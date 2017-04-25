The French Speak And Markets React

On Sunday, April 23, the French went to the polls to elect the next leader of the nation. President Hollande, the Socialist party leader, announced months ago he would not stand for re-election. A total of eleven candidates ran for the Presidency of the French Republic, and a 50% majority for one candidate was necessary to assume the highest office in the nation. Since no one received a majority of the votes, a runoff election will follow on May 7 pitting the two top vote-getters against one and other.

Emmanuel Macron, the former French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industry, received the most support at 24%. His party, En March!, is pro-European Union. Second place went to Marine Le Pen, the far-right nationalistic and anti-E.U. candidate who received 21.3% of the votes. Together, both of the top vote-getters got less than 50% and now both will face off in two weeks to decide who will lead France. While both candidates represent polar opposite views for the future of the French Republic, they have one thing in common; both are outsiders when it comes to French politics.

The trend of outsiders continues

The current President of France is a member of the nation's Socialist Party, whose candidate Benoit Hamon received only 6.4% of the vote. The French, like the U.K. and U.S., rejected the status quo in the election opting rather for two potential leaders who come from the outside. If elected, Macron, at 49 years old, will be the youngest leader of France since Napoleon. In the wake of the election, other candidates, as well as leaders of countries within the European Union, are rallying behind Macron. The fear of Le Pen is palpable. It is likely that the second place finisher would lead France in the direction of Frexit which would likely lead to a complete collapse of the European Union.

With so much support from others who lost the election to the top two and from other status quo leaders in Europe, Macron has vaulted to the top in the early polls for the next and final round of the election. However, we must keep in mind that both Brexit and President Donald Trump went into their respective elections in 2016 behind in the polls and few pollsters or pundits gave either little chance of a victory. The trend of outsiders prevailing in elections has prevailed in France, but now one of the outsiders has received a tremendous boost from the status quo making him an insider overnight.

A May 7 runoff that will determine the future of the EU and euro currency

The field of eleven candidates has narrowed to two, and the future of the E.U. and euro currency will be on trial on May 7 as the French make their final decision. While the majority of France voted mainstream last Sunday, over 40% went the other way voting for fringe candidates. Over the next two weeks, the debate over the future of France, globalism, E.U. policy, immigration, terrorism, and nationalism will reach a new high.

France has been the unfortunate recipient of terrorist attacks over recent weeks and months. There are areas of the country where police do not dare venture given the rise of anti-government and in many cases, anti-Western sentiment. Last week, in the lead-up to the election an ISIS-inspired radical shot and killed a police officer in Champs-Elysees, in the heart of Paris. It is likely that another attack that strikes at the heart of France could influence the vote. However, in a case of almost benign neglect, markets and the powers in Europe are celebrating the French election and ignoring the challenger that still lurks as a potential victor if France decides to follow the lead of the U.K. and U.S. on May 7.

Markets celebrate the polls on April 24, 2017

Markets loved the prospect of Macron as the next leader of France. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the euro versus dollar highlights, the European currency rallied to highs of $1.09285 against the dollar on April 24, the highest level since March 27 as the euro gapped higher in response to the Macron victory. The euro has been making higher lows and higher highs against the dollar since it hit the lowest level since 2002 at $1.03675 during the week of December 12, 2016. Equity prices also loved the prospect of Macron as the next leader of France. Source: CQG

The E-Mini S&P 500, June futures contract, gapped higher on April 24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 20,763.89 on Monday, a gain of 216.13. The S&P 500 rallied by 25.46, and the NASDAQ posted a 73.30 point gain. In France, the CAC 40 Index posted a 4.14% gain, the Euro STOXX 50 was up 3.99%, and the German DAX was up 3.37% on the day following the election. At the same time, the fear index, gold, fell in response to the election results. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, gold had traded to the highest level of 2017 last week when the yellow metal moved to $1297.50 on the active month COMEX futures contract. In the wake of the French election gold dropped to lows of $1266 per ounce. However, gold recovered to close at the $1278 level, and the trading volume in COMEX futures was heavy at over 303,700 contracts. Gold celebrated the Macron victory early but then thought twice about all the enthusiasm as it rallied and closed a lot closer to the highs of Monday's session than the lows.

Is the celebration too early?

Markets traded on April 24 in a fashion that would suggest the survival of the European Union with France taking its place back in the center of the political union. The close second place finish of Marine Le Pen did not send shivers from Brussels to Frankfurt in the hallowed halls of the Union. There are still many questions about the final election. One of the biggest issues facing the future of the E.U. is where the 19.6% support from candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon will wind up. Melenchon was a Bernie Sanders type candidate in the race with a large following from the nation's youth, who has not thrown his support behind either of the two candidates who are still standing. While Macron is clearly in the lead and it is his election to lose at this point, the final result is anything but a done deal.

On May 3, Macron and Le Pen will face off in a debate and Macron is not a great debater. Marine Le Pen is a character that tends to stir her base through dramatics and rhetoric, a skill that could influence voters who are fed up with the status quo. Moreover, the potential for another terrorist attack over the coming two weeks could also sway voters towards the nationalistic candidate.

A continuation of the 2016 trend would mean a Le Pen surprise

If we learned anything in 2016, it is to expect the unexpected in elections. At this point, Marine Le Pen stands out as the unexpected as the markets have already celebrated her loss and leaders in Europe are breathing sighs of relief that could be premature.

Le Pen has a little of Brexit and President Trump in her message to the French people. I believe that the odds favor Macron and it is his election to lose, but with two weeks and a debate ahead anything is possible. The dollar sold off, equity markets rallied, and gold fell like a stone in the immediate aftermath of the French election. It is likely that these markets will become extremely unstable once again and head in the other directions as the fear of a potential French shocker on May 7 gains some steam. Anyone who observed the elections in the U.K. and U.S. in 2016 cannot write off entirely a surprise in France, particularly since Le Pen finished a close second and the issues that have supported her candidacy have not disappeared and could intensify over the next two weeks. Prepare for volatility in equity, currency and other markets that are likely to trade with the polls in France. If the real outsider candidate can pull off a surprise victory, the volatility in markets is likely to make the post-Brexit action look tame by comparison.

I want to inform you about an upcoming price increase for The Hecht Commodity Report. On May 1, we are raising our price for the first time. Current subscribers and anyone who signs up before April 30, 2017, will lock in our legacy price. For any new subscriber, I am offering a two-week free trial for the report. The Hecht Commodity Report features a detailed report on the major commodity sectors, covering over 30 individual commodity markets, with analysis on the technical and fundamental state of each market. I also share ways to play those conditions. Sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report and have a look before the price goes up!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.