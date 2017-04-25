Market Challenge: T-Mobile After Earnings

Offer your observations below!

Can the wireless company continue to compete effectively in the wireless space?

T-Mobile delivered for shareholders with its Q1 report.

Buy - T-Mobile best positioned in wireless price wars - 70.1%

Hold - The stock is headed higher - 19.6%

Avoid - The wireless space is too competitive - 3.1%

Sell - Take profits with T-Mobile at 52-week highs - 7.2%

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) offered a strong first quarter report for shareholders after the bell Monday, delivering strong inline results, adding more than 1 million net new customers, and achieving record-low postpaid subscriber churn.

Not a bad result for a company known for intensifying the battle for consumers in the hotly-contested wireless space.

