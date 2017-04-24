American Shale Oil Production Rebound May Surprise To The Upside In 2017

U.S. crude production has been rising rapidly since the OPEC cut went into effect.

Preliminary indications by the Energy Department, North Dakota and Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) show that American shale oil production may be more robust than any projections. Finalized data will not be available for months, but America may be on its way to offsetting all of OPEC's cuts in 2017.

DPR Regions

While shale resources and production are found in many U.S. regions, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is focusing on the seven most prolific areas, which are located in the Lower 48 states. These seven regions accounted for 92% of domestic oil production growth and all domestic natural gas production growth during 2011-14. They are: Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville Bakken, Utica, Marcellus and Niobrara.

EIA's Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil and natural gas wells to provide estimated changes in oil and natural gas production for seven key regions. EIA's approach does not distinguish between oil-directed rigs and gas-directed rigs because once a well is completed it may produce both oil and gas; more than half of the wells produce both.

During 2014, production in these regions rose by 1.3 million barrels per day, an average of 108,000 barrels per month. Production peaked in March 2015 at just under 5.5 million barrels. Production bottomed at 4.75 million barrels.

The EIA data for April and May 2017 are only estimates, and they are subject to revision, but they show a gain of 101,000 b/d in April and 123,000 b/d in May. If the April and May average were to continue for a year, it would add over 1.3 million barrels per day to U.S. production, more than offsetting the size of OPEC's cut.

North Dakota

The most recent "Director's Cut" published by the NDIC Department of Mineral Resources indicates that:

The drilling rig count increased one from January to February, then increased seven from February to March, and is currently up five from March to today. Operators are shifting from running the minimum number of rigs to incremental increases throughout 2017, as long as WTI oil price remains between $50/barrel and $60/barrel."

In addition, the Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14th. It will reduce the breakeven cost of crude by about $5 per barrel v. rail transport. Pipeline capacity will then be greater than current production, allowing for growth.

Continental Resources

In CLR's March presentation, it indicated that is ramping up activity. It currently had 5 completion crews working, and it will increase that number to 8 in May. It is targeting completion of 148 (90%) "drilled but uncompleted wells" in 2017.

It expects to end the year with 72 additional wells stimulated. First sales will be in 2018.

Conclusions

It is still too soon to be certain, but it appears that the rebound in U.S. crude production will surprise to the upside. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih was asked about the shale oil response to the cut at the press conference following the non-OPEC announcement on December 10, 2016. He explained the time lags involved in drilling, fracking and connecting the wells up to infrastructure. He concluded that there would not be any (production) response in 2017 (watch Video at 51.34 for complete discussion of the issue, or at 52.45 for the quote).

In March, Mr. Al-Falih had said that KSA will not be taken advantage of by "free-loaders," who benefit by its production restraint but do not make reduce their own production. American shale producers are ramping up production but there is nothing KSA can do about the "free-loading" other than end the cutback, which would result in a sharp price drop, increasing the kingdom's budget deficit.

