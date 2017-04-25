Gold Close To A Breakout And Then A Pause

On April 17, gold reached the highest price since November 9 when the active month June COMEX futures contract traded to $1297.50 per ounce. All systems seemed to go for the yellow metal as it approached the $1300 per ounce level which stands as not only a psychological resistance but also as a critical technical level dating back to the November 10 highs for June gold futures.

On April 17, gold made a new high for 2017 as did silver. Platinum also moved to the upside, but it stalled over $57 below its peak for the year. The precious metals sector has been a star performer so far in 2017. In the first quarter of the year the shiny metals were at the top of the heap in the commodities asset class, and as of April 24, gold is still higher than it was on March 30. However, the $1300 has remained elusive. In the aftermath of the French election this past weekend, gold turned lower falling further away from the price that now stands as a line in the sand for the 2017 bull market in the yellow metal.

Close to $1300 but no cigar

Gold came close to an upside breakout on April 17, but the yellow metal was not yet ready to vault to the next level in the bull market that started last December. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold got up to only $2.50 below the $1300 level but it failed and had moved lower in the trading sessions that followed.

Last week, gold held well in the days leading up to the French election as memories of 2016 loomed large when it comes to market-moving events. Gold experienced its two biggest moves in 2016, following the shock of the Brexit referendum and the surprise election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States. The French election that took place on Sunday, April 23, yielded two candidates who will face off in a final election contest on May 7. Emmanuel Macron, who has received the support of most mainstream candidates and other status quo officials in the European Union, finished first in last week's election, followed closely by the most feared woman in the Union, Marine Le Pen. Le Pen is an anti-E.U. candidate who has run on a platform of Frexit and France-first. In many ways, Marine Le Pen is the French answer to a hybrid of Brexit and President Trump when it comes to her stance on Europe, immigration and the terrorism that has gripped France. As recent as last week, ISIS took responsibility for the shooting of a police officer along Champs-Elysees in Paris. The status quo politicians in Europe feared a strong showing by Le Pen in last weekend's election, but her second place finish allowed them to breathe easier, for now. However, she will be right there on May 7 with a message that won elections in the U.K. and U.S. last year. The chances are that volatility and the fear factor will once again pick up in the trading sessions ahead. The French now have a clear choice between the E.U. and France first on the final Election Day.

Meanwhile, on the trading session following the first round of the French election, markets celebrated that Le Pen did not capture most votes. Equity markets in Europe and the U.S. rallied, the euro gained on the dollar and gold fell as fear dissipated for at least one day.

Post-French election selling

On Monday, April 24, markets gapped after the results of the first round of the French election. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of gold shows, the yellow metal moved to lows of $1266 on the June COMEX futures contract. The lows came within the first twenty minutes of trading on Sunday night after the results of the election, but gold recovered and worked its way higher throughout the day closing at around $1278, just two bucks off the highs of the session.

The knee-jerk response of gold to the first round of France's Presidential election was to cheer alongside the status quo in Europe for the victory of the Union. However, as the reality of the runoff that includes Marine Le Pen sunk in throughout the day, gold recovered in a move where the yellow metal cautioned the market that the celebration was premature given the chances for a surprise on May 7. Moreover, gold fell alongside the dollar after the French election which is counter-intuitive.

The dollar falls alongside gold, which is wrong?

Gold tends to have an inverse relationship with the dollar. A strong dollar means weaker gold and vice versa on a historical basis. However, in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's election the euro took off to the upside, the dollar moved lower and so did the price of gold. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the U.S. dollar index shows that the dollar moved to the lowest level since March 27 and within 0.030 points of critical support when it traded at 99.70 on the June futures contract on Monday, April 24. The price of gold dropped in dollar terms after the French election, but it fell a lot hard in euro terms as celebrants took the opportunity to remove fear from their vocabulary for a while. However, uncertainty will continue to grip markets over the coming two weeks as the French election is anything but a done deal, and the political and economic future of Europe will hang in the balance in the contest between two distinctly opposite candidates. A lot can happen over the course of the coming two weeks. Terrorism can strike again in France, economic issues surrounding Italy could cause a swell of nationalistic support in France amongst those who do not want to be in a position to bail out other members of the Union. Le Pen could overwhelm Macron in the debate on May 3, and then there is always the unexpected event that could change the course of the election. Finally, the bottom line is that a Le Pen victory would be a logical continuation of the trend of 2016 and market participants are likely sensitive to the potential for another shock at this point. Gold realized that on Monday as the yellow metal stormed back to close around $1278 per ounce, $12 off the lows of the session and only $2 off the highs. Right now, the short-term trend in gold appears to be lower in correction mode while the short-term path of least resistance in the dollar is also lower. While anything is possible in markets, falling gold and the dollar suggests that one of the two is wrong and will correct over the coming trading sessions.

The monthly chart is at a critical level

When it comes to gold, the price has been making higher lows, and higher highs over the course of 2017 and the post-election sell-off did nothing to change that technical pattern. Source: CQG

The monthly gold chart highlights that the price of the yellow metal at $1278 is over $150 higher than the December 2016 lows. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, turned lower in November when gold put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart leading to the lows of under $1124 per ounce last December. However, gold has been moving progressively higher since and now the momentum indicator is threatening to cross to the upside changing the course of the monthly trend to higher. If gold can trade and close above the $1300 resistance level, the stochastic will cross which could bring trend-following buyers back to the market. Right now, the lines on the technical metric are touching, and it will not take much to shift the yellow metal into a bullish trend on the monthly chart.

Support and resistance for the continuation of the bull in 2017

$1300 stands as critical resistance for the price of gold. Support is at the most recent low of $1241.50 on the daily chart. Even with all of the hoopla in Europe and celebrations surrounding the second place finish for Marine Le Pen in the French election forcing a runoff on May 7, gold only came within $24.50 of support. Gold remains above the midpoint of support and resistance, and right now the metal is searching for a direction.

A final defeat of Le Pen on May 7 may bring additional selling to the gold market, but it is more likely to support the price of the euro currency sending it to a new high, probably above $1.10, against the dollar which is not bearish for the price of gold. I expect lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes over the coming two weeks. Gold is a barometer for fear and uncertainty and with Marine Le Pen, the most feared woman in the European Union, in the runoff election for President; we are likely to see a lot of price variance.

Gold came within a whisper of resistance at $1300 per ounce on April 17, and that would have shifted the momentum of the monthly chart. It is probable that the initial challenge of that level was not the last we will see in 2017. Buckle your seatbelts, gold is likely to be a wild ride over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.