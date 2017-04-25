Becton, Dickinson: $24 Billion C.R. Bard Deal Comes At A Steep Price

I understand why investors in Becton, Dickinson act with caution, as the modest sell-off does not create a buying opportunity yet.

The deal will be accretive to growth, margins and earnings per share, but comes at a steep price, while leverage will be very high.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has announced a mega deal, as it is looking to acquire C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) in a huge $24 billion deal. I think investors are rightful to act reserved, as Bard was never cheap as a standalone business, on top of which Becton, Dickinson is willing to offer a near-$5 billion premium.

This seems a bit too much for investors in BDX despite the projection of accelerated top line sales growth, margin expansion and earnings per share growth, driven by the usage of a lot of cheap debt. With shares trading at still a very decent premium to the overall market (after already factoring in synergies), multiples are high in absolute and relative terms, as the deal will put a strain on the balance sheet for years to come.

Deal Terms and Rationale

Becton, Dickinson has agreed to acquire C.R. Bard for $317 per share, valuing the medical technology provider of vascular, urology, oncology and surgical special products at $24 billion.

Investors in Bard will receive $222.93 in cash and 0.5077 shares of BDX in exchange for each share they currently own. The combined shareholders of Bard will own a 15% equity stake in the new company, as they are given a decent 25% premium for their shares. This premium comes on top of a decent 22% return displayed by the shares over the past twelve months.

BDX will expand its position in medication management and infection prevention with the portfolio of Bard, creating real strategic synergies through the offering of a wider range of products. Both companies cater to similar markets, such as drug prep, dispense, as well as important parts of drug delivery. With the deal, BDX will close a gap in its portfolio, as it lacked vascular access drug delivery products, a key strength of Bard.

Other strategic benefits relate to the quicker pace of growth of Bard and its higher margins. By leveraging BDX's strong international organization, the company hopes to accelerate Bard's international presence.

Financial benefits are anticipated to be sizable as well. Costs synergies are seen at $300 million by 2020 on a pre-tax basis, as the company anticipated to realize revenue synergies from 2019 onwards as well. These synergies should offset the premium being paid for Bard, as accretion to adjusted earnings per share is seen in the high single digits, as management has not quantified the numbers.

One thing that should be mentioned is the fact that costs synergies look rather aggressive. The targeted $300 million reduction in costs amounts to 8% of Bard's $3.7 billion in sales, being a relatively high percentage.

What About The Price?

In terms of the $24 billion deal, BDX actually paid a roughly $4.6 billion premium in order to own Bard. This is a rather steep premium if we assume that the standalone valuation of Bard was reasonable, while the multiples ahead of the deal looked on the high side already.

That being said, BDX pays an effective tax rate around 10% of pre-tax earnings in recent times, which means most of the targeted synergies can be translated into actual improved earnings and cash flows. With a 10% tax rate, synergies might amount to $270 million after taxes, which makes it possible to justify the premium if the company can deliver on its promises. Of course, the combination expects to realize sales and tax synergies resulting from the deal as well, but neither of these has been specified.

While I have tremendous respect for the growth and value created by C.R. Bard and its management team, we can hardly call the shares cheap. The $24 billion deal values the operations at 6.5 times annual sales of $3.7 billion. The company reported a GAAP EBIT number of $720 million and EBITDA of $930 million. After adding back roughly $160 million in restructuring and litigation charges, EBIT came in at $880 million and EBITDA at $1.09 billion.

This implies that BDX paid a 22 times adjusted EBITDA multiple and 27 times adjusted operating profits to get its hands on C.R. Bard.

Pro Forma Implications

BDX itself posted sales of $12.5 billion in 2016, but the earnings metrics were still impacted by various charges related to purchase accounting and restructuring efforts. The company posted adjusted earnings of $8.59 per share, which works out to roughly $1.9 billion. While these one-time costs amounted to some $4 per share in 2016, the gap between GAAP and adjusted earnings is expected to narrow to just $1 per share in 2017.

Alongside the release of the first-quarter earnings report for 2017, BDX updated its adjusted guidance to a midpoint of $9.40 per share for this year. That suggests an adjusted earnings number of close to $2 billion a year. After adding back $400 million in interest expenses and applying a 15% tax rate, adjusted EBIT comes in at $2.75 billion a year, for EBITDA of $3.85 billion after taking into account $1.1 billion in D&A charges.

So in terms of margins, both firms are quite comparable. Bard's adjusted EBIT margins approach 24%, while BDX's adjusted operating margins are roughly a point lower.

Note that BDX itself was valued at $50 billion ahead of the deal, including a $10 billion net debt position. This means the standalone business traded at roughly 4 times sales, 13 times EBITDA and 18 times adjusted EBIT. Based on the sales, EBITDA and EBIT valuation multiples, the company is paying a 50-70% premium for Bard. This can be explained by the better track record of the business and its higher margins. Despite the high quality of the business, the deal remains expensive, as BDX is valuing Bard at 50% of its own valuation despite the fact that the deal adds merely 30% to total sales.

BDX operates with $10 billion in net debt ahead of the deal. As the $24 billion deal will be roughly 50%/50% financed by the issuance of equity and equity-linked products, as well as by using existing cash and the issuance of new debt, we can construct the pro forma balance sheet and income statement.

Net debt will jump from roughly $10 billion to $22 billion following the deal. I come up with pro forma adjusted EBITDA numbers of around $4.9 billion, for a 4.5 times leverage ratio. This is slightly lower than the communicated pro forma leverage ratio of 4.7 times, as I have been using forward numbers for BDX. If synergies are taken into account, leverage ratios drop towards 4.2 times.

With pro forma EBIT coming in at $3.6 billion on a pre-synergies basis, we can construct the pro forma P&L as well. Using a 4% cost of debt on $22 billion in net debt shows that interest expenses come in around $900 million a year. That yields a pre-tax earnings number of $2.7 billion, as BDX's tax rate has been very low in recent years. Using a 15% tax rate, I see potential for earnings of $2.3 billion, or close to +$2.5 billion, once synergies are taken into account.

The 217 million outstanding share base will see some heavy dilution. The issuance of $12 billion worth of stock at around $185 per share implies that some 65 million new shares will be issued. That could increase the outstanding share base towards 282 million shares, for an earnings number of around $8.00 per share in the near term and close to $9 once synergies are fully taken into account.

Even if I generously use the $9 per share number, valuations are not cheap at +20 times adjusted earnings, while the balance sheet remains highly leveraged. It should furthermore be noted that some very real expenses will be incurred in the coming years, such as restructuring charges, deal-related charges and one-time financing charges.

Final Thoughts - Quality Play Looks Expensive

This latest deal seems to be inspired by the successful acquisition of Carefusion in a $12 billion deal announced back in 2014. While BDX gained real scale with that deal, it might have already felt pressured again into expanding its scale following a great consolidation move in the medical industry in recent years.

I must say that the strategic rationale behind the deal makes sense, yet the valuation at which the transaction occurs is rather rich. Bard was not cheap from the start, and the $4.6 billion premium looks steep, although the $300 million synergy target is very valuable given the low effective tax rate of the business.

The company now trades at +20 times adjusted earnings metrics, while the balance sheet will be highly leveraged. While I am not that concerned about the debt load amidst strong cash flow generation, projected organic growth and a very predictable underlying business, the debt load remains elevated nonetheless. To accelerate the pace of deleveraging, BDX has halted its share repurchases, while the dividend payout ratio is modest. Furthermore, D&A charges typically exceed regular capital expenditures (ex-acquisitions) by a huge amount.

The reality is that while BDX has a great track record in terms of organic growth and some dealmaking as well, these past achievements have been priced in rather aggressively. The reality is that valuation multiples have increased over time, as well as shares now trade at a 40-50% premium in terms of pro forma sales and EBITDA multiples in relation to the ten-year average at which BDX itself has traded.

All in all, I see no convincing reasons to buy into the story at this valuation and at this point in time. The market seems to agree that the premium being offered for Bard is a bit steep, despite the strategic rationale and projected financial benefits. Shares of BDX lost roughly 3% in response to the news, in a move which shed some $1.5 billion from its market value.

That said, this small retreat does not create appeal yet. Using a market multiple on projected earnings power of $9 per share based on forward earnings and synergies, I am only starting to buy into the story in the $150s, as the balance sheet will be highly strained for quite a few years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.