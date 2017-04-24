Is It Time To Sell Verizon?

I'm sorry to say that I'm about to write another somewhat bearish article here. There has been a growing chorus of concerned Verizon (NYSE:VZ) shareholders lately writing pieces and posting concerns about the company's dividend sustainability and the general direction that management is trying to steer this massive ship. And I'm going to add my voice to the choir.

It saddens me to write this piece because as I was building my VZ position more than a year ago. I had watched the stock for years before finally initiating my position during the major dip we saw at the beginning of last year at $44.28. I've added shares several times since then and now VZ makes up 1.66% of my portfolio, which is good enough for my 11th largest position overall, with a cost basis of $48.46. When I bought these shares I assumed that they would be low-beta, high-income players for my portfolio for the long haul. However, recently I've become increasingly concerned about VZ's management's capabilities to navigate the changing landscape that we see in the telco space as price wars arise and consolidation disrupts traditional service offerings. I haven't sold any of my VZ shares yet, but I'm definitely considering the possibility and I look forward to hearing what others have to say about this beaten down company, its future prospects, and its dividend safety.

I hate seeming like a Negative Nancy here. Before I get into the Verizon issue(s) I want to touch upon the fact that although a couple of my recent pieces have been focused on selling shares, I'm not in any sort of panic mode regarding the markets. Although I did sell my Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) positions and trimmed back my Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) exposure recently, I've been a net buyer during the past couple of weeks, adding to my Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Visa (NYSE:V) positions while initiating a position in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Simply put, I just don't have enough time to write about all of the trades that I make. I post them as stock talks here at SA for followers to see but I can't quite cover them all in the form of focus ticker articles. I make time to write about the sales, or potential sales, because these are usually harder decisions to make and I value the feedback that I receive from the SA community. In a perfect world I wouldn't ever have to write one of these bearish pieces, but things change in the market as well as in life. Due to my wife's recent acceptance into graduate school, our household's budget is going to be constrained a bit, moving from two incomes down to one, so adding new money to the portfolio is going to be difficult for the next couple of years. When I see opportunities in the market I'm going to be more inclined to take profits in order to take advantage of them rather than dipping into my remaining cash reserves (which I've also decided to use to pay for tuition rather than taking out high interest, unsubsidized loans). Although this is a change from my typical portfolio management strategy, I look forward to the challenge until my wife earns her degree and becomes, once again, gainfully employed.

Now, onto Verizon…

Is Verizon A S.W.A.N. Type Income Investment?

From time to time I take a speculative position when I have high conviction in a company's future prospects. But for the most part, I like to own very high quality companies. This may not be the most exciting way to invest and build wealth, but it's relatively predictable and helps me to sleep well at night. Well, looking back at several of Verizon's recent moves, as well as the rumors that've been floating around lately regarding further M&A for this debt laden company, I have to ask myself, is Verizon still a blue chip investment?

High-quality companies don't get desperate. Their wide moats, strong balance sheets, and proven managerial foresight make it so they don't need to be. It appears to me that Verizon has become desperate, throwing money (debt) at the wall regarding M&A moves in the media/entertainment space, hoping that enough of it sticks to create an attractive ecosystem for consumers. No one in the commoditized distribution industry wants its services to be considered "dumb pipes." To avoid this, the big telcos are diversifying their distribution services (AT&T's (NYSE:T) Direct TV deal/Verizon's AOL and Yahoo additions) and increasing their product portfolio in the form of media/entertainment content that will draw in consumers, creating sticky ecosystems with low churn and higher margins.

Frankly put, when it comes to M&A, I don't understand Verizon's strategy. While AT&T has bolted on cash cow DirecTV and recently made headwinds buying a blue chip media/entertainment asset in Time Warner Inc., Verizon's big M&A splashes were made purchasing two shrinking digital platforms. More recently, Verizon CEO, Lowell McAdam seemed to hint that he would be willing to do a merger with a media power player a la Disney (NYSE:DIS) or Comcast. To me, this reeks of the aforementioned desperation with upper level management potentially admitting that the company cannot embark upon a growth path without the appropriate content partnership. It seems as though VZ management is admitting that they missed the boat in terms of adding content to their portfolio and I'm wondering what my reaction should be as a shareholder?

