Market Challenge: T-Mobile After Earnings

Update: Most like T-Mobile's chances.
- Buy - T-Mobile best positioned in wireless price wars - 70.1%
- Hold - The stock is headed higher - 19.6%
- Avoid - The wireless space is too competitive - 3.1%
- Sell - Take profits with T-Mobile at 52-week highs - 7.2%
T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) offered a strong first quarter report for shareholders after the bell Monday, delivering strong inline results, adding more than 1 million net new customers, and achieving record-low postpaid subscriber churn.
Not a bad result for a company known for intensifying the battle for consumers in the hotly-contested wireless space.
