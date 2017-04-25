Market Challenge: T-Mobile After Earnings

| About: T-Mobile US, (TMUS)

Summary

T-Mobile delivered for shareholders with its Q1 report.

Can the wireless company continue to compete effectively in the wireless space?

And is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your observations below!

Update: Most like T-Mobile's chances.

  • Buy - T-Mobile best positioned in wireless price wars - 70.1%
  • Hold - The stock is headed higher - 19.6%
  • Avoid - The wireless space is too competitive - 3.1%
  • Sell - Take profits with T-Mobile at 52-week highs - 7.2%

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) offered a strong first quarter report for shareholders after the bell Monday, delivering strong inline results, adding more than 1 million net new customers, and achieving record-low postpaid subscriber churn.

Not a bad result for a company known for intensifying the battle for consumers in the hotly-contested wireless space.

Your thoughts on T-Mobile as an investment? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your ideas below!

