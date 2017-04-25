An Easy Way To View The Direction Of USDJPY - And It's Definitely Not Up

USDJPY is one of my favourite currencies to trade, simply because it relies heavily on risk-on and risk-off sentiments. If you are able to combine this with knowledge of what market participants want to do at different price points in terms of distribution of a position (sell) or accumulation (put), then you have a strong edge with this pair.

This is exactly my reasoning for writing the following piece. The pair has recently been at the mercy of the Trump rally, where we saw a strong rally in the majority of the last quarter of 2016 from ~100 to almost 120 yen. However, we are currently at a turning point, and it seems as if the only direction to go is down. My reasoning for that is below.

Firstly, back in 2016, we hit a trend line that has established itself over almost 30 years. I don't use diagonal trend lines when day trading, but on high time frames such as this, they are extremely useful, as they incorporate the longer-term fundamentals and are not simply constricting price structure where intraday noise can break them. For e.g., if you look at bond yields over the past 30 years, they have been consistently falling, which would give rise to a weaker USD, identified in the shallow downtrend in USDJPY (in theory).

What is also key about this is that there was a double touch of this trend line, as well as a distribution of longs at this point (the sideways nature of the market at this time in 2015-16). Technically, this is very important, as it solidifies the rejection of higher prices in the market and shows the initial hand of those looking to be bearish on the market.

Speaking on the side of the USD, in the midterm after a hike, the dollar actually falls. In addition, we are gradually seeing a move away from long dollar positions by large speculators.

The reduction isn't huge by any means, but what is important here is that we have faced extreme net longs on the dollar (looking at the previous contract sizings off the rally from mid-2014), and we are now making serious moves off as well as not breaching the 01/01/2016 weekly high.

Vice versa, on the yen, we are seeing shorts being covered.

Opposite to USD, non-commercial specs are closing their yen shorts, and this is reflected in price and in a rise in the non-commercial speculator category (green line on upper chart).

Something else to note on the yen is that Japanese 10-year yields are slightly coming out of negative territory. Through 2016, they were pretty much negative.

2017 has been good so far for the Japanese 10-year, and I feel if we can remain above 0% for perhaps 6 months (so till June), we could see the yen's strength proceeding into the third and fourth quarters of 2017.

Looking at USDJPY more technically shows how you could enter, as well as further reasoning as to why the market is short.

The key here is the upside test we faced at around 120/125. For me, as described above, the distribution of longs here right on the long-term trend line is key. At the same time, we had another major supply level from before the crisis being hit. The reaction off this level was pretty bold, and the market adhered to the "rational" (ha!) nature of shifting to new demand and that new demand being in control. However, in February, we had a test of the new supply at approximately 119, and we had a heavy rejection off of this, leading to the current down move.

What is big for me here is that the way down is extremely clear (there is only one level of demand to break before we get down to the 2012 prices). This would lead me to enter this market in the following way:

Enter at market with risk above 120 (stop loss).

Initial targets are 95 (1.5RR) and then 80, with your stop loss moved to 100 when the target is hit.

There on in, manage the trade with your usual money management techniques (moving the stop loss every 100 ticks, outside new market structure, etc.).

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDJPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.