Opus Bank's (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brett Villaume

Good morning. And welcome to Opus Bank’s investor webcast and conference call. Today, I'm joined by Stephen Gordon, Opus Bank’s Founding Chairman, CEO and President; Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer; and Nicole Carrillo, Chief Financial Officer.

Our discussion today will cover the Company's performance during the first quarter of 2017 and information contained in the earnings press release issued earlier this morning. A slideshow presentation that accompanies today’s call is available on the Opus Bank investor webpage at investor.opusbank.com.

Today's discussion may entail forward-looking statements which are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You’ll find a discussion of these forward-looking statements in our recent FDIC filings and on Page nine of this morning's release.

Today's call will include a question-and-answer session following the discussion. For listeners who are participating via WebEx, should you have any questions, you may submit those during the Q&A feature located on the right-hand side of your WebEx window. The white triangle just to the left of the question mark and letters Q&A should be pointing down. Clicking on that triangle opens and closes the Q&A dialog box.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Stephen Gordon, Founding Chairman, CEO and President.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Brett. I will now provide an overview of the results for the first quarter of ’17 and then call on Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Chief Credit Officer; and Nicole Carrillo, our Chief Financial Officer, to go into more detail on our credit metrics and financial performance. We will address questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

We are proud to announce our results for the first quarter as they are a significant achievement that represents the combination of the collaborative and proactive efforts by the talented and committed team here at Opus, and is another step forward in the process of restoring the type of consistently strong financial performance that we're accustom to achieving, in which shareholders have historically expected from us.

For the first quarter of ‘17, we reported net income $7.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share. Excluding strategic initiative related expenses and the adoption of the new accounting standards, our net income was $9 million or $0.24 per share for the first quarter compared to a net loss of $19 million or $0.55 per share in the fourth quarter of '16. During the fourth quarter of '16, we took decisive action to bolster our credit infrastructure and to assess our loan portfolios.

As 2017 is progressing, we've already begun to realize positive results from these efforts, including a reduction of the portfolio loan balances we previously announced as targeted for planned exit. During the first quarter, we reduced technology and healthcare practice loans by over one third each, while total enterprise value loans were reduced by 15% to $778 million, down from $915 million in the prior quarter. Technology loans now total $122 million, down from their peak of $280 million and healthcare practice loans now total $44 million, down from their peak of 137 million.

Our provision for loan loss was $6 million, down from $69 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs were significantly reduced from the prior quarter, measuring $5 million in Q1 compared to $19 million in the fourth quarter of '16. During the fourth quarter of 2016, we articulated, and our bankers embraced our credit culture going forward and we began rebuilding the new loan funding pipeline. We entered the first quarter having completed the Freddie Mac multifamily loan transaction in the fourth quarter of '16 and increased cash through a continued strong core deposit growth and loan pay-offs during the quarter, resulting in a balance sheet with a tremendous amount of liquidity and flexibility.

We ended the quarter with over $1 billion in cash and nearly $900 million in investment securities and entered the second quarter with a larger loan pipeline than at the start of the year. We are proactively managing our balance sheet and prudently making loans with appropriate risk adjusted return metrics, which we anticipate will benefit net interest margin and earnings in coming quarter as cash and investment securities transition into high quality loans. We're also beginning to realize the benefits of rising interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet, and we expect that the full benefit of the Fed’s rate increase in March will generate higher interest income on our largely floating rate loan portfolio in future quarter

Opus's leading Income Property Baking division, which includes our $2.3 billion multifamily loan portfolio and our banker presence in all of the major West Coast metro markets, remains a consistent source of attractive risk adjusted returns while our relationship based core deposit franchise continues to grow and prove to be strong and stable in the now rising rate environment. While we remain laser focused on remediating our credit issues, including reducing the balances of criticized loans and continuing our progress on planned loan relationship exits, we have also remained dedicated to constantly evaluating our operating expenses and always looking for ways to avoid waste in every aspect of our business.

As a result, we initiated an expense reduction strategy during the first quarter to reduce our overhead expense forward run rate. And the actions we have taken so far are already reducing our expense base in this second quarter. While we are always looking to be more efficient, we continue to make investments in our credit infrastructure, enterprise risk management and new business development.

