Thoughts On Monday's Euphoria

Well, then - what a Monday.

To be sure, all you needed to do was take one look at EURJPY on Sunday evening to know how things were going to go to start the week following the first round of the French elections.

This...

(Bloomberg)

... told the story.

Macron advanced which meant that the pollsters who failed us all so miserably in the lead up to the Brexit referendum and the US election were credible again and that, in turn, meant that the landslide victory they predict for the globalist candidate in next month's runoff is suddenly a credible projection.

Note that I'm not opining on whether that's the right way to look at things, I'm just saying that's the way the market interpreted it. You could get that from the chart shown above even if you didn't turn on the TV all day Sunday.

Now that Monday is in the books, I wanted to point out something interesting.

So the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) collapsed 25% today - the biggest crush since 2011. Do you see anything strange about that when you think back to Trump's election (and Brexit for that matter)? Have a look at this:

Anyone want to take a stab at explaining that? How is that all geopolitical outcomes are now viewed as dip-buying opportunities? Those are two diametrically opposed outcomes and yet the result is the same.

Well, one answer is simply to harken back the following chart:

(BofAML)

As I wrote over at HR earlier this evening, that's the BofAML visual that's become something of a mainstay among commentators who know what's going on. As a reminder, here's the color from BofAML that accompanied the chart:

Perversely, equity sell-offs have seemingly become embraced as alpha (i.e., buy-the-dip) opportunities instead of being feared as bona fide risk-off events, as the central bank put has become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The abnormality of this development is best appreciated through the lens of market volatility, in our view. Chart 9 shows that the speed with which S&P volatility collapses from a state of high stress back to calm has been escalating since the Aug-15 shock, culminating in unprecedented mean reversion during the 2016 US Presidential election.

Here's how I've paraphrased that in the past:

"Buy-the-dip" has become something of a religion in the post-crisis world. And as I've shown on any number of occasions, people are getting better at it all the time as evidenced by the rapidity with which volatility spikes tied to exogenous political shocks quickly mean revert. Bouts of volatility are immediately bought as traders treat any dip in stock prices as an "arb" opportunity because you know, "bid" is the only "fair" price for equities.

The works precisely the way BofAML describes it above. Vol spikes and/or equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) dips are no longer treated as anything other than alpha opportunities or dislocations to be arbed. Because in a world where central banks are buying trillions in assets, "fair value" is always just "bid" (i.e. never "offered"). That creates a self-feeding dynamic. That is, market participants know that the central bank bid is ever-present, so it makes no sense not to buy dips. And that behavior and mentality reinforces itself even outside of central bank purchases.

Here's an excerpt from a Goldman note out Monday afternoon that touches on this:

Around major political events over the past year implied vol has usually spiked close to the event given late positioning, as being long vol has been a negative carry trade. In the week after these events vol has fallen materially as the events have turned out to be less negative for markets than feared. We view the election of Mr. Macron as French president as most likely, in line with c.85%-90% probability of the same from bookmakers, and we believe he is viewed as market friendly. As a result, we would expect vol to fade markedly as we have seen following previous political events.

That's not entirely true. Or, perhaps more accurately, the reasoning is circular. The reason "events" like Brexit and Trump "have turned out to be less negative for markets than feared" isn't because of anything to do with Brexit and Trump, but rather because market participants, knowing that nothing too bad will be allowed to happen, immediately jump back in.

What you saw on Monday was a kind of supercharged version of that dynamic. Any dip on a Le Pen vs. Melenchon outcome would have been bought anyway. Why? Well, just ask the ECB's Ewald Nowotny who said this on Saturday afternoon:

If there should be problems for specific French banks liquidity-wise, then the ECB has Emergency Liquidity Assistance.

Could that be any clearer? He said that less than 24 hours before the vote. And in case there was any lingering ambiguity with regard to the possibility that traders might suddenly flee to safe havens, the SNB's Thomas Jordan said this:

SNB is observing the situation very closely and we hope that a reasonable candidate can win. But we cannot exclude that there will be more pressure on the Swiss franc [and we have] more room to step up currency-market interventions.

In other words: don't you even think about dumping euros for the franc.

Ultimately the picture one gets is that at a certain level, it doesn't really matter what the geopolitical outcome is. The dips will be bought because as outlined above, it doesn't make any sense not to buy those dips.

But the important thing to note about Monday is that when "buy-all-dips-regardless" meets "favorable geopolitical outcome" what you get is a veritable frenzy.

