to the fullest extent given the previous ADEPT contract.

As mentioned in note #2, one also has to remember that I am taking into account only these two contracts. The company is though highly likely to achieve smaller one-off contracts for service, maintenance and training of sailors as has been the case in the past (for example the company notes that ADEPT needs to be recalibrated every two years). These should at least partially smooth out the possible volatility in the Navy contracts and add a stream of recurring revenue.

While the free cash flow that might ensue from these contracts currently supports a comfortable portion of the market capitalization, the stock valuation could be pushed higher due to P/E as the company is likely to start earning above $0.03 EPS (the backlog for 2017 is up significantly already) which would result in P/E of around 15x. This might be perceived as relatively cheap. This could be positive but it could also decrease the margin of safety present now.

Future opportunities

As I believe that the stock is currently backed up by the cash flows from the contracts investors could now buy the following opportunities for reasonable amount of additional cost ($8.47 million to be precise, which is calculated as expected cash flows-premium to tangible book):

Future contracts with the Navy

The two new contracts have solidified the view that MKRS’ products are valued by the US Navy and that the initial programs are going to be expanded. This is obviously positive as it means that the total addressable market has substantially increased. ADEPT is now likely to be used in other ship classes, not just Aegis. ADSSS revenue stream could also grow significantly.

The latter is especially interesting due to the language used in the press release regarding the $48 million contract for ADSSS units. The company noted that the contract involves only eight out of the 28 littoral combat ships (LCS) and that the management expects if the government appropriates further funding they are likely to deploy ADSSS onto the rest of the fleet (part of it still being built) as well as other classes. This was confirmed in the recently released annual report.

I believe that should this occur (likely due to logical continuation of using the same product by the Navy) the new contract could be worth an additional $50 million (a conservative estimate should the LCS program not be fully finished) which could translate to an additional $5 million in value at the same FCF margin as used in the preceding section. This would then mean that the current price would still showcase margin of safety and offer any additional upside for little cost. This though is only a crude estimate and the contract value could be higher.

There are also other opportunities such as developing products for other radar systems such as SBS-49 for which MKRS started to work on a product in early 2014 after it received an R&D contract from the Navy. The company also recently announced that they have won a contract aimed at expanding ADSSS to another radar system used by the Aegis fleet. This is likely the first step in a direction of a much larger contract should ADSSS be utilized by this type of ships.

Furthermore, these opportunities also are shielded from competition as ADEPT and ADSSS are under five-year protection since the date of the final deployment of the last unit under MKRS’ contracts which means that any new technology should not pose a significant risk to MKRS. The protection is due to SBIR data rights as mentioned by the company in its 10-K for FY2015.

Not only that this shields MKRS from competition but it also puts their products into the US Navy which further increases the likelihood of additional contracts, or at least recurring revenue due to the need for maintenance and servicing.

All this is further supported by the macro environment of the US Navy which is pursuing a modernization program and efforts to increase the strength of the American fleet on the back of developments in China which is now also undergoing modernization (likely due to the geopolitical events in the South China Sea). This trend is unlikely to stop under the Trump administration.

Applications past US Navy

The company also frequently mentions that it believes that its products are applicable to other governmental (mainly FAA) and commercial opportunities. So far this is though tough to quantify as the company has struggled to gain meaningful traction here, but did recently sign a small commercial contract which might signal further interest. On this podcast, management has noted that they are working with well-known firms to potentially develop such projects.

Conclusion

I believe that the two new contracts showcase the opportunity for MKRS’ products which are likely to be utilized further in the US Navy and possibly even in the commercial space. Given the past operational performance, the contracts are likely to present a margin of safety and allow investors to get exposure to these opportunities at a reasonable amount of additional cost.

Although due the nature of the margin of safety, one should probably start only with a statistical position and possibly accumulate further after investors can see that the company will indeed retain its operational efficiency.