We are encouraged by the significant accomplishments we have already made in credit administration and ongoing portfolio management, enterprise risk management and our banking operations, which we believe have set us on a path to improving shareholder value. We are more focused than ever on the tasks at hand of successfully deploying our commercial banking strategy, working through our challenged credit, optimizing our balance sheet structure and executing our expense reduction initiatives.

I’ll now turn it over to Brian Fitzmaurice to go into more detail on our long portfolio and credit metrics.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Stephen. During the fourth quarter, we announced significant steps to improve our credit infrastructure, including changes to credit administration, underwriting and ongoing portfolio management processes. Management changes were made, including the hiring up two new senior credit administrators focused on C&I, the promotion of a highly qualified and talented Opus team member to lead portfolio management, as well as several supports staff hires within credit administration, portfolio management and the enterprise risk management.

As part of the process, we identified the deterioration was largely seen in loans that had been underwritten based on projected cash flow or enterprise value of the underlying business, which we have since been referring to as enterprise value loans. In the fourth quarter, we suspended new originations of these types of loans and began the process of identifying and working through potential client exists from the relationships we identified as not fitting within our refined credit risk appetite. This was in addition to exiting the technology and healthcare practice sectors.

As a result of the steps we took in the fourth quarter to strengthen our credit administration, portfolio management and underwriting, these teams were able to hit the ground running in the first quarter and made significant progress. Our new credit administration personnel are now actively reviewing and approving new loan production that appropriately fits within our commercial banking strategy.

During the quarter, we reduced the balance of our technology banking and healthcare practice loan portfolios by $68 million and $24 million respectively, which is an approximate 35% reduction in each of these portfolios from their balances at year end. Additionally, we reduced the balance of total enterprise value loans to $778 million, down from $915 million at year end or a 15% linked quarter decline.

Together, technology banking and healthcare practice loans drove $7 million of the decrease in total enterprise value loans from the prior quarter. Of that $778 million balance of total enterprise value loans, as of March 31st, $43 million was technology loans and $13 million was healthcare practice loans. We expect our exposure to enterprise value loans to moderate as we are actively managing this portfolio.

While we experienced positive steps forward in the workout of our targeted portfolios during the first quarter, it is important to acknowledge that this quarter's accomplishments are just that, steps within a process, and this is ongoing and will take time to complete. We remained optimistic that many of our problem loans will be resolved positively. However, since the primary resolution of many of these loans and a majority of the non-accrual loans is the same the borrower as a going concern, there is the potential for a high severity of loss, if the sales are not completed.

This could result in elevated provisions as we work through the portfolio, if they are not offset by positive credit events in the rest of the portfolio. We recorded a provision for loan losses of $6 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $69 million in the prior quarter. Risk rating changes during the quarter resulted in $12 million of additions to reserves, but this was offset by $13 million decline in reserves as a result of the quarterly shrinkage in the loan portfolio, including planned exits of both past and criticized loan relationships.

As we continue to work through exiting the portfolios of technology and healthcare practice and reduce our exposure to enterprise value loans, we are likely to see additional reserve recaptures that would lessen the impact of potential adds to reserves as a result of future migration, impairments or charge-offs within the total loan portfolio.

Net charge-offs drove $5.1 million of the provision, which included $5.7 million of total gross charge-offs, primarily related to two technology banking loan charge-offs totaling $4.4 million. This compares to net charge offs of $19.2 million in the fourth quarter. Additions to specific reserves during the quarter totaled $812,000 and total loss factors drove $1.2 million of the provision expense. This compares to $22.1 million of adds to specific reserves in the fourth quarter and $5.3 million for increased loss factors.

As of March 31, 2017, the remaining balance of Opus originated loans, which previously had charge-offs recorded, was $16.2 million. Specific reserves totaled $24.6 million at the end of the first quarter on a remaining balance of $57.3 million of loans compared to specific reserves of $23.8 million at year end on a remaining balance of $60.5 million. Loans with specific reserves at the end of the first quarter included seven relationships, including one in technology banking, two, in corporate finance and four in commercial banking.

