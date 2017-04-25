MREIT Preferred No Fluff Update

I have made a couple changes to the optimal list.

The cost of stability is 2.21%, 20 basis points tighter over the last three weeks. The risk premium is 579 basis points, 15 wider since the last update.

The mREIT preferred universe has a stripped yield of 8.02% (+2bps from the last update) and a yield-to-call of 15%. The stripped price is $24.64 (+$0.14 since the last update).

It has been a while since the last update (sorry about that), and surprisingly, there haven't been significant changes to the universe. There have been a couple changes to the "preferred" preferred list. Hopefully you find this information useful and actionable.

But you don't want to hear from me, you want mREIT preferred information. Without further ado, the universe:

From the universe, the following is the "optimal" list, where one preferred is chosen from each issuer:

Note that since the last update, Chimera (NYSE:CIM) Series B has been replaced by the Series A ("CIMpA") and RAIT Financial (NYSE:RAS) has been replaced with the Series C ("RASpC").

This is shown graphically as below:

And the stripped yield is as shown graphically below:

The cost of stability is the yield given up for investing in preferred stocks rather than mREIT equities. Currently, the cost is 2.2%:

This is shown graphically as below:

The risk premium on the sector is 579 basis points - wider since the last update, as Treasuries have rallied:

This is depicted graphically below:

Equities outperformed preferreds over the last week:

The high/low shown graphically below:

Finally, some information on the equity performance of the preferred issuers:

This is shown graphically below:

And yet another graph:

In closing, a time series of five- and ten-year swap rates as these come in to play in the mortgage REIT sector. Rates have been falling, which will impact hedge profitability as well as mark-to-market pricing:

