Samsung: The Galaxy S8 Hits A Few Snags

S8 Users Complain of Screen Tint and Other Problems

Generally, the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8 has been very well received, with good reviews since the launch event. The S8 has what is generally regarded as the best screen around, and it has been acclaimed by DisplayMate as the Best Performing Smartphone Display.

So the report in the WSJ of consumer complaints about the screen as well as patchy Wi-Fi connections came as a surprise. The complaint about the screen is that it has a red tint, and it certainly appears that color balance can vary greatly, as shown in the photo above.

The other complaint about WiFi Samsung was laid at the feet of a "wireless access point of a certain South Korean carrier." Both the red tint problem and the Wi-Fi will be fixed with software patches.

As Ars Technica points out, the phones already have the ability to adjust color balance, so it's not clear what the patch will offer in addition. Samsung stated in an email to the WSJ that the patch would give users "a further enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their preference."

Overall, I consider these problems relatively minor. The S8 recorded more than a million preorder sales in the South Korean home market. S8 preorder sales in North America exceeded those of the Galaxy S7 last year.

And as I've pointed out, the S8 is more than just a pretty face. It packs either the Samsung Exynos 9 or the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 835 processors. Both of these are fabricated on Samsung's new 10 nm process and offer best-in-class performance.

The Galaxy S8 is clearly the best Android smartphone available, and Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 will have its work cut out for it to beat the S8.

iPhone 8 Suffers by Comparison to the S8

Apple's iPhone 8 is still months away from release, but it is already being unfavorably compared to the Galaxy S8, as in this article on Wccftech:

Firstly, innovation and upgrades have come to a virtual standstill on the smartphone lineup. Apple's been scurrying around under the shelter of upgrading colors and changing materials, while refusing to accept that there really isn't much left to upgrade. Secondly, its competitors have upped the stakes. The strongest example of this is Samsung, who launched vastly overhauled Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones this year. Finally, it's also interesting to note that a majority of upgrades rumored for the iPhone 8 more or less resemble the Galaxy S8 lineup.

Yep, that's the kind of stuff they say about Apple all the time in the Androverse. And the author even noticed that the features rumored for the iPhone 8 are what are offered in the Galaxy S8, but he doesn't connect the dots to see why.

The rumor first appeared last year that the iPhone 8 would have a curved OLED screen, glass sandwich design, wireless charging, and some form of advanced biometric identification, such as iris scanning (as in the S8). I became suspicious of the rumor because it always seemed to be coupled with an assertion that Apple would have to buy OLED screens from Samsung.

After seeing the Galaxy S8 and how much it resembles the rumored descriptions of iPhone 8, I'm becoming pretty convinced that the iPhone 8 rumors amounted to propaganda on behalf of Samsung. But it's been very effective as a guerrilla marketing ploy. If Apple doesn't deliver something like the S8, pundits will declare it hopelessly antiquated. If it does deliver something like the S8, Apple will be declared hopelessly imitative.

S8 Fails Spectacularly in a Drop Test

As I noted above, a part of the long-standing iPhone 8 rumor has been the "glass sandwich" design. The Galaxy S8 features Gorilla Glass 5, which is supposed to be even stronger.

However, as reported by Fortune, it doesn't hold up very well to drop tests. SquareTrade performed a number of drop and tumble tests on the S8. After the tests, the glass front or backs were often shattered. The test procedure is shown in the video below:

Since the phone is dropped from a height of 6 feet, the tests are probably a little more severe than real-world experience, but they do expose the fundamental vulnerability of glass. Although strong, glass is very brittle and shatters easily.