Total criticized loans, which include both special mention and classified loans, increased to $359 million as of March 31, 2017 from $317 million in the prior quarter. This was a result of gross downward migration of $91 million that was partially offset by reductions of $49 million. This included commercial business loan downgrades into criticized categories, consisting primarily of five relationships totaling $57 million and that had an average loan balance outstanding of $11 million. These were partially offset by $45 million of loan exits, including full loan pay-offs, strategic loan sales, charge-offs and normal amortization. As a result, commercial business loans contributed $12 million of the increase this quarter.

Real-estate secured loan downgrades into criticized totaled $34 million during the first quarter and were partially offset by loan exits of $4 million. Real estate secured loans is a broad category of loans, the downgrades during the quarter consisted of $17 million in CRE, $9 million in multifamily and $7 million in construction loans. We note that the total multifamily criticized loans were $19 million at quarter end or 0.8% of total multifamily loans compared to $11 million or 0.5% of total multifamily loans as of December 31, 2016.

The common theme for downgrades in the multifamily pools of loans was de minis cash flow as a result of the borrowers executing a strategy of vacating units to perform improvements on the properties with the total of increasing that operating income and improving property values. Therefore, we believe these problems will be resolved without loss. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 1.09% as of March 31, 2017 compared to 1.21% in the prior quarter.

Commercial business loans on non-accrual totaled $74 million as of March 31, 2016 or 85% of the total non-accrual loans and were comprised of three technology relationships totaling $27 million, two corporate finance totaling $25 million and four commercial banking totaling $16 million. Commercial real-estate made up $12 million of total non-accrual loans at quarter end were 14% and consisted of two loan relationships.

There were no multifamily loans on non-accrual at quarter end. Our allowance for loan losses totaled $112 million or 2.07% of total loans as of March 31, 2017 compared to $111 million or 1.97% of total loans at year end 2016. This core increase in our coverage ratio was primarily driven by the 4% decline in total loans outstanding during the first quarter compared to 0.7% increase in the dollar amount of reserves.

We remained highly focused on the remediation problem loans and working through the process of rationalizing our previously identified portfolio of enterprise value loan relationships. We are encouraged by the progress we have made, reducing the balances of enterprise value loans, technology loans and healthcare practice loans in the first quarter.

I will now turn the discussion over to Nicole to cover our financial results for the first quarter.

Nicole Carrillo

Thank you, Brian. Our first quarter performance resulted net income of $7.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share. As Brian mentioned, net income in the first quarter of 2016 included a provision for loan losses of $6 million, which was a significant decrease from the $69.5 million provision we recorded in the fourth quarter.

Net income in the first quarter also included $1.8 million of strategic initiative related expenses and $248,000 of additional tax expense as a result of the adoption of the new accounting standard, impacting share based compensation. Excluding these two items, our diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.24. Total loans decreased by $237 million during the first quarter to $5.4 billion and the average balance of loans decreased by $664 million, which resulted in lower net interest income and lower net interest margin for the quarter.

The decrease in average loans was mainly the result of the Freddie Mac multifamily loan transaction completed near the end of the fourth quarter of 2016 combined with pay-offs outpacing loan fundings during the first quarter of 2017. New loan fundings during the quarter were $219 million compared to $430 million in the prior quarter. The linked quarter decline was a result of normal seasonality in the first quarter, as well as the continued impact of our commercial banking strategy shift to target relationships that are not considered enterprise value loans, which began in the fourth quarter of 2016.

New loan fundings during the quarter were offset by loan pay-offs of $333 million, loan sales of $40 million and net loan charge offs of $5.1 million. As Stephen mentioned, we successfully reduced the balance of loans within targeted portfolios, including technology, healthcare practice and enterprise value loan relationships which included both loans sales full loan pay-offs and charge-offs during the quarter. These targeted reductions comprised $126 million of the total pay-offs during the first quarter.

