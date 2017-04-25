Party Manifestos For Snap U.K. Election Will Be Must-Reads

The party manifestos should make compelling reading for investors; look for insight into plans for fiscal spending, proposals for reduced austerity measures and sector-investing ideas.

Sterling could strengthen further if the Conservatives make gains and policy becomes more predictable.

If Mrs. May’s Conservatives win a bigger majority, she would strengthen her hand as she enters critical Brexit negotiations – all at a time when the UK economy may be slowing.

The fallout of Mrs. May’s surprise announcement will take time to process, and the unpredictable French elections could be a bigger focus for markets in the coming weeks.

What happened

As UK politicians returned to work after the Easter break, British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets - and practically everyone else - by announcing a UK election for 8 June. It is the first snap election in the UK since October 1974.

Mrs. May argued that an election was the only way to secure the strong and stable leadership the country needs for Brexit and beyond. She cited a lack of unity in the UK parliament on this issue. The move seems to be a calculated bid to secure more control - in parliament and within her own party - during the Brexit process, amid tough negotiations with the EU and the continued rumblings of her "hard-Brexit" backbenchers.

The day after Mrs. May's announcement, British members of parliament overwhelmingly backed her call for an election by 522 votes to just 13 - significantly more than the two-thirds majority required to trigger a poll.

Although the French elections may be the bigger focus for markets in the coming days and weeks - particularly given their unpredictable outcome - the UK election will be another important focal point.

In the immediate wake of Mrs. May's announcement, the British pound sterling rose to its highest value against the dollar since December. Given that sterling has been heavily shorted recently, its rise became a self-fulfilling event, as speculators relinquished those positions.

Sterling's strength may also be a sign that markets welcome the prospect of a "softer" Brexit than anticipated. The FTSE100 index dropped to a 10-week low in response to the strength in sterling - given the high proportion of companies with earnings in foreign currencies. While proving more resilient, the FTSE 250 index - a better indicator of domestic sentiment - was also down.

Our analysis

While the fallout of this surprise announcement will take time to process, we've identified four key points for investors to consider:

The announcement comes at a time when the UK opposition parties are struggling. A recent ComRes opinion poll puts Mrs. May's Conservative party more than 20 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party. Mrs. May has benefited from positive economic news in the UK. However, there are signs of higher inflation and, with the increase in household bills, a steady erosion in UK consumer confidence. The announcement may also reflect that the UK's bargaining position with the EU has looked weaker, and Mrs. May recognizes the need to secure a strong mandate. The likely outcome of the election is that the Conservatives will win a bigger majority. Currently hampered by a fragile working majority of just 17, Theresa May's government could be returned to power with a much more significant majority. This would considerably strengthen her hand. She would gain a mandate, both within the country and her own party, to deliver her version of Brexit - whether this veers more toward a hard Brexit (per the most recent rhetoric) or a more conciliatory approach. The truth is likely to be somewhere in-between. She would have a stronger bargaining position in her negotiations with the EU, while also reducing the influence of the hard-Brexit contingent within her own party. Brexit will undoubtedly be a key issue during the election campaign - but not the only issue. In a statement, Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, argued that they are the only party that can "avoid a disastrous hard Brexit". His centre-ground party scored a notable success in a December 2016 by-election on an anti-Brexit ticket. He may win support from disillusioned Labour voters and Conservatives who fear a hard Brexit. Voters will, however, want to see the parties' positions on a broader set of priorities - not just the economy, but also health and education, which are areas of key concern. The main opposition Labour Party, currently languishing in the polls under leader Jeremy Corbyn, will be hoping this is the case. Struggling to establish a clear position on Brexit, they will likely look to campaign on a broader social agenda. The Liberal Democrats may re-emerge as an opposition force. After forming a coalition government with David Cameron's Conservatives from 2010-2015, the party was reduced to eight parliamentary seats in the 2015 general election. Recently they have had some success in positioning themselves as the anti-Brexit party - but opinion polls give them only around 10 per cent of the vote nationally. Any resurgence in Liberal Democrat support may do little to dent Theresa May's majority. The biggest threat to a Conservative return to power may be tactical voting by people opposed to Brexit. Indeed, the opposition to Brexit could harden as people are asked to vote on Mrs. May's "version of Brexit". But to be effective, any tactical voting would need to happen on an unprecedented scale.

A final question is the impact on the relationship with Scotland, where the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) has pushed for a second independence referendum. The SNP argues that Scotland, where a majority of people voted to remain in the European Union, should not be subject to a hard Brexit. The election will be a test of the SNP's dominance in Scotland, where the economy has stalled in recent times. Any meaningful shift in support away from the SNP may make another independence referendum less likely.

Investment implications