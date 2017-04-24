5 Reasons GE Is A Terrible Investment Right Now

Worst of all, even under the most optimistic assumptions, shares are currently insanely overvalued.

The most recent earnings show some signs of good news, but overall GE's fundamentals continue to lag its peers.

While management's long-term plan sounds good in theory, under CEO Jeffrey Immelt, GE has a nasty track record of over-promising and under-delivering.

However, the financial crisis forced a painful dividend cut that kicked off a major corporate restructuring, one that is still not complete.

General Electric used to be considered the ultimate Swan stock due to its dividend aristocrat status.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) used to be considered one of the safest dividend growth stocks in the world, thanks to its status as a dividend aristocrat.

The financial crisis ended that streak and set the company down a long and painful path of restructuring, one that continues to this day.

However, while CEO Jeffrey Immelt's long-term strategy makes a lot of sense, at the end of the day, investing is never done in a vacuum. That means that investors have to decide whether or not it's worth giving management even more time to finally make good on its promises, especially as dividend growth slows to a crawl.

Let's take a look at the progress, as well as the ongoing struggles, that GE is experiencing to see why this fallen industrial giant remains a poor long-term dividend growth pick; especially today, when its shares are trading at sky-high valuations.

The Turnaround Continues Grinding On...Very Slowly

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $25.3 billion $25.2 billion -0.3% Net Income $107 million $577 million 439.3% Shares Outstanding 9.383 billion 8.811 billion -6.1% EPS $0.03 $0.10 233.3% Adjusted EPS $0.21 $0.21 0% Dividend $0.23 $0.24 4.3% Adjusted EPS Payout Ratio 109.5% 114.3% 4.3%

GE, like most other industrial conglomerates, is suffering from a global industrial recession, caused by the collapse in commodity prices of the last few years. This has hit the mining and oil & gas sectors very hard and made organic growth harder to come by.

Meanwhile, top-line growth continues to suffer from management's ongoing efforts to sell off what it considers non-core assets, such as the 2016 sale of its appliance unit to China's Haier and its water unit to France's Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF).



Combined with a massive decline in free cash flow, courtesy of the ongoing plan to sell off GE Capital, this has forced GE to grow its dividend at a token amount of just $0.01/quarter annually. However, even with that slow growth, the company's payout ratio remains above 100%, even using adjusted EPS from ongoing operations.

And in the meantime, the worst oil crash in over 50 years continues to weigh on its overall sales, earnings, and FCF growth. That being said, the news in a few other segments does show promise.

Specifically, that means the power and renewable energy businesses, which saw excellent top-line growth and surging profits due to management's ongoing cost cutting efforts.

In fact, at least for this quarter, the company's overall organic growth and operating profits did much better than last year potentially signalling a turnaround that investors have long been hoping for.

Combined with management's guidance for 2017, you can see that GE is potentially on its way to achieving its longer-term goal of $2 in operating EPS by 2018 and, more importantly, achieving sufficient FCF to finally start growing the dividend more aggressively.

That being said, it's important to remember that GE has a poor track record of living up to its promises (organic growth in 2016 was just 1% instead of the 2% to 4% expected at the start of last year), which you can see by how the company is already behind of some of its key 2017 goals.

Most notably that includes further cost cutting and FCF generation. In fact, based on its industrial segments alone, in the first quarter, the company failed miserably to generate free cash flow, relying entirely on GE Capital, which will soon be gone completely.

Profitability Remains Way Below That Of Its Peers

Company Operating Margins Net Margins FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital GE 14.4% 6.6% -6.0% 1.9% 9.4% 5.1% Industry Average 12.4% 8.3% NA 4.5% 15.4% NA

GE has been working hard to improve its sub-par profit profile. That includes $1 billion in operating expense cuts this year, as well as an increasing focus on digital industrial sales (up 16% year over year), which is part of its long-term internet of things, or IOT initiative.

In other words, GE is attempting to transform itself into an industrial tech company, using its Predix industrial computing platform to try to become the world's premier digital industrial giant. The idea is that by hooking up the world's industrial base to the cloud, companies will be able to optimize their assets to achieve substantial cost savings and boost margins.

For example, in 2016, GE estimates that Predix saved its customers $730 million, on its way to $3 billion in savings by 2020. Better yet, Predix and the IOT have the potential to not just make GE a more competitive industrial supplier but substantially grow its services business.

That would mean more recurring revenue, and thanks to the sticky nature of such ecosystems, could provide GE with a wider moat and stronger pricing power and margins.

