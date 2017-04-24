Momentum Keeps Building For FuelCell

On April 18-19, the National Coal Council had a big meeting in Washington D.C., where Anthony Leo, VP of Applications and Advanced Technology Development at FuelCell Energy (FCEL), attended to discuss the Fuel Cell Carbon Capture Pilot plant. The presentation can be found here. If you recall my last two articles on Fuel Cell - "Carbon Capture Creates Big Upside For FuelCell Energy" and"FuelCell Energy Makes A Comeback" - I wrote about the ground-breaking technology coming out of the Connecticut-based company. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has partnered with the firm turn this "novel" technology into a commercial product for industrial use. Carbon Capture uses the electrochemical change inside the fuel cell and mixes regular emissions from a traditional power plant. This process is obviously more complex but the end result is a much cleaner emissions profile. The reductions are incredible and as I have discussed previousl, there is tremendous market opportunity going forward for a product like this. Recently in March South Korea's Posco (PKX) was granted the entire range of the SureSource suite for business in Asia. This was a huge signal to the fuel cell market as a whole. Now China can buy carbon capture products and they can use them, as they have literally built their last decade of growth on the back of coal.

This week the National Coal Council gave FuelCell the perfect forum to market their new product to the energy industry. This is after Southern (SO) commissioned the first project in Alabama. The big deal in all of this is that Exxon is part of this project. Rex Tillerson,Secretary of State, is familiar with this technology as the former Exxon CEO. Rick Perry, the coal lover and climate denier, was at this meeting representing Trump. In his open remarks Perry said "The world has changed, and coal has to change as well. As you know, the Department of Energy is working to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies that not only can make coal cleaner and more efficient, but it can help support economic growth, energy security, and American leadership in global technology." That sounds a lot like FuelCell?

The Department of Energy has been pretty kind to FuelCell the last few years and while this new administration likes coal, they have also spoken a great deal about clean coal. This is indicative of FuelCell's Carbon Capture because it optimizes a coal plant's emissions while reducing costs and increasing the amount of overall energy output. So why should POTUS care about FuelCell? Why should Rick Perry tell Trump to get behind this tech? Because it's a win-win opportunity, and because the information is easy to consume. What kind of clean coal did you think he was talking about? The old kind that cost 10% of the electrical output? Or the newly discovered tech produces additional electricity?

If Trump goes into a meeting and hears that FuelCell Carbon Capture uses plates of precious metal to convert bio fuels like methane and natural gas into electricity while producing little to no emissions, he might get confused or just decide he doesn't like it. We are talking about the Donald of course. But if he hears about this technology in the form of "it's a giant air filter for coal plants" or "it makes the air cleaner" this is something that anyone can get behind.

There have been other bright spots recently beyond the Coal Council meeting. In early April FuelCell won a small "Grid Resiliency Project" with PSEG Long Island, This is another power purchase agreement (PPA) which allows for a customer to avoid large upfront costs. It also provides a greater cash flow source for FCEL as both a supplier of the power plant and the energy provider. This payment model is still relatively new but in the last year FuelCell has dramatically increased the number of PPA on the books.

In the month of April there were a few days between March 30 and April 17 where there was an unusual volume spike. On April 5, 2.13 million shares were exchanged. April 7, 1.79 million shares were exchanged. On April 10, 2.23 million. On April 11, 3.11 million. April 12, 2.3 million. April 13, 1.11 million. April 17, 1.41 million. In the last week, volume has settled back to the traditional 600,000-800,000 shares a day.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This volume spike tells me that there are a few big players buying up large chunks of stock and sitting on them, while the normal trading of the stock continues the churn. A more detailed look at each day of trading you can see there were a few large block buys instead of the normal smaller orders. This indicates what I stated in my last article. Large institutional funds like Black Rock (BLK) are buying up stock and now hedge funds are buying up more stock.

Source: Etrade

FuelCell recently announced two big promotions. An April 12 FuelCell promoted Jennifer Arasimowicz to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The more significant promotion was Frank Wolak who is the First Vice President, Sales-America and previously managed government affairs and business development at Fuel Cell. This is a new position that was just created and it is a signal that there is much business growth in North and South America. Because of this business growth FCEL now needs someone to manage this growth. The newly created position is a good sign for FuelCell and reaffirms my belief that there are a lot of major projects currently being bid and negotiated that have not been finalized here in the US. Given that the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) has not yet been passed into law there is a larger barrier to make sales. The ITC has bipartisan support and is still expected to be signed back into law by 2018. Once this happens all the deals that are sitting on the sidelines will get passed. That could also mean shovel-ready Beacon Falls, which has been patiently waiting for their power plant to get started.

This firm has tremendous power behind it. With Exxon Mobil, they have an ability to get the ear of the government in a way that did not exist under the Obama Administration. While I'm a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party, I can't help but see the opportunity Fuel Cell has with the Trump team. Ivanka Trump recently came out in support of the Paris Climate Pact, this was a joint effort between Exxon, Shell, and Ivanka. This is another sign that Exxon is trying to change its image in big meaningful ways by reducing emissions and still making large sums of money. Years ago, players like Exxon would say they did not get into clean energy because there is not any money in it. Well now there is a lot of potential money to be made. Exxon got in at the perfect time and is now ready to capitalize. FuelCell has been trying to survive with capital raises and cost cuts but 2017-2020 is when we have always expected this tech to take off.

This stock is still extremely risky. FuelCell has never made a profit. They have recently lost bids in New England that would have been beyond significant. This stock requires high risk tolerance.

The key to FuelCell has always been time and patience. Chip Bottone, CEO of FCEL, has come under fire again and again for not getting the big deals that will right the ship. But in fact he has done just that. Sacrifice the short term in exchange for big long-term upside. Fuel Cell investors are now just waiting to collect the spoils of war in both profits and cleaner air. If you have ever owned an air filter you know it can make a big difference. If you live in California or Beijing, clean air is no laughing matter. What if we as a global community could get rid of smog and acid rain? What if every coal plant in the world had their emissions reduced by as much as 90%? What if a large amount of electricity could be produced on a small amount of land with no pollution? These are all possible with FuelCell.