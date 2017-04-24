Amazon: Are Public Cloud Margins At Risk Due To Absurd Client Network Charges?

There are many thoughts about how enterprises and startups may impact the growth of public cloud revenue over the next two years. I will be listening for these trends this Thursday afternoon when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) presents its Q1 2017 earnings. Today I wanted to examine an area of public cloud margin contribution that I don't see a lot of analysts accounting for and I believe it may be at risk for compression over the next couple of years.

Why The Public Cloud Is Like "Hotel California"

Fair warning to you. Every time I hear Hotel California by The Eagles it gets stuck in my head. The song has great music, lyrics and according to Wikipedia, it was inspired by "the interpretation of the high life in Los Angeles" in the 1970s. It turns out to be an apt description of how I think of network pricing positioning by the public cloud providers, especially this section:

Last thing I remember, I was

Running for the door

I had to find the passage back to the place I was before

"Relax" said the night man,

We are programmed to receive.

You can check out any time you like,

But you can never leave!

I compare the public clouds to Hotel California from a networking perspective due to the pricing structure passed on to clients. This pricing structure allows all inbound networking ("checking in") to the public clouds to be free but the charge for networking kicks in when your data needs to leave ("checking out") from a public cloud region. All public cloud providers have different networking pricing but they may be living "the high life" due to the margin contribution this pricing has on the related services using the network to send data.

An Example Of This Pricing Approach

As the market leader, I'm going to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform pricing to illustrate what I believe to be hidden margin contributors that could be at risk as we move into the next phase of competition for enterprise workloads in the public cloud market.

You can see the example I built by clicking here, or on the image below, and you can play around with the variables yourself. For this example, a client will be sending out 50TB of monthly traffic from US-East via EC2. As you can see from the example below, as well as examining any AWS client bill, the networking charge is ascribed to a higher-level service at AWS (like EC2, S3, CloudFront, etc.) and not as an individual billing item. In my experience, these networking costs make up around 15-20% of an average AWS client bill.

How Is Networking Revenue Different For Public Cloud Providers Than Telecom Providers?

Let's assume for the sake of argument that I am a client today in a data center. I need to contract for my own Internet connections but I have lots to choose from because most major data centers have dozens to choose from. To move my same 50TB of data (assuming 8 bits per byte and roughly uniform/constant output) I need to do some math to arrive at my Megabit per second data rate:

50TB/month * 8 bits/byte = 400 Tb/month

(400Tb/month) / (30 days/month)= 13.33Tb/day

(13.33Tb/day) / (24 hrs/day)= 555 Gb/hr

(555Gb/hr) / (3600s/hr)= 0.1542Gb/s = 154 Megabit/second

Since telecom carriers bill on the Megabit/second rate, I arrived at a constant monthly rate of 154Mb/s. Telecom carriers today bill in the $3-$6 per Mb/s for Internet data connections. On the high end, that puts my costs as a client around $925/month for the networking piece. This rate goes down significantly as my volume goes up so it is safe to assume that the public cloud providers networking costs would be below that rate. Let's assume that the public cloud provider is paying $3Mb/s, it would give the public cloud provider a cost structure of $462/mo for the traffic that they are charging clients $4300/mo, which is more than nine times the market rate. My guess is that the public cloud providers have less than a $1/Mb cost structure ($154 costs vs. $4300 client charge). This 90%-plus margin on networking is passed through to the margin on EC2 in this example above and thus it inflates the margin of the Ec2 service.

Why Does It Matter If Public Clouds Charge Their Clients A Premium For Bandwidth?

Inefficient markets are always ripe for competitors to enter and disrupt. If I'm an AWS competitor and I have decent margin within my core services, I could sell networking to my clients at close to my cost or even give it away up to certain tiers of networking consumption. If AWS was impacted enough and had to reduce their networking costs, it would impact the margins of EC2, S3 and the main services where these networking costs are associated. That is why I believe it is very important to watch any pricing moves with respect to networking costs. The core services whose margins benefit from the contributions of networking charges that are at least nine times higher than the market may be significantly impacted.

If I was attacking AWS, I would certainly expand my efforts on networking pricing.