That's potentially welcome long-term news, because over the past decade, GE's overall profitability has been headed in the wrong direction. Which, as I'll soon explain, is a very big deal for potential investors given the stock's frightening current valuation.

Balance Sheet Is Mediocre

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating GE 7.58 8.51 59% 1.93 AA- Industry Average 3.61 NA 48% 1.78 NA

Now, at first glance, GE's sky-high leverage ratio may seem alarming. However, that's largely an artifact from the declining but still present GE Capital business, which will soon be sold off.

However, factoring out GE Capital's debt, GE's leverage ratio remains 3.88, thanks to its $74 billion in total debt. While that has been coming down over time, the fact remains that given GE's poor FCF generation and its ongoing aggressive acquisition strategy, dividend lovers have some major cause for concern.

That's because management's decision to use the vast majority of its GE Capital sale revenue to buyback so much stock over the years has resulted in just $8.1 billion in cash on its balance sheet. This in turn helps explains the recent trend of very disappointing dividend growth.

Dividend Profile Is Not As Good As It Seems

Company Yield TTM EPS Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return GE 3.3% 94.0% 9.7% 13.0% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

At the end of the day, long-term dividend growth investing comes down to the strength of a company's dividend profile. That means: a generous payout, one that's backed by a low payout ratio, a strong balance sheet, and strong long-term growth prospects.

That's because studies show that over decades, a stock's total return generally follows the formula yield + dividend growth, because dividend growth is a good proxy for earnings and FCF growth.

When we look at GE's dividend profile, at first, things don't look so bad. After all, the yield is much better than the overall markets, and the long-term growth potential seems excellent.

But notice the sky-high payout ratio. In a cyclical and highly capital intensive industry such as this, you generally want the EPS payout ratio to be no higher than 50% to 60%. That's in order to provide a strong cushion against potential downturns from global recessions, as well as to allow for consistent buybacks and bolt-on acquisitions.

Of course, the best dividend safety metric is the FCF payout ratio. And in that sense, GE's -$7.4 billion in FCF compared to its $8.8 billion in dividends paid over the past year seems to indicate that the current analyst projection of very strong payout growth is likely overly optimistic.

That's because, factoring out the FCF cash cow that is GE Capital, GE will have to rely entirely on its industrial divisions to support the dividend, as well as its investments into the company's growth.

That means that industrial cash from operations will need to rise to at least $16 billion a year. However, management is projecting just $12 billion to $14 billion in industrial cash from operations in 2017. In other words, GE's core business is expected to generate about -$2 billion to -$4 billion in FCF in 2017.

Which means that even if the global industrial recession ends soon and GE's top and bottom line starts booming, it will likely take another one to two years just for the company to be able to cover its existing dividend with FCF.

And since industrial blue chips generally like to maintain an FCF payout ratio of 50% or less, this means that GE's dividend isn't likely to grow quickly for a very long time; potentially, five years or more as the company's FCF payout ratio declines to sustainable levels.

Valuation Is Ridiculous

GE has badly underperformed the broader market over the past year, but that doesn't mean that its shares are a good deal.

Company PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield GE 33.3 17.5 3.3% 3.2% Industry Median 22.9 NA 1.8% NA

In fact, from a trailing 12-month PE basis, GE looks very overvalued, both relative to its more profitable industry peers and its 13-year median historical norm.

And from a dividend yield perspective, while the shares appear about fairly valued, keep in mind that those historical figures included a period of time when GE's growth prospects were far stronger.

TTM EPS 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $1.00 5.5% $12.65 16.5% -134% 11.0% $19.44 -52%

And when we consider the longer-term (20-year) outlook for the company's discounted cash flow or DCF, things look even worse.

For example, I expect GE's EPS growth over the next decade to be a rather tepid 5.5% given the company's trouble executing on its turnaround plan. But even if you assume what I consider to be the best case scenario, the 11% EPS CAGR represented by the analyst consensus, then things don't look that much better.

That's because GE's shares are currently priced for 16.5% EPS growth, a level that is insanely optimistic and almost impossible for the company to achieve.

This creates a terrible margin of safety that makes GE shares some of the least attractive in the industrial sector.

Bottom Line: GE Remains An Intriguing Turnaround Opportunity But One That's Not Worth Owning Until Management Can Actually Start To Deliver On Its Promises

Don't get me wrong, I like GE's long-term high-tech focus. That being said, management's history of over-promising and under-delivering means that investors have plenty of reasons to be skeptical of this industrial turnaround story.

That's especially true given the major challenges GE will face when it comes to restarting its FCF generation and stronger dividend growth, a valuation that is pricing in outlandish growth expectations and much better industrial alternatives.

