SEI: I'm Not Buying Additional Shares Just Yet

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) reported first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, April 19th, and on the surface, the results were mixed with the company reporting earnings of $0.55 per share (beating estimates by $0.03) on revenue of $360M (missing estimates by $3.3M). The stock hardly moved immediately after it reported earnings, moving higher by 0.1%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement, I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table showing how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

Segment Revenues (in thousands) Mar-16 Mar-17 Y/Y Asset management, administration and distribution fees $251,437 $278,565 10.8% Information processing and software servicing fees $73,399 $74,763 1.9% Transaction-based and trade execution fees $9,427 $6,656 -29.4% Total Revenues $334,263 $359,984 7.7%

Overall revenues were higher from this time last year by 7.7% on the overall improvement of the asset management side of the house which constitutes roughly 77.4% of its revenue streams. As an investor, I would like to see a bit more diversification than having this product mix right now, but it is nice to see double-digit percentage gains in the category. The second biggest leg of the stool, Information Processing, accounts for 20.8% of the business revenues and that saw a paltry increase of 1.9% from the prior year. The company made some accounting changes during the quarter which helped reduce the tax rate from 35% to 31% but is going to create fluctuations in the guidance going forward according to CFO Dennis McGonigle. It may have been that bit of uncertainty that rocked the stock 2% the day after the earnings announcement.

I actually initiated my position in SEI in late February of 2017 and have been pretty unhappy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares of SEI if they get below $47 because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $47 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) in favor of SEI during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (16.9%, or 88.1% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far, I have saved on some massive losses on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how SEI and Eaton Vance have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, SEI is one of my mid-sized positions and has done poorly, as I'm down 1.4% on the name, while it occupies roughly 7.2% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a dividend growth stock. I own the stock for the dividend growth portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.2% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 12.9%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 6.7% while the market is up 4.9%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) 18.2% 10.0% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 9.3% 4.0% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) 7.1% 3.9% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) 6.0% 3.9% 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) 2.3% 3.7% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) -1.0% 5.2% SEI Investments Company -1.4% 7.2% General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) -3.0% 8.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE: SLW) -3.2% 10.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) -5.4% 3.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) -17.9% 18.6% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE: VFC) -61.7% 0.2% Cash $ 20.65%