Needless to say, I like AT&T's strategy much more than I do VZ's. I've been willing to look past my own industry outlook, acknowledging that the management teams for these companies probably have a better grasp on how best to compete in the future of the industry than I do. But lately, I've began to wonder if I've given the ladies and gentlemen in charge at Verizon too much credit. But, honestly…when was the last time you visited AOL or Yahoo? More than a decade ago, in middle school, I used AOL's instant messenger like a bandit. At about the same time I used Yahoo for an email account and for early fantasy football leagues. I think my grandfather still uses an AOL email account, but I don't think I know of anyone who prefers Yahoo for their web browser homepage. Today it seems pretty clear to me that the F.A.N.G. companies, alongside a handful of highly successful media companies, dominate web traffic, leaving little reason to use second rate search engines/home pages like AOL or Yahoo. From the consumer's standpoint there are no switching costs and the vast majority of overlapping basic services offered are free, so why wouldn't you use the best in breed? In other words, I believe that AOL/Yahoo/Oath (as they're going to call the combined entity) is nothing more than a dying breed of early internet success that has long since been passed over by more visionary, innovative competition.

The fact that these companies feel as if they need to diversify from traditional wireline/wireless data offerings is concerning to me in the first place. It's extremely expensive to operate the widespread networks that companies like AT&T and Verizon have built, Each and every year their capex figures are massive and when you consider this, next to their debt loads, one may become concerned about the long-term sustainability of the dividend payments with billions more being spent on acquisitions. When looking at telco companies it's important to focus on the free cash flows reported during earnings. Because these are very capital intensive business models, this is where the dividend coverage/sustainability questions ought to be answered. Historically, Verizon has done a good job of maintaining solid coverage ratios regarding its FCF/share and its dividend/share. However, in the recent past investors have watched as the reported FCF figures have shrunk, somewhat drastically in 2016, to the point where they no longer cover the company's dividend. This raised major red flags for me (and many others alike). Luckily, Brian from Simply Safe Dividends recently wrote an extensive piece covering Verizon's recent earnings reports and balance sheet using his professional accounting background which put my mind at ease a bit regarding short-term/one-time issues that likely effected the company's disappointing 2016 FCF figures. If you're a concerned Verizon investor, I implore you to read his piece on the matter, his understanding of accounting principles is much, much better than my own so I will simply defer to his analysis instead of discussing the matter(s) myself.

Verizon's controversial M&A strategy aside, I'm also worried that their competition is starting to do significant damage to its lead in wireless. VZ recently missed on both the top and bottom lines when posting its Q1 results. The company's sales were down 7.5% y/y and VZ posted negative growth in terms of core subscribers for the first time in history. The company said that it put a stop to the bleeding in terms of subscriber losses when it went unlimited with its data to compete with others in the space, though I think it's still too soon to say whether or not consumer sentiment has shifted in a way that favors value as opposed to coverage strength. I fear that sales, margins and therefore earnings will continue to suffer with no signs of fierce competition within the industry slumping. The race to the bottom on, full force, in the wireless space and this can't bode well for any participants.

What to do?

So, with all of this being considered, I'm still wondering what I should do as a shareholder. I'm being more and more inclined to simply sell my Verizom stake, which was bought primarily for the reliable yield (which has become riskier, as of late) and put the proceeds into another, better high yield play. The REITs have taken a beating today as the rate rose a bit due to pro-Euro results in the first round of the French election. Verizon's recent weakness has pushed the yield up to nearly 5% and it wouldn't be hard to find a high-quality REIT paying something similar. I've considered adding to my Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stake lately. Its dividend yield isn't as reliable from quarter to quarter as VZ's is, though over the long term I expect to continue to see satisfactory results from that private equity powerhouse. There are automakers, both domestic and international, that offer high yields and cheap valuations. I could simply take my VZ funds and funnel them into my AT&T position due to my more bullish stance on that telco. I could accept a lesser yield and buy something with much, much better growth prospects, in both the short and long terms. Or, I could simply sell my VZ shares due to concerns over continued weakness and put those funds towards my wife's education expenses (which, as previously stated, would have a higher interest rate than VZ's dividend if I were to take out debt).

In the end, I hate selling stocks into weakness. I'm only slightly down on my VZ stake overall, so the loss wouldn't be a big one and I'm sure I could use it later in the year during tax time. However, I don't want to do anything hasty. I wonder what other investors are thinking about doing with their VZ stake? Is this simply short-term noise which should be ignored as investors sit on their shares and re-invest dividends at these lower prices, or is this a potentially defining moment in the telco wars where we see the first chink in VZ's armor which will lead to more losses?

To me, it's all about risk/reward and relative performance and safety. I'm beginning to think that there are simply safer investments out there to hold right now, compared to Verizon. It feels funny saying this. Verizon was a dividend powerhouse in my mind for years. However, things change over time and maybe people like me were over estimating the strength of Verizon's brand.

As always, I'm looking forward to hearing your opinions on the matter. Best wishes all!