Amazon Landlord: Prologis Q1 Results Speak Volumes If You Listen

I have contributed to this buzz on Seeking Alpha with my original Amazon Landlord thesis.

In a nutshell, the publicly traded REITs which lease fulfillment centers, supply-chain and logistics space to support the growth of e-commerce giants like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) also will tend to outperform.

Read more: Amazon Is Growing Like A Weed: Cash-In On REIT Landlords - 2016 Recap

The other half of this thesis involves the secular tailwind for data center REITs, from Amazon Web Services, and the paradigm shift from legacy data centers to public and hybrid cloud providers.

The industrial REIT sector has been delivering the goods for shareholders over the past year, but those good times could be coming to an end.

Notably, for the first time in many years, it appears that well-funded merchant builders are becoming active in several major US industrial markets.

That is a clear signal that the recovery and expansion in the US industrial asset class are getting long in the tooth. Here's what investors need to know.

A Word Of Caution

I always make it a point to pay careful attention to the news that comes out of Prologis' (NYSE:PLD) quarterly results and analyst call.

On the Q1'17 conference call, CEO Hamid Moghadam specifically called out several key US markets in his prepared remarks:

"I would like to flag a few markets where we see some risk. In the U.S., strong demand and sub 5% vacancies seem to have encouraged elevated levels of spec development in some regional markets like Indianapolis and Louisville as well as larger markets like Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Southern California's Inland Empire. Public REITs have remained disciplined, accounting for just 16% of spec start in the first quarter. By contrast the handful of merchant developers, backed by institutional capital are fueling this wave of development."

Notably, much of Prologis' recent development has been focused on European markets where there is still a healthy supply and demand balance, and notable growth in markets in UK, Germany and The Netherlands.

Moghadam sees Europe as giving Prologis a boost going into 2018, with this pipeline de-risked from 100% build-to-suits. Poland continues to be the only notable risky market in Europe, with significant overbuilding, based upon unsustainable (inflated) rental rates.

Meanwhile, the other US industrial REITs don't have a global presence, so they may find it more difficult to sustain the recent pace of their development pipelines.

Tale Of The Tape – Rational Exuberance?

During the past 52 weeks, Prologis has traded in a range of $42.88-55.93 per share and pays a quarterly distribution currently yielding 3.25%.

Prologis - Overview

Prologis is a valued asset manager in the Class-A industrial/warehouse space for pension and sovereign wealth funds. There is no other US REIT truly comparable to Prologis in the logistics asset class, with its global reach and tenant relationships.

Prologis has the best seat at the table when it comes to global demand for Class-A industrial space.

Source: Prologis – Q1'17 Supplemental (for all unattributed slides)

Notably, the US represents 73% of Prologis' share of property NOI, or net operating income.

Many of the Prologis JVs are outside the US where PLD receives fees and "promotes" for developing and operating the properties for funds that are JV majority partners. That explains why the square footage on the graphic above and Prologis' share of income by region don't match.

Top Tenants

Amazon once again is the top tenant measured by ABR (average base rent) and total square footage. No single tenant accounts for a significant percentage of rents. However, Amazon leases almost 16 million square feet from Prologis and accounts for twice the rent compared with the next largest customer.

Logistics firms like DHL, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and several others as well as bricks and mortar retailers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) fill out the Top 10 customers.

In his prepared remarks, Moghadam credited e-commerce, housing and transportation as all being part of the strong results. However, "several retailer bankruptcies" impacted results.

Amid exuberance regarding e-commerce and omnichannel retail strategies, it is easy to forget that traditional retail warehouse and supply chains remain a significant contribution to quarterly results for industrial REITs.

The retail bankruptcies and right-sizing of store footprints also can impact industrial landlords.

Additionally, development fees and earned "promote" fee income can make AFFO/share appear lumpy when looking at quarter-to-quarter or year-over-year comparisons.

Prologis is more complicated than many other REITs and requires a bit more diligence to understand the overall program. However, the PLD Supplemental does an excellent job of sorting that out and presenting the information in an easy-to-follow format.

2017 Guidance

Industrial leases typically average around five years. Q1 2017 was the fifth consecutive quarter of 20%-plus rent bumps for the US same-store properties.

The engine driving the Prologis results has been same-store NOI growth of +5.8% (+7.1% in US) and +19.6% for rent roll-overs (+29.2% in US, for an all-time record). Here is how Moghadam put it into context.

We started the year with excellent momentum as housing, construction and e-commerce drove demand for our facilities, leading to the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit rent change on rollovers," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO, Prologis. "While the national vacancy rate ticked down slightly and fundamentals in our U.S. markets are solid, speculative construction activity increased in several markets in the quarter. Europe continues to emerge as a bright spot for us and market conditions are strengthening, even ahead of our expectations. Our strategy to own top-quality buildings close to the end consumer has never been more important." Moghadam added: "The combination of our significant embedded rental upside, the build-out of our land bank and continued recovery in Europe will further extend the growth cycle for us."

2017 Guidance

Guidance for core FFO was revised up 7% and narrowed at the mid-point to $2.72-2.78 per share.

Balance Sheet - Best In Class

The Prologis balance sheet has been upgraded during the past few years. Moody's and S&P rate Prologis A3, and A-, respectively.

There are very few REITs with an A or A- rated balance sheet, making Prologis a true blue chip to own in the industrial sector.

F.A.S.T. Graph - Valuation Analysis

It's time to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs tool to check under the hood. The black line denotes price. It is a visual comparison relative to the blue line, which is "normal" P/FFO for the selected number of years. The red line corresponds to the dividend yield on the far right of the chart.

Meanwhile, PLD shares are trading at ~20.7x FFO. I would prefer to see a runway for double-digit FFO/share growth when multiples get to that level, and higher. However, the double-digit FFO per share increases from 2014-2016 are now expected to moderate in the 6-7% range.

The payout ratio for Prologis remains modest, with plenty of cash flow to invest back into the business, and pay a well-covered dividend which has been steadily growing since 2014.

Investor Takeaway

The healthy supply/demand fundamentals in most markets over the past few years have allowed Prologis to monetize its land bank through a record pace of development. It appears that program is still working in several of the large EU markets.

However, it may be moderating in a few key US industrial markets, as Los Angeles (SoCal Inland Empire) and Dallas were both mentioned as at-risk for overbuilding. This has implications for other US industrial REITs trading at lofty valuations, despite the positive headlines that focus on e-commerce tailwinds.

Notably, Prologis with its global footprint is more susceptible to global headline risks than other US-based industrial REITs. Border taxes, Brexit, EU election headlines and saber-rattling between NATO and Russia, North Korea and Japan/US, can impact PLD shares disproportionally in the short run.

However, the facts on the ground remain that developing in Europe is a huge advantage for Prologis, not a negative. Any unwarranted pullback in PLD shares vs. sector peers could become a buying opportunity going forward.

The e-commerce tailwind is certainly baked into PLD shares at current levels. The headwinds of a more hawkish Fed, not so much. The headline risks which have led to Prologis shares' choppy trading in the past (and a toppy chart) make this a time to wait prior to initiating a new position in this highly desirable REIT blue chip.

If you already own PLD shares, they remain a solid long-term REIT holding, in my view. Prologis is on the REITs 4 Alpha Watch List, where entry target prices are provided to SA Marketplace members.