The yield on originated loans increased by 9 basis points to 4.31% in the first quarter, driven primarily by lower lost interest on loans placed on non-accrual and day count during the quarter. Interest income from originated loans decreased $7 million from the prior quarter, largely due to the decline in the average balance of loans. This was partially offset by an increase of $3 million in interest income earned on cash and investment securities due to the shift from loans into securities from the Freddie Mac multifamily loan transaction, as well as purchases of investment securities of approximately $300 million during the first quarter of 2017.

Purchases of securities were weighted towards the end of the quarter, resulting in higher period end balances than the quarterly average and as a result the benefit to interest income will be fully realized in the second quarter. Our NIM during the first quarter was affected by a lower yield on investment securities of 1.73% compared to 2.34% in the fourth quarter, driven primarily by higher premium amortization on the Freddie Mac multifamily security as a result of higher pre-payments in the underlying loans.

Interest expense on deposits increased slightly to $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2017 compared to $7.1 million in the prior quarter, driven by an $82 million increase in average interest bearing deposits. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $11 million from the prior quarter. Our cost of deposits increased 1 basis point to 44 basis points for the first quarter while our cost of funds was unchanged at 54 basis points.

Our GAAP net interest margin for the first quarter decreased 22 basis points to 3.14%, largely due to lower contribution from our originated loan portfolio as a result of the change in the mix of earning assets I described previously, offset by higher contribution from investment securities and due from banks.

Pre-payments remained elevated during the quarter, resulting in a 1 basis point decline in our NIM compared to the prior quarter. Accretion income contributed 4 basis points to the NIM this quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter.

I'll now turn to non-interest income and non-interest expense. During the first quarter, non-interest income was $12.5 million compared to $27.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-interest income during the fourth quarter included $14 million of gain associated with the Freddie Mac multifamily loan transaction. Non-interest income during the first quarter included 6.4 million in trust administrative fees generated from our alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary.

This was a slight decline from $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as $279 million of ancillary custodial cash balances were transferred to Opus in the fourth quarter of '16, which lowers total fee income generated but benefits Opus' cost of deposits. Additionally, our Escrow and Exchange divisions contributed $1.5 million and our Merchant Banking Division contributed $829,000 of fee income. During the first quarter of 2017, we also recorded losses on the sale of loans and an OREO asset, which were offset by gains on sale of securities.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter totaled $50.1 million compared to $51.2 million in the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2017, we experienced the normal seasonality in compensation and benefits expense due to employer taxes, as well as had $1.6 million of compensation related to charges for our cost saving initiatives. Lower loan originations in the first quarter resulted in $1.4 million increase to compensation and benefits due to lower deferred expenses.

Our efficiency ratio was 73% for the first quarter, an increase from 58.6% for the fourth quarter of '16. While non-interest expenses decreased 2% from the prior quarter, total revenues decreased 21% as the loan sale gain on the Freddie Mac multifamily loan transaction was not repeated in the first quarter. The expense reduction strategy that we implemented during the first quarter is already benefitting our core expense run rate in the second quarter, and we expect to see the full benefit by year end. We are targeting a quarterly efficiency ratio in the mid 50's as we head into 2018.

Return on average assets improved to 39 basis points for the first quarter of 2016 and return on average tangible equity was 5.35%. Tangible book value per as converted share increased to $16.23 at quarter end from $15.84 since at year end. On February 15th, we issued $2.9 million shares of common stock at a price of $18.50 through a private placement transaction that resulted in net proceeds of $50.5 million.

The impact to our weighted average diluted share count in the first quarter impacted EPS by $0.01. As a result of our net income in the first quarter as well as the additional equity raise through the private placement, our Tier 1 leverage ratio increased from 7.54% as of December 31st to 8.19% as of March 31st, and our total risk based capital ratio increased from 12.11% to 13.26%. Our capital ratios continue to exceed bank regulatory requirements for well capitalized institutions.

I'll now turn the discussion back over to Stephen.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Nicole. Thank you again for joining our conference call today, and we’ll now take questions. Operator, if you please open the call for Q&A.

