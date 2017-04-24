Man-Up By Investing In ManTech International

Nine months ago, I urged investors to begin flushing out a cyber security portfolio. Investments in cyber security software and services are expected to top $1T over the next several years. In addition to companies featured previously, I am recommending a buy today of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT).

How Big Is The Ocean?

From pace makers to dog collars, telecommunications to driverless cars, children's toys (with voice and camera accouterments), military hardware, airplanes, and ships at sea, technology is encompassing. Elon Musk wants to connect computers to our brains, so we can keep up with robots at work, at play, and in classrooms. Cyber security firms are shire reeve for IDs and passwords, firewalls, Internet, encryption, back-up, and scans, necessary to protect us from omnipresent insatiable "safe" hackers stealing and manipulating information, personal data, even snaring private celebrity photos.

Slick Willie Sutton, when asked by the coppers why he robbed banks, disdainfully replied, "Because that's where the money is." Expect no less from hackers.

Computers are hardly foolproof, impenetrable, or utterly secure. If Musk has his way, a 16-year-old hacker might possibly be stealing our thoughts or engaging in mind control.

Spending On Consumer Protection

Some analysts are predicting 2017 being one of the best investment years for cyber security firms after recovering from earlier lackluster performances. In a March 2017 Seeking Alpha article, Roman Luzgin points to the cyber security ETF that I featured last August. According to Luzgin, the ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) demonstrated negative performance in 2015 but regained momentum in the beginning of 2017 with around an 8% increase year to date. Two firms receiving a lot of attention are:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) with a market cap over $2B trading. Shares are trading at $12.33 after slamming to its 52-weeks low of $10.35 from a high April 2016 of $18.73.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) has real star power among analysts. It operates primarily in the financial services, energy, retail, and healthcare markets. Its share price is expected to rise 20% and reach a $64 price target.

Cyber Warfare Will Outpace Weaponry

There are companies playing defense and others often given short shrift playing offense. Far fewer firms specialize in cyber warfare, the warriors of national defense and to damage enemies, but they are carving out a specialty in the cyber security industry that is going to grow and prosper.

They constitute the National Defense and Cyber Attack (NDCA) industry sub-segment (I made up the acronym). They guard national infrastructures, including derailing cyber attacks on airports and power grids. They formulate and conduct internecine cyber attacks for governments in the name of national defense like attacking Iran's nuclear arms development centers with Stuxnet and allegedly causing North Korea's ballistic missiles to fall aimlessly into the Sea of Japan.

These NDCA cyber warriors are sui generis in the business of finding and exploiting vulnerabilities. It gives investors opportunities to make money in a market segment where government spending seems limitless spurred by fear and existential perils. It's sort of gossip by algorithm.

NDCA companies focus on

Network Security, or what one-degree granting program identifies, as guarding against leaks from within (examples: the case of Edward Snowden and currently, the Trump administration intelligence leaks)

APT or Advanced Persistent threat that is prolonged and aimed at a specific (enemy) target to compromise and disable it. It is not known the extent to which the contractor Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) for which Edward Snowden worked collating information or actually listening in on communications on foreign governments for the NSA

Incidence Response to cyber attacks against homeland security

SCADA Security is Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition to gain mission-critical information relating to enemy military and defense secrets

Specializing Increases Performance Better Than Muscle Men

Great national defense contractors fare pretty well in NDCA cyber security, according to Cybersecurity Business Report. It claims, the top five US defense contractors, Lockheed (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) "show up big time when it comes to helping U.S. federal agencies protect themselves against a growing cyber threatscape," much better than in the commercial sector from which they are largely exiting.

Israel made a choice to pursue cyber security as an early defense and tactical weapon birthing privately owned cyber security firms numbering more than 300. In 2017, St. Martin's Press published The Weapons Wizards: How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower. "Living under the guillotine sharpens the mind," according to one of the wizards. Israel now relies on science, military technology, engineering, mathematics, and psychology to ensure its superiority, a fiori, NDCA.

Israel-based cyber security companies received investment of more than $680M just in 2016. Many of the companies have close ties to the military, because so many of the corporate officers and staff emanate from Israel Defense Forces cyber units. After retirement, they start their own companies. Corporate execs know what military and homeland defense agencies need, because of their practical experiences.

CheckPoint (NASDAQ:CHKP) and CyberArk may be the attention grabbers, while an April 2017 report from New York-based data firm CB Insights claims that Israel has the second highest concentration of cyber-defense companies in the world after the United States.

Investors will have to wait for Israeli companies like GuardiCore and Fireglass to issue IPOs in this burgeoning market. Chances are, like so many other Israeli start-ups, these two companies have a stronger chance being acquired by foreign firms than going public. Maturity is barely a defining age of Israel companies. That's why I like ManTech International.

A Mature Company Is Like a Fine Wine

ManTech is 49 years young. It offers more than a 2 percent dividend yield. This $1.37B market cap company is trading near its 52-week low of $31.62 at $35.20 per share. The high was $45.52. ManTech's 7,000 employees are based in 19 states and more than 20 countries. It reports strong operating performance and very respectable financials. Its three top markets are defense, aerospace, and intelligence.

ManTech offers "Extensive support of intelligence and warfare systems located around the world, including deployment during military exercises and contingency operations" to customers including DoD and Justice, the US Navy and Joint Task Force-North. "We provide embedded counterterrorism and counterintelligence analytical expertise to the U.S. Southern Command… tailored intelligence products produced by our analysts directly contribute to U.S. national security objectives throughout Latin American and the Caribbean."

It offers investors some safety with a strong operating performance, improved margins, and strong cash flow. Financial tech information reported for the fourth quarter includes:

Revenues: $394M for the fourth quarter, $1.60B for the fiscal year up 3% y/y December 31, '15

Operating Margin: 5.4% for the fourth quarter, 5.7% for the fiscal year, and annual profit figures were significantly higher y/y over 2015

Diluted EPS: $0.35 for the fourth quarter, $1.47 for the fiscal year

Book-to-Bill Ratio: 1.2 for the fourth quarter, 1.4 for the fiscal year

Cash Flow from Operations: $13M for the fourth quarter, $96M for the fiscal year (1.7 times Net Income)

I think it's a very good buy at the current price and sell around the target price near $44, or hold for the long term. Russell Investments, Norges Bank, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Victory Capital Management are buying shares. Insiders tend to sell shares when the price moves into the high $30s and above $40 per share.

MANT may not be a flashy upstart garnering a lot of media coverage and hot press, but it does have experience and maturity after nearly five decades in business - no small achievement. She may no longer turn the young investors' heads, but the company might be attractive to others wanting to buy assets rather than build them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MANT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.