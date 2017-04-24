Unilever To Acquire Sir Kensington's Condiment Firm

The deal should be a win for UL, which is trying to reverse a slide in sales in the past few years.

Sir Kensington's will bring a line of natural and sustainable food products that appeal to younger, health- and sustainability-conscious consumers.

Quick Take

Consumer products conglomerate Unilever Plc (UL) has agreed to acquire specialty condiment maker Sir Kensington's for an undisclosed amount.

The company makes natural and sustainable specialty condiments for the premium grocery, hotel and restaurant markets in North America.

Unilever is buying the firm for its mission-centered focus, high end vendor relationships and appeal to younger consumers as the global conglomerate tries to reverse a significant sales decline in the past few years.

Target Company

New York-based Sir Kensington's was founded in 2010 by CEO Mark Ramadan and co-founder Scott Norton.

CEO Ramadan was previously a business analyst at McKinsey & Company.

The company has developed a range of specialty condiments such as various mayonnaises, ketchups and mustards that are natural and could be considered 'gourmet' items sold in higher quality grocery stores such as Whole Foods (WFM) and high-end restaurants and hotels in major markets throughout North America.

Sir Kensington's raised at least two rounds of financing, including an $8.5 million Series A round in 2015 lead by Brussels-based Verlinvest, a family-owned investment company that focuses on Food & Beverage, Hospitality and eCommerce companies.

Acquisition Terms

The companies did not disclose the acquisition value or terms and said the deal is expected to close in the next few weeks.

It is likely the transaction amount is not material to UL's $58 billion revenues financial operations.

I previously wrote about a comparable specialty food products M&A deal in my article, Maple Leaf Foods To Acquire Lightlife Foods For $140 Million.

In that deal, the acquirer paid a Price/Sales multiple of 3.5x, which I considered 'pricey' compared to a food processor 'basket' of companies in the NYU Stern valuation database which were then trading at 1.92x.

So, my estimate is that Unilever will probably pay in the neighborhood of 2x trailing twelve-month sales for Sir Kensington's, and the deal value is likely under $50 million.

The co-founders will continue their roles at Sir Kensington's for the time being.

Rationale and Commentary

Unilever is acquiring Sir Kensington's product line and distribution as part of its Unilever Sustainable Living Plan and Sustainable Nutrition strategies.

Sir Kensington's stood out due to its mission of using nutritious ingredients that 'produce delicious food with less impact on the environment.'

Unilever believes that food consumption trends point in the direction of healthier, more natural ingredients that can be incorporated in a more environmentally sustainable way.

This is no doubt a play for younger, Millennial and follow-on generation's tastes and preferences. They are more aware of and interested in products that are healthier and more sustainably grown or sourced.

Additionally, the acquisition provides Unilever with potentially new and valuable vendor relationships at high-end supermarkets (Whole Foods) and hotels and restaurants.

Unilever also says the deal will complement its current portfolio of Foods category products, enabling cross-selling opportunities as it hopes to bring Sir Kensington's into its portfolio and make the most of the acquisition.

Unilever has been increasing its acquisition activity in the past few years and now spends more money on M&A than it does on R&D.

In fact, some have asserted that consumer-oriented companies like Unilever are essentially outsourcing their R&D by acquiring promising startups that have already achieved traction in the market.

Unilever could use the help: its topline revenues have dropped from $64 billion in 2014 to $58 billion in 2016 – a hefty percentage drop of 9.4%.

I expect more acquisitions by Unilever in faster-growth segments as it attempts to reverse an alarming revenue trend.

