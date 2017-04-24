Opportunity In Focus: Ocular Therapeutix Is A Solid Speculation

This speculation will be resolved in one of three ways: hitting the PT of $10, hitting the stop loss at $7.9, or it will be closed out on July 18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing drug products focused on the treatment of ocular diseases and conditions. The company's efforts are centered on their proprietary hydrogel based drug delivery platform. The platform enables the use of drugs that are known to be efficacious for ocular diseases and conditions when formulated as drops or injections.

The company's pipeline includes multiple target applications, which effectively diversifies the company's platform across different drug classes and drug delivery locations. Furthermore, the company has gained the interest of big pharma. The company recently entered into strategic collaboration with Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) to develop a sustained release formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of wet AMD and other serious retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix is eligible to receive up to $305 million in milestone payments in addition to royalties on potential future net sales. Regeneron's aflibercept is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the brand name Eylea.

The company does a good job at marketing themselves as a highly innovative company. However, you have to remember what exactly the company is doing. Essentially, when it comes to Dextenza, they are just providing a new way to deliver an already approved drug. The hydrogel platform improves compliance, reduces dosing frequency, provides a sustained delivery over time, and makes life a little easier for patients. That's great but the company's platform hasn't been proven to improve efficacy or safety. The company would argue that naturally their platform does help with efficacy because the platform increase compliance, but that's a bit of a stretch. They can't really claim improved efficacy or safety because they haven't ran a study that compares Dextenza against the current standard of care.

Essentially, Dextenza helps with compliance. The company really isn't providing that much innovation. Furthermore, ophthalmic steroids, such as prednisolone, have been used for decades and are highly effective. I don't think compliance is as large of an issue as the company makes it out to be. They act like patients have a hard time dealing with a tapering regimen, but I don't see that as a big issue. Sure, I think Dextenza is likely better than the current standard of care because it helps with compliance, but it's only slightly better. This means that the company is going to have to make sure that the product is priced competitively. I think the company is interesting, has a great CEO, and is undervalued. However, I don't think that company is worthy of a true long-term hold, which I classify as a holding period of three or more years. There are simply too many foreseeable risks and I would rather put my money to work elsewhere. I could see myself investing in OCUL down the road, but only if my larger concerns are resolved. Investing in small cap bios is extremely risky, so its best to be very discerning. With that said, I think the company's equity is currently set-up for a nice speculation.

Dextenza

The speculation that I'm outlining is powered by Dextenza's PDUFA action date, so I will only be focusing on that particular product. Dextenza is designed to treat ocular pain that occurs after ophthalmic surgery. Dextenza is placed through the punctum, a natural opening in the eye lid, into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days. Following treatment, Dextenza resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

Summary of efficacy results from third phase 3 trial of Dextenza for the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain.

The results from the phase 3 trial of Dextenza for the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain were solid. Dextenza successfully met the trial's two primary efficacy endpoints, absence of ocular pain on day 8 and absence of ocular inflammation on day 14 when compared to placebo. Also, the secondary endpoint, which was the absence of anterior chamber flare, was statistically superior to placebo at all measured time points. Overall, the results are good.

Current Valuation

I think that the valuation will rise into the PDUFA date because the current valuation is quite conservative given the potential market for Dextenza and given the pipeline. I think Dextenza will likely get approved and the current valuation is telling me that there is room for bullish sentiment to pick up as we approach the PDUFA. The company is currently only valued at $250 million, but the market opportunity for post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation is around $1.5 billion. Furthermore, OCUL is looking at a $4 billion opportunity if Dextenza gets approved for dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis. Also, the company did a survey that found 80% of practitioners thought that Dextenza would become the new standard of care in post-op pain and inflammation if approved. This would certainly suggest that the company is undervalued when you consider both Dextenza and the overall pipeline. However, you have to keep in mind that the survey was commissioned by the company.

My main concern is over how the product will be priced. Dextenza is currently looking to be priced at $400 to $500. However, I'm looking to make a speculation so all I care about is whether the current valuation has room to grow as we approach the PDUFA date. I think that the market could assign this company a valuation that is twice the current valuation. I don't think that it is likely ahead of the FDA's decision, but it's absolutely possible. For example, most analyst have peak sales of Dextenza around $800 to $900 million and the average price target on the Street is 174% higher than the current price. The high price targets are no surprise given what the net present value would be if you assume peak sales of $900 million for your DCF valuation model. Furthermore, the stock was trading for $25 a share as recently as 2015. The fact that the company currently supports what I would consider is a conservative valuation adds support to the idea that the company is likely to rise in value ahead of the PDUFA.

Insider Action

It's worth mentioning that the Sawhney Amarpreet, CEO and president of the company, recently added to his already sizeable position, which currently stands at 2,636,332 shares. In December of 2016 he purchased 45,300 shares at $7.88 a share. I find this purchase to be significant for two reasons. First, Sawhney is an extremely savvy businessman who has had one success after another throughout his career, so it would be wise to take notice when he makes a large purchase. The purchase was large enough that you can reasonably assume that he thinks that the company is undervalued at $7.88. Secondly, the timing of the purchase makes me think that the CEO clearly thinks that Dextenza will be approved. Sawhney has stated before that he sees 2017 as the year that the company makes a change from being a developmental stage company to becoming a fully integrated commercial stage company.

Technically Speaking

The company is currently above 6 of the 7 critical moving averages. I define the 7 critical moving averages as the: 5, 9, 13, 20, 50, 125, and 200 day moving averages. The only moving average that the price is currently not above is the 200 day moving average, which is currently at $7.83. My buy signal is when the equity opens and closes above the 200 day moving average.

The Ichimoku cloud analysis is currently showing a bullish trend with how the price is currently positioned above the Kumo, which is the green cloud area. However, it suggests that it's not an optimal time to buy because the chikou span, the lagging indicator, isn't confirming the trend. Also, the Tenken-sen, the fast-moving average, isn't above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average.

Ultimately, I like the technical set-up because the positive indications outweigh the negative. Furthermore, there is a nice range between hard support and hard resistance, which allows me to define my upside and my risk. I'm willing to go with a technical set-up which is slightly sub optimal because of the upcoming catalyst and due to the fundamentals.

Risk Reward

I calculate the reward to risk ratio by assuming a cost basis of $8.83, a stop loss at $7.90, and a price target of $10. This creates a reward to risk ratio of 1.25 and a possible capital gain of 14%. Also, I selected $10 as the price target due to it being the next point of hard resistance. However, it is possible that I hold for more upside if there is strong momentum. Lastly, I typically like to see a reward to risk ratio of 2 or better, so I'm only going with half the size that I normally do.

The Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2016 Ocular had $68.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and the company recently added an additional $25 million to their balance sheet via an offering which closed in January. I feel comfortable that the company will not dilute during my holding period because Ocular only burns about $10 million a quarter, they have a large cash position, and they just had a raise.

Risks to the Trade

Markets tend to be a ballot box over the short-term and a scale over the long-term. Essentially, it's difficult to predict where a stock is going to go over the short-term.

The market might choose to value Dextenza as if an FDA approval is unlikely or in a manner that suggests that it won't do well

An unexpected negative headline may occur and sour sentiment.

Author's note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option. I write about biotech and precious metals. I have a variety of article styles that range from pieces with a short-term focus to pieces that are geared towards long-term investing. Also, I will be posting brief notes on my Instablog when I see interesting speculations (day trades and swing trades). I'm doing this because big winners often develop so fast that I can't write and publish a detailed article in time for readers to be able to capitalize. I've just begun to utilize my Instablog, but there have already been some big winners. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCUL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.