Matthew Clark

Maybe just first on the cost cutting plan, just wanted to get a better sense of the magnitude of that plan; and I appreciate the efficiency ratio guide as we get into next year. But just trying to size up again the potential cost cutting plan, and what that might mean for the run rate, either next quarter or later this year?

Nicole Carrillo

So as we said, we're targeting an efficiency ratio in the mid 50% range, which essentially equates to about 10% cut in our core run rate from the first quarter by year end. Obviously, that efficiency ratio will also depend on revenue, so that's going to be kind of a circular reference there. But that's essentially what we're targeting, is that 10% from Q1, normalized run rate and mid 50% efficiency ratio.

Matthew Clark

And then thinking about loan growth obviously have a few portfolios that are in run-off mode between the enterprise, the tech and the healthcare practice, aggregating to about 17% of loans. Just trying to get a sense of whether or not the production that you put on here can really keep that portfolio stable, if not grow slightly, from here?

Stephen Gordon

So I would assume for your proposes that we're targeting around $1.4 billion of new loan fundings over the course of the year. And historically, that has always ramped as the year progresses, I would expect no different in terms of how that would ramp over the course of this year with the fourth quarter being our highest quarter and first quarter being our lightest quarter. And we've got that a balance sheet that we're working through in terms of the challenged credit, and you should assume that we're going to continue to have or making progress on decreasing the tech portfolio, the healthcare practice portfolio and enterprise value loans.

And then you’ve got that other piece that we don’t really completely control, which is loan prepayments and loan prepayments overall still remained relatively high. But that’s giving us a lot of flexibility on the balance sheet and a lot of cash flow. So you should assume that the thing that also called out was the increase in cash and securities on the balance sheet and all that liquidity that that gives us and flexibility. So you should assume that we're also going to be transitioning cash and low yielding relating assets into better risk adjusted return related loan assets. As well as, we have some inefficient leverage that’s on the balance sheet and you should assume that we're going to address that as well.

Meaning that there is a component of the balance sheet that basically has a zero net interest margin and that's that we’ve got some higher cost deposits that were more rate sensitive that were there in order to support higher growth rate. And at the same time, you can see that there is a good amount of that that’s obviously sitting in fed funds, not earning anything. So there may be a little bit of de-levering of inefficient past on the balance sheet that may occur as well. So you’ve got a lot of moving parts to address.

Matthew Clark

And then how much of the enterprise value portfolio was in criticized and non-accrual on a dollar basis?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So non-accrual dollars would be; special mentioned $11.4 million, classified $192.1 million and non-accrual $62.3 million.

Matthew Clark

And then last one for me for now is on the margin outlook, obviously, it was way down this quarter. With the mix shift to the access liquidity, the premium am, obviously expect some relief going forward. But just trying to get a better sense for that incremental margin on new business, thinking about that $1.4 billion production as well and the mix of that and how much of that’s coming from multifamily and so forth?

Stephen Gordon

You’ve got two sides of the equation or may be three; so the liability side of the balance sheet, the deposit base has proven to be very strong and very relationship based; and our cost of deposits has been very stable to potentially declining when I talk about that de-leverage component of the higher cost deposits. And then on the asset side, assume that you're going to see transition, also cash and low yielding assets into loans, and that would be accretive to the asset side of the balance sheet in terms of yield on earnings asset.

Matthew Clark

Okay, so you’re not expecting…

Stephen Gordon

And then as far as the mix, what we’re originating on any given day the mix moves around. But we've got a very strong loan, new loan funding pipeline, significantly larger than it was as we entered the year and there is a very good healthy mix of those assets, and the yield is holding up very nicely.

Matthew Clark

So your plan is not to hold unnecessary that access liquidity or build it from here, the plan is to reduce it from here?

Stephen Gordon

Well, we're going to have I said this during the fourth quarter. We have a lot of flexibility on this balance sheet and a lot of room to be able to originate a loan and have it going to the balance sheet and be funded by cash that’s already on the balance sheet, or by low yielding securities that are already on the balance sheet or by pre-payment activity that’s occurring elsewhere in the balance sheet. So we’ve got a lot of flexibility and I think we’re going to have still remaining a decent amount of liquidity, as well as -- through both cash and securities. But we are seeing a ramp up in our new loan funding pipeline, and I think we are going to continue seeing that strength as the year progresses, based on line of sight that we have into pipeline, money up real life pipeline, as well as what we’re seeing coming through the system increase stream.

