Kinder Morgan: Is It Time For Richard Kinder To Step Down?

What Happened?

Missed EPS Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) reported solid results in the last quarter. The company reported revenue of $3.42 billion, up 7.2% year over year, beating estimates by $70 million. Yet, the company reported EPS of $0.17, missing first quarter EPS estimates by $0.01.

Dividend and DCF results

The company stated shareholders should expect $0.50 per share in dividends for 2017. Furthermore, Kinder Morgan reported it expects to achieve distributable cash flow of approximately $4.46 billion which equates to $1.99 per share for the full year. Distributable cash flow totaled $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from $0.55 in the year-ago quarter, yet up $0.03 quarter over quarter. Now let's turn our attention to Richard Kinder's remarks.

Is Richard Kinder losing his mojo?

Richard Kinder kicked off the conference call in usual fashion. Kinder usually expounds on what he feels is the major positive takeaway from earnings. This time he had two. Kinder stated the following:

"I want to quickly make two points. First of all, this quarter's good results in terms of EBITDA and DCF which Steve and Kim will discuss in detail, demonstrates once more the strength of the asset portfolio at KMI. We are able to generate substantial amounts of cash flow even in a challenging environment in our business."

Kinder's second positive point was the following:

"The second point I want to make is, that Steve will update you in detail on this quarter's developments on our Elba and Trans Mountain projects, but let me say, we continue to make good progress on them, and on our goal of strengthening our balance sheet and thereby allowing us to return substantial value to our shareholders, through some combination of dividend increases, share repurchases, additional attractive growth projects, our further debt reduction."

In past quarters, Kinder was able to move the stock higher even with negative results based solely on his comments. This quarter this was not the case. I submit there are two reasons for this. In his previous statements he seemed much more focused on increasing the dividend. This time, increasing the dividend seems to have lost its position as the number one priority being buried behind other objectives. In the previous quarter's conference call Kinder seemed much more focused on increasing the dividend. Kinder stated:

"We also expect that when we finish our work on JVs and as we work through the backlog, we will be producing cash well in excess of our investment needs. While we have alternatives in using that cash to deliver value to shareholders, our current thinking remains that the best way to deliver that value is through substantially increasing our dividend."

This got me wondering, is it time for Richard Kinder to step down? In the following section we will analyze the situation.

Should Richard Kinder step down?

Previously, Kinder's statements were treated with the utmost respect. He was able to move the stock with his words. This no longer seems to be the case. Two major issues have occurred that may have been the catalyst for this.

#1 - The dividend cut diatribe

After telling market participants to expect a dividend of $2.00 per share and significant growth over the next five years, Kinder proceeded to cut the dividend by 75% down to the current level of $0.50 per year. This was a huge reversal that caught many off guard. Kinder Morgan was known for its solid, safe and predictable payouts based on the "toll road" model. Richard Kinder touted that the pipeline was virtually immune to commodity price fluctuations based on the way the contracts were set up. Obviously this was not the case. I believe this significantly damaged his credibility. The second piece of the puzzle is the fact Richard Kinder has not made a significant insider purchase in some time.

#2 No insider buys from Kinder in some time

Kinder Morgan's major selling point slogan is "run by shareholders for shareholders." Richard Kinder was once often quoted as saying:

"You sell, I buy!"

Well, the fact of the matter is Richard Kinder has not done any buying in nearly two years.

Source: gurufocus.com

This makes me wonder if he may know something we don't. If the stock was such a great buy now, why aren't Richard Kinder and the rest of the insiders snapping up shares like crazy? Insiders have a plethora of reasons to sell, yet only one reason to buy. They think the stock is going up or the dividend will be increased significantly. I see the non-existence of any share purchases by Richard Kinder as contributing to the negative sentiment surrounding the company. Here is why.

The stock is dead money despite great progress

The stock drifted lower after earnings despite posting decent numbers and reiterating guidance.

Source: cnbc.com

Furthermore, the stock has basically been dead money for the past three quarters.

Source: finviz.com

In fact, the stock is down nearly 10% in just the last quarter and currently standing squarely in the middle of no man's land. This is a very precarious position to be in if you ask me. Keep in mind this is in the face of several positive developments.

Positive developments ignored

Trans Mountain Expansion Project approved by Trudeau and Clark.

Trump elected President creating pipeline-friendly environment.

The company has done a tremendous job of reducing risk by shoring up the balance through joint venture announcements and high grading the backlog.

The announcement the company is looking for a joint venture partner for the Trans Mountain project. After high grading the backlog, the Trans Mountain project ended up accounting for nearly half the company's remaining backlog. Kinder Morgan can adroitly reduce risk associated with this project by bringing in a JV partner.

Rich Kinder stating the company's primary focus is increasing the dividend in 2018. He stated the company will provide shareholders an update on dividend policy near the end of 2017.

Distributable cash flow has remained solid.

Additional organic growth projects recently added.

On top of all these positive developments, the stock remains undervalued based on traditional P/DCF metrics.

Kinder Morgan shares value trade or trap?

Currently Kinder Morgan sports $1.99 per share in DCF. With a current share price of $20.49, that equates to a P/DCF ratio of 10.39. This typically would indicate the stock is significantly undervalued.

The catch

The catch is the steep discount is based on the fact the company has been forced to self-finance growth and vastly reduce payouts to shareholders. Not to mention the fact KMI is selling off massive chunks of cash flow to shore up the balance sheet and pay down debt. In fact, in order for the company to increase the dividend payout in 2018 it will need to find a JV partner for the TMEP to make room for the increase. Much if not all excess coverage is currently slated for use in funding growth. I surmise this is why Richard Kinder made sure to list off all the prerequisites to a potential dividend increase for 2018.

The Bottom Line

Has Richard Kinder lost his mojo with investors? I say yes. Kinder used to be one of the primary reasons investors had faith in the stock due to the fact he always came through on his words. Cutting the dividend 75% just after touting a substantial $2.00 per share payout with significant growth for the next five years did not do him any favors.

Live by the sword, die by the sword

If you make your reputation by stating, "You sell, I buy," and, "the company will pay out $2.00 per share for the next five years," and then cut the dividend by 75% and stop buying the stock, your reputation will be damaged. Richard Kinder is now akin to "the boy who cried wolf," if you ask me. Richard Kinder needs to step down in my eyes.

A would avoid the stock at present. There are many more pipeline companies out there presently with much better current payouts and future growth prospects. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

