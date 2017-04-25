Challenging Bull Thesis On Grubhub

Active diners grew 21% to 8.17 million. GrubHub's sales and marketing spending was reported as $110 million, 22% of overall revenue, for 2016. This expense will continue to grow.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is the current leader in online and mobile takeout delivery. GrubHub is set to report on April 27th, 2017. A few topics that will be center stage for GrubHub include guidance on its marketing campaign, expansion into smaller markets, and its position with respect to the competition.

Fundamentals

GrubHub took a hit since its earning miss for Q4 2016 and traded lower by ~15%. Investors need not panic, as one quarter is hardly a trend. GrubHub trades at ~60x trailing 12-month earnings. Since the mild correction, a few inside trades have occurred. Most notable was the sale of 6,250 shares by CEO Matthew Maloney. This transaction came a week after Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Coppola executed the sale of another 2,000 shares.

The earnings miss occurred despite double-digit top and bottom-line growth. Net income increased 21% compared to a year earlier. "Active diners", the metric to measure buyers, grew 21% to 8.17 million. GrubHub missed earnings by $0.02. Net income grew 21% to $13.6 million.

Last year's acquisition of LAbite supports the idea that it is very difficult for GrubHub to beat existing competition where partial saturation has occurred. This method of growth will drive up liabilities in the short term. Total long-term debt is back over $100 million. Competition is not guaranteed to halt in Los Angeles either, and the expected return on investment may not come to fruition.

Competition

GrubHub's management realizes that such competition is becoming an issue in an increasingly competitive industry. In the most recent 10-K filing, GrubHub outlined that the main competition comes from traditional offline ordering process via paper menus and over the phone infrastructure.

Online competition is pretty daunting as it comes from marketplace behemoths Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and UberEATS. These companies are technologically savvy, have enormous war chest of cash, and optimized delivery networks already in place. Amazon has always been great at diminishing market share as a disruptor, such is the case with brick and mortar retail stores. Amazon offers its food delivery for free to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The drive to sign on bigger restaurant chains appears to be challenging. Recent examples include The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) teaming up with DoorDash and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) announcing the hiring of 10,000 drivers.

In response to the competition, GrubHub is spending more on marketing. The recent hire of Barbara Coppola as chief marketing officer has come with an increase in marketing spending in order to drive new diners to try GrubHub. Again, it will be interesting how GrubHub will be able to keep brand loyalty. For fiscal year 2016, GrubHub's sales and marketing spending were reported as $110 million, 22% of overall revenue. This was up $19 million from a year earlier.

What Investors Don't See

Another challenge for investors comes with seasonality. GrubHub states that a relative increase in ordering volume occurs from September to April. As colleges let out for the summer, coupled with no major sport season, a dip in orders occur from May until August.

Whenever possible, an investor should attempt to try and use the product or service that one invests in. I believe it allows for increased knowledge and the ability for channel checking. Trying out GrubHub for a few weeks, something interesting happened. The GrubHub delivery was made by the restaurant's employee. On the third attempt, the employee handed me the restaurant's phone number and information. This effectively cut out GrubHub from future orders.

Investors looking into the mobile and online delivery service may want to wait on GrubHub until it looks like current market share can grow and be sustained. The industry is growing fast. The second point drives the investor to the capital market. Investing in companies directly, such as the above mentioned Panera or Cheesecake Factory may be the better play. If this last point proves to be true moving forward, then the delivery for independent and chain stores will be the sole deciding factor for GrubHub's sustained market share and profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.