Matthew Clark

And on that $1.4 billion of production this year, how much of that’s going to come to multifamily and at what’s the current rate on that?

Stephen Gordon

We’ll give guidance on that as we progress. But the overall rate o average has been holding up around the 4% level.

Chris York

So Stephen, you stated that the loan pipeline is up from the server, and this is kind of maybe a follow up to last question. So is there any loan type that is receiving more demand than others?

Stephen Gordon

I think we’re seeing good mix across the board. We’re seeing less in the way intentionally in corporate finance and we’re seeing across the board though between our various commercial and specialty banking divisions, as well as income property banking and predominantly within their multifamily. We’re seeing very healthy demand and our bankers are very much act to being very active in the markets.

Chris York

And then maybe forgive me here if I missed this. But what was the weighted average rate on new funding and then maybe what was the weighted average yield on pay-offs loans?

Nicole Carrillo

The weighted average rate on new fundings was 4.08 during the quarter and the weighted average rates on pay off, including the planned exit, was 4.89.

Chris York

And then maybe, Nicole, so looking for clarity on the efficiency ratio, so was the mid 50% guide heading into 2018 meaning that the Q4 '17 efficiency ratio should be in the mid 50%?

Nicole Carrillo

That’s where we are hoping to bring it down to, and it may be weighted towards the end of the quarter, but that’s our target.

Chris York

And then another clarification is your view of core salaries and expenses in the first quarter here, $27.4 million?

Nicole Carrillo

It is. The $29.2 million minus the $1.6 million of severance related expenses, $1.6 million is target of $1.8 we disclosed.

Chris York

And then maybe Stephen, with your balance sheet flexibility here and then maybe the $1.4 billion loan funding that you just guided to, have you given any consideration to loan purchases or portfolio purchases that would drive the loan growth in addition to the fundings?

Stephen Gordon

No, we haven't given thought. Well, we’ve given thought and the answers now, as far as whether we’re strategically focused on that. We have a very talented group of bankers who have very much embrace; the credit culture, going forward; they’re active in the markets; they’re are succeeding in terms of ramping up loan pipeline; and we have a good degree of confidence based on what the loan pipeline has grown to today.

And based on line of sight of activity that we’re seeing amongst all of our bankers that that activity that core relationship based franchise activity and meaning that the franchise of Opus around its bankers, around its relationships and its clients that that is very much intact and alive and functioning well. And that the wholesale aspect of going out and buying loans is not necessarily a focus of the institution. And we’re keenly focused on the credit quality of what we are originating, as well as working through assets, legacy assets on the balance sheets, challenged assets. So at the moment, we’d rather be focused on our core business activities and not focused on doing the wholesale related activities of acquiring loans from other institutions.

Chris York

Sure makes a lot of sense. So you talked a little bit about relationships and then, so maybe this shows up here; so non interest bearing deposits was up nicely both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. So is there any color you could provide for the drivers of this growth?

Stephen Gordon

I would say that we’ve built a great depository franchise over the years, and it continues to prove and it's been tested in this rising rate environment numerous times, as well as with the news that we had in the past two quarters that we’ve got a very, very strong depository franchise of claims that want to bank here at Opus and bank with our bankers and bank with the product, services and solutions that we bring to our clients. So there really is a very good strong core depository franchise, and we’ve actually been able to lower the cost of deposits in a rising rate environment.

Chris York

And then the last one here from me, so last quarter Stephen you’ve stated that the dividends would be commensurate with earnings. So given the bump up here at capital, this quarter's earnings and then maybe the expected trajectory of earnings throughout the year, how should investors think about the return of this stream of income?

