Alibaba's Strong Growth Rate Is Underappreciated

Alibaba's historical growth rate is an average of 50% for the last five years, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Introduction

The market is not appreciating and thus not properly valuing Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) impressive growth rate. The market is assigning a "mere" 20% annual growth rate for a company that has historically grown at roughly 50% per year and is expected to grow its revenue by 50% in 2017 as well.

Source: Graph is from author's Excel sheet and numbers from 10-K

This historical chart illustrates the strong growth of Alibaba for the past five years. The company has already shown its ability to drastically expand its revenue, and I think it is likely that this will continue in the upcoming years. Although the average growth in the last five years was 53%, an amazing feat, I do believe Alibaba will grow at an even faster pace in 2017. To see how Alibaba's growth is generated, and what impact those segments could have on BABA's future growth, the segments have to be analyzed.

Alibaba generates its revenues through four segments: China Commerce segment, International Commerce segment, Cloud Computing, and Digital Media and Entertainment (Others).



Source: 20-F

The revenues for the four segments for 2012 until 2016 in CNY can be found in the graph above. The biggest revenue generator was the China Commerce segment. Although the "Others" segment showed higher growth rates for the past few years, it's going to take a lot of growth to eventually see revenue numbers similar to the China commerce segment. By looking at the strong revenue increases on a year-over-year basis, it seems possible that Alibaba will realize its revenue growth acceleration. And that can also be found in the transcript; management even expects a revenue growth acceleration for 2017:

"To put this in perspective, fiscal year 2016 revenues grew by 33% versus the prior year; this means a revenue growth in fiscal 2017 is expected to accelerate by 20 percentage points to 53%." - Joseph Tsai

And I do believe there is more investment potential with a $2.4 billion cash pile on the balance sheet for 2016. Besides that, Alibaba has shown in the past that it is able to generate high revenue margins relative to the money spent on capex. This can be seen in the next chart:

Source: Graph is from author's Excel sheet and numbers from 10-K

In 2015 and 2016, an extra $471mm spent on capex generated an extra $3,470mm in revenue. This shows how good Alibaba is able to earn revenue with the spent capex. According to management, even this will improve accordingly, because the revenue is expected to increase 53% in 2017.

Future Growth Potential

First of all, by looking at the cash flow statement, we can see that the company could comfortably allocate more cash to capex. For example, the FCF in 2016 was $6.9 billion while the capex for the same period was $1.6 billion. By using the DCF model, we can calculate the potential cash flows. The reason I'm attempting to value the company by using a DCF model is because we should account for future cash flows when we consider the value of a business. This is especially important with growth companies since their valuation will typically exceed their balance sheet value.

Alibaba is currently priced at around $111 a share. When using a WACC of 15%, sourced from GuruFocus, and the same FCF % yield of 45.71% for the years 2017 until 2026, and a growth rate of 53% for 2017, we can figure out that the market is expecting an annual growth of 17% for the years 2017 until 2026. The calculations can be seen in the table below:



Source: Table is from author's Excel sheet and numbers from 10-K

However, Alibaba has a very small percentage of the Chinese e-commerce market, which was estimated at around $900 billion in 2016. Alibaba's revenue of about $15 billion still has plenty of room to grow. This is why BABA realistically has more growth potential than the 20% the market is ascribing to the company. Let's assume we use the same inputs as above, the only input we change is the growth rate. We'll estimate a 30% growth rate from 2018 throughout 2024. For 2025 and 2026, we set the growth rate at 20% and 15%, respectively. These numbers could be observed as conservative, considering the average growth rate of 53% of the past five years. With these estimates, we get an intrinsic share value of $190.18, which is a lot higher than the current share price of $111.23.

Source: Graph is from author's Excel sheet and numbers from 10-K

Of course, realistically, nobody knows what the exact growth rate is going to be. Time and time again I stress that nobody can predict the future. These models are to stress the current market assumptions and to reveal what assumptions one is buying when purchasing the stock today. It is also wise to discount that $194 intrinsic value by applying an execution and uncertainty discount.

Some Risk Factors

Ten years is a lot of time for competitors to emerge, economic recessions to occur and execution to fail. This list of things that could potentially diminish the intrinsic value is not exhaustive. A very specific risk factor would be its competition with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). JD is also an e-commerce company with almost all of its sales in China. JD is bigger than BABA in terms of sales, and depending on the growth rates of the companies, it might remain the bigger of the two. This would give JD a long-term scale advantage, which it can use to consistently outperform BABA in terms of pricing.

Another big factor is that BABA has a reputation for facilitating the sale of counterfeit products. Facilitating might be too big of a word here, as the company is not actively participating in selling counterfeit products. The point is that many people choose to sell their counterfeit products through one of Alibaba's sites. Taobao, an eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) like e-commerce site owned by BABA, was added to the notorious Counterfeit Market List by the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative. If BABA does not manage to reign in these sellers, it might discourage buyers from purchasing through its sites, because the fear of purchasing a counterfeit product. This would hamper growth and give JD another competitive advantage with which it can gain additional market share.

Final Words

Alibaba has shown strong growth over the past five years. This is obviously what an investor is looking for in a growth stock like Alibaba since there is no dividend for the shareholders. By looking at the outlook and future growth potential, I concluded that this stock has more growth potential. Even by using conservative inputs, the intrinsic share price could still be $194.31. Thus, if you are looking for an undervalued growth stock, Alibaba would be a good bet. This is not to say that the purchase is without risk. The two biggest risk factors are its competition with the bigger JD.com and BABA's counterfeit reputation. Of course, there's still the technical aspect of purchasing a stock. BABA recently broke through its all-time high on the monthly chart, and I always feel uncomfortable buying a stock that just breached its all-time high in this time frame. I would rather wait for a pullback or a consolidation above the all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.