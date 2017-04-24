AT&T: Making All The Right Moves

In the following article we will discuss the implications of this effort for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

This is part of AT&T’s FCC Connect America Fund commitment to serve over 400,000 locations by the end of 2017 and over 1.1 million locations by 2020.

AT&T just announced it completed a first wave of Fixed Wireless Internet availability for rural and under-served locations in Georgia.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is making all the right moves lately if you ask me. The latest development just announced is the company's progress on its FCC Connect America Fund commitment to serve over 400,000 locations by the end of 2017 and over 1.1 million locations by 2020. In a recent report AT&T states:

"Our Fixed Wireless Internet delivers a home internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers' homes or businesses. This is a cost-effective way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in rural and underserved areas."

The company just completed a first wave of Fixed Wireless Internet availability for rural and underserved locations in Georgia. According to the report:

"The work in Georgia is expanding to 17 more states this year. Those additional 17 states are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin."

Eric Boyer, senior vice president, Wireless and Wired Product Marketing at AT&T said:

"Access to the internet is an important tool for advancing opportunities in communities. It creates economic growth, helps increase community engagement and makes education accessible. We're committed to utilizing available technologies to connect hard-to-reach locations."

Betsy Huber, president of the National Grange stated:

"When you consider that farmers, ranchers and other rural residents are also small business owners, the need for high-speed internet becomes obvious. This is a milestone in communications services for rural and small-town America."

AT&T plans to reach over 67,000 locations with this technology across Georgia by 2020. I feel AT&T's management has its eye on the ball and the future looks bright. Furthermore, the stock makes for an excellent safe haven play at present.

Safe haven status

AT&T is a blue-chip mega-cap dividend aristocrat. This makes the stock an excellent safe-haven play in times of market turmoil. Moreover, the stock is primarily held by income investors. In other words, there tend to be very few weak hands. The stock's beta is extremely low at 0.37, approximately three times less volatile than the market overall. Furthermore, the stock is a dividend aristocrat.

Dividend aristocrat status

A dividend aristocrat is an S&P 500 constituent that has increased its dividend payout for 25 consecutive years. The companies that make up the Dividend Aristocrats span 10 different business sectors with both growth and value holdings.

AT&T has increased its dividend in each of the last 32 years.

The rate of increases has diminished substantially over the past few years.

Nonetheless, we are dealing with a mature dividend-paying stock. The high 4.77% yield more than makes up for the smaller quarterly increases. Furthermore, AT&T's cash flow from operations is highly predictable and substantial. The company projects $18 billion in cash flow from operations for 2017 alone. In fact, AT&T's cash flow from operations seems more than adequate to cushion any blow from potential decrease in profitability as the company continues to build out its 5G infrastructure.

The big picture

AT&T has traditionally been considered a "dumb pipe" used by content providers to distribute premium content to customers. That is all about to change. AT&T has invested big bucks in preparation to handle the exponential explosion of content consumption by the masses. For the past eight years AT&T has been buying up airwave licenses in order to build out capacity to prepare for this major paradigm shift. The company has acquired a large block of fallow spectrum and plans to roll out its new 5G wireless service in Austin and Indianapolis later this year. So, even though margins on 4G unlimited wireless plans may contract somewhat, the company's margins on 5G services should act as an excellent counterbalance. Furthermore, the carrier's vertical integration plans are coming to fruition at just the right time.

The value proposition

AT&T's forward P/E ratio of 13.22 is substantially lower than that of the other S&P 500 blue-chip mega caps. This further solidifies the stock's safe-haven status. When the markets sell off due to some exogenous event, AT&T's stock will hold up better than most, if not all stocks in the market.

Technical status solid

Current Chart

The stock has recently bounced off support at its 200-day SMA and is now trading a little over 1% above it. I feel this makes for an excellent entry point. What's more, none of President Trump's pro-growth plans are priced in presently. AT&T's management has not upped the guidance based on any tax reforms or regulatory relief. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks.

Downside Risks

Heavy debt load

Moody's put AT&T on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's. AT&T's stock at this time is probably further out on the risk spectrum than it has been in a long time. Nonetheless, higher risk generally equates to higher reward.

Market and uncertainty both at all-time highs

The market is currently trading at an all-time high, and most stocks seem overvalued at present. If Trump is unable to get his plans for tax reform and regulatory relief approved, a major correction may be in the cards. Nonetheless, this is why holding a solid stock like AT&T is a must for those focused on income and capital preservation.

The Bottom Line

AT&T's dividend yield is best in class at 4.90%, the payout ratio is high but sustainable, EPS growth and ROE are adequate and profitability may be in question in the near term due to current competitive environment and acquisition efforts. Even so, solid cash flow and predictable dividend payouts more than make up for additional risk created by any short-term uncertainties.

I say the stock remains a buy at this level. Nonetheless, if you do decide to start a position, I would layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk. I surmise any sell off due to upcoming earnings will provide an excellent buying opportunity. What's more, a 5% yield has historically served as a put on the stock. The substantially contributes to the already prevalent margin of safety. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