Stephen Gordon

So we’re going to continue evaluating our balance sheet and our progress, and we’re going to continue evaluating our earnings and sustainability of them. And we’ll just keep on evaluating where we are, I mean this is our first quarter of turn off of the past two quarters; and we increased capital ratios; we had decent retained earnings; and we made a lot of progress in terms of the challenged assets on the balance sheet. But clearly, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and everybody is extraordinarily focused on the task at hand. And so we’re going to continue to evaluate as we go forward. But my statement doesn’t change that we’ll evaluate as we go and continue to do what we got to do here.

Brian Zabora

Question on the Freddie Mac securities, how much was the amortization this quarter as far as the dollar amount or maybe impact to the margin?

Stephen Gordon

I think we had roughly with me, the security balance prepay roughly about -- correct me if I’m wrong, Nicole. The Freddie Mac security is down, I going to say about $42 million -- about $50 million in overall balance.

Brian Zabora

Okay.

Stephen Gordon

You’re not asking about premium amortization, you’re talking about the principle balance of the security?

Brian Zabora

I guess really both.

Stephen Gordon

Well, principle balance is down about $50 million.

Brian Zabora

And do you have the amortization number?

Nicole Carrillo

The total premium amortization on the portfolio was $2.3 million with $2 million of that coming from the Freddie Mac security.

Brian Zabora

And then the quarter-to-quarter assets, so we got lower non-accrual reversals in fourth quarter compared to first. Do you happen to have that, how much maybe that help flow on yields?

Nicole Carrillo

Actually that was 8 basis points to NIM, was the lower interest true-ups in the loans during the quarter.

Brian Zabora

And then just lastly question on -- all the deposits there, ancillary deposits there were on their balance sheet moved over to Opus at this point as of first quarter and just the outlook on that, maybe the feeling come and thoughts on AUM growth from here?

Stephen Gordon

So most of the balances are moved over, we still have some balances that remain at outside institutions, but it’s a relatively small balance compared to the, let’s call approximately of $1.250 billion of balances that are in Opus’ balance sheet. And the cost to deposits still remains the same on those balances, and then the fee income number off of PENSCO…

Nicole Carrillo

$6.4 million…

Stephen Gordon

$6.4 million of fee income driven from our ancillary, our alternative asset IRA custodial subsidiary…

Brian Zabora

And are you trending there, are you seeing opportunities, you’ve just signed a couple of agreements. Are you seeing some inflows yet or is that still maybe down the road?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So, we still have a very solid pipeline, and we have experienced growth in assets under custody from fourth quarter to first quarter. We are roughly -- we're sitting right now at about $13.5 billion of assets under custody.

Nicole Carrillo

And I'd like to correct one thing, I said, I said that was 8 basis points impact to the NIM that was 8 basis point impact to the loan yield, the originated loan yield, it was actually 6 basis points to the NIM for the loan interest true-up and 8 basis points to the loan yields.

Brian Zabora

Not a problem. Great, thank you for taking my questions.

Brian Fitzmaurice

As far as the pipeline and expected growth in assets under custody, we expect over the course of next couple of months to see some pretty decent growth in the assets under custody.

Tim O'Brien

Just to a follow up on Brian's -- the color that he provided. I thought I heard you say Brian that the plan is still to eliminate tech and healthcare practice, the remaining loans on the books. But then following that, you said but to reduce EV exposure. So I guess what I want to ask is, do you have a sense of what the bifurcation is between EV loans that you expect to continue to maintain on the balance sheet versus other loans that you would just as soon see depart the Company depart the bank?

Brian Fitzmaurice

I don't have specific percentages. But clearly, the 200 plus that sits in the problem assets that we'll seek to exit and the others I just see as kind of organically moving off over time, a portion of those assets…

Tim O'Brien

So those will still be managed relationships; you’ll retain them; you'll service them, all of that stuff, they're decent quality assets as far as you're concerned; and there's no plan to force the issue there, see those -- lead the bank?

Brian Fitzmaurice

There's some where there's some higher risk -- balance of risk return might be a little bit high. But generally there’re problems, they’re already been criticized classified. So we're still going through and identifying those that are clearly we'd like to retain and the rest I guess see organically reducing as a half credit request et cetera. Even those that we deem very attractive, it’s still a very -- for the very good credit, it's a highly competitive environment. And there's still a fair amount of stretching occurring on credit terms, so for those that you want to keep, it's still a highly competitive environment.

