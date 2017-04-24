Traders Warn Record Net-Long Positioning Could Bring More Downside

US gas production so far this month has only averaged 70.1 Bcf/d versus 70.5 Bcf/d average in March.

Traders are pointing to the record net-long positioning as a reason for the incoming correction.

Sticking to the theme we have been saying for the past two weeks, current fundamental, technical, sentiment, and positioning set-up warrant another move lower in natural gas prices.

Here was what the traders told us Friday last week:

"Traders are looking at the sell-off in natural gas today with glee. There were no real fundamental reasons for the sudden sell-off, as one trader noted that a large firm appears to have liquidated a sizable position today. Most of the traders are taking this opportunity to take some of the short positions off the table. They remain short volatility mostly which have been quite profitable. There wasn't anything else that was notable taking place in the market today. Some of the traders point to potentially supportive weather coming in May, and that could help boost power burn demand. Nuclear power plant outage has also increased power burn demand this week. But traders warn of the higher wind generation as a bearish fundamental driver that will push down demand."

Looking at natural gas prices, the sell-off continued lower with US gas production bouncing back to 70 Bcf/d over the weekend. Higher residential/commercial demand is helping push the overall market tighter, while a drop in LNG export is being offset by the recovery in Mexico gas export following the completion of the pipeline maintenance.

The market is currently expecting US gas production to rebound in the month of May after a disappointing April. US gas production has only averaged 70.1 Bcf/d so far this month, and that's lower than March by 0.4 Bcf/d. If production disappoints again in May and fails to average above 70.7 Bcf/d, we could see traders get more bullish. But for now, traders are questioning the recent rise in net-long money manager positioning. Last week's overall net-long increase came from the shorts covering.

The ratio of money managers that are now long versus short reached a new high, and this does not bode well for prices in the near-term. Traders are eyeing for a correction across the natural gas curve, and point to an excellent opportunity to go long once the sell-off takes place.

For now, traders remain bearish as sentiment, technical, fundamental and positioning are all set to reverse.