Tim O'Brien

And then for Nicole or Stephen or both, so the $1.8 million in strategic expense that you guys booked this quarter, $1.6 million being related or tied to comp and severance and such. Is there more strategic expense that’s extensively non-core that you guys expect to accrue here in the second quarter or perhaps second and third quarter? Or is that process done now coming out of the first quarter and how we're going to see more of an organic run rate number here going forward starting the second quarter?

Brian Fitzmaurice

We don't have anything in mind that materially stands out that would be impactful, we're just simply at this point executing on the expense reduction strategy and that's going to phase in over the course of the year with a decent amount of it already phased in currently.

Jackie Boland

Most of that expense reduction is that primarily all on the compensation line or are there some other line items that could benefit from that as well?

Nicole Carrillo

The majority of it is in the compensation line item and then the next largest will be in vendor cost, which will show up in professional expenses and some of those other line items, and then the next would be occupancy saves.

Jackie Boland

So that's the driver, I would guess then, of most of it being realized now but then having some trickle through for the rest of the year, it’s just [multiple speakers]…

Nicole Carrillo

Yes…

Jackie Boland

And then a question for Brian, just touching on the enterprise value loans again, and understanding what you're going to run off and what you're happy to continue to manage on the portfolio. How do you think about the duration of those loans, the healthy ones?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So relatively long tenured I don't have the average, but I think the enterprise value obviously backed by private equity and then often looking for potential acquisitions. So I think most of those will have a credit event that will make us -- for the ones we want to keep we'll actually have to compete for. And then otherwise, if they don't, there's going to be -- there's also a lot of credit events where just a miss on the covenant projection et cetera and that consist an opportunity to reevaluate and choose to exit if there is a exit -- a way out. So I think, in general, commercial lending, there's often a lot of credit events through the year and you get a lot of look; so again part competing and part having opportunity to lead if we choose to.

Jackie Boland

So would the majority of that portfolio have an event through the year, or are there some that are longer lived?

Brian Fitzmaurice

They're probably longer, but I would guess this is just guessing, that most commercial relationships have an event at least once every 18 months in my experience.

Jackie Boland

And then based on the ones that you're happy with, it sounds like if there were some sort of an event that it’s a good relationship, even though it's a loan that you're not originating at this time, new ones, you would look to maintain that relationship and re-up the loan that's already on the books?

Brian Fitzmaurice

We would.

Jackie Boland

And then switching over to deposit, just because it sounds like there's going to be movements within those in some of the -- having some of them move off perhaps. How have -- obviously we thought would happened within the quarter, but how have the March rate increase impacted some of your betas?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So we've seen no increase overall through our cost of deposits. And as I said before, I think we've seen numerous times over the past year with lot of volatility in interest rates as well as now fed that's being a lot more constructive on the short end of the curve; although, the rest of the curve has been flattening. We've seen that the deposit base at Opus has continued to prove to be a very strong core relationship based deposit base.

But again, you have it correct, which is we are going to be proactively looking to decrease some of that excess leverage that we have on the balance sheet that is generating zero net interest margin. And we've got a certain amount of -- let's call them more rate sensitive, higher rate deposits that would make sense to exit if they're sitting and earning no spread on the asset side of the balance sheet, and the results of that would be accretive to capital ratio, it would be accretive to return on average assets and potentially that asset base would be smaller. It would be accretive to net interest margin and we would see benefits of doing that, and it would increase capital ratios.

Jackie Boland

So taking all of this into consideration, is it possible then we could see the mix change just as these higher costs sources of funding come down, cash comes down, loans and maybe securities come up a little bit and the balance sheet holds fairly steady. Is that a fair assessment?

Brian Fitzmaurice

You nailed it.

Jackie Boland

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Brian Fitzmaurice

But that would result in a more attractive net interest margin; it would result in accretion to return on average assets and it would be accretive to capital ratios.

Stephen Gordon

I want to thank you all for joining us on the call. We look forward to the next quarter's call. Thank you.

