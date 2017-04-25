Alibaba: Red Flag

By running a relative valuation, we can see if Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) trend back up to its 52-week highs are justified or not. The company has an expansive lineup of catalysts that should continue to propel the stock higher over the near-term, but it's always worth looking at the relative valuation as it may uncover details about the company that investors don't think about on a day to day basis. After looking at a variety of relative valuation statistics, it becomes clear that this stock is overvalued and that the core problem is bottom-line earnings. While the growth rates are impressive and margins are strong, this needs to change or the stock risks falling severely on a future earnings report.

Source: Pymnts

Relative Valuation

Taking a look at the company's trading multiples, we're seeing Alibaba being towards the upper end of most of these statistics and that implies overvaluation. First, Alibaba's EV/Sales figure is 13.6x, which is above the average of 8.2x. Fortunately, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Tencent have similar multiples and those companies have both seen considerable share price appreciation in the face of high valuation over the past couple of years, so we may be inclined to ignore this.

Source: Capital IQ

However, Alibaba begins to distance itself from competitors when we look at EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and P/E. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company has the highest multiple at 40.1x, nearly seven turns higher than the closest competitor. That definitely implies over valuation and the same trend is true for the EV/EBIT multiple. In terms of P/E, we're seeing the company also have the highest multiple out of the group, at 52.5x. Here, the differential is smaller, with Tencent having a P/E of 49.2x and Facebook having a P/E of 41.1x. Price to book is an interesting multiple to look at and it's clear here that Alibaba is also towards the upper end of the range. The only company with a higher P/B is JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). Overall, trading multiples are definitely indicating that the stock is overvalued and that there needs to be significant income growth this year for this valuation to settle down.

Transitioning to margins, we're seeing Alibaba actually have one of the higher gross margins. Facebook is the king here, with a gross margin of 86.3% in the LTM, but Alibaba is the third-highest, with the second being Tencent. The trend slightly changes as we begin to look at EBITDA and EBIT margins, with Alibaba having more mid-pack margins. The average EBITDA margin for this peer group is 32.1%, with Alibaba at 36.9%. The average EBIT margin for this peer group is 30.3%, with Alibaba at 25.8%. These are positive signs that help to justify the current level of the stock.

The net income margin, however, doesn't follow the same trend and at 26.68%, comes under the peer average of 31.8%. While there is only a 4% loss between EBIT and net income for this company, which is rather impressive, the net income margin is going to need to see a material increase if investors are going to start justifying the P/E multiple.

Source: Capital IQ

Taking a look at growth rates, we can get a better idea of how these margins are fluctuating and how this company stacks up against other large peers. Sales growth for Alibaba is impressive, with the LTM rate being 52.44%, well above the peer average of 39.4%. We have to keep in mind that this average growth rate is weighed down by Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), so take these rates with a grain of salt. Next, we can clearly see the company has above average EBITDA and EBIT growth rates of 52.26% and 61.35%, respectively. The problem, however, is earnings. It's a red flag.

Source: Capital IQ

Now, the estimate for the next two years is that earnings will improve. For example, on the upcoming earnings report, the market is expecting 58.3% earnings growth for adjusted EPS and 25.9% growth for GAAP EPS. If Alibaba meets these expectations, it'll help the stock to justify its current valuation, but a failure to do so will show bottom-line weakness. FY 2016 for this company also saw a near tripling of earnings from the fiscal year prior, which explains the massive 44% decline in earnings in the LTM. Some other quick statistics to consider are the low levels of debt this company has, with just 1.7x debt/EBITDA and a 22.89% debt/total capital. Keeping a lower level of leverage helps keep the door open to aggressively pursuing growth opportunities. Yet, even with a low level of leverage, it's interesting to see just how high the beta on this stock is at 2.63. No peer even has a beta above 2.

Ratings and Performance

It's been about six months since I last looked at this company's relative valuation and it's important to keep an eye on it. It's also important to look at what analysts are saying and whether or not sentiment has changed. When I looked at the below ratings six months ago, the percentage of buys were 88.4% and the percentage of holds was 11.6%, with no sell ratings. The street has shifted to a slightly more positive tone, now with 91.5% of analysts rating this a buy, with just 8.5% rating it a hold, with no sell ratings. The twelve-month average price target is $128.14, which implies return potential of 11.9% from the current level.



Source: Bloomberg

Another interesting thing to take a look at is the performance against competitors. While the chart below may be a little difficult to decipher, the trend for all of these names is up. BABA's twelve-month total return is 43.02%, FB's is 31.39%, Tencent's is 46.63%, JD's is 22.79%, and NTES's is a whopping 109.06%. So, Alibaba is the median player here, but a 43% return, any way you slice it, is impressive. NTES's return is without a doubt an extreme and likely won't be sustained over the long-term, despite the strength of that company.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

After looking at a relative valuation, it looks clear that this stock is overvalued; however, it's just not what investors care about with this name. Investors expect this company to have overvalued metrics, but it is the level of projected growth that they're willing to bet on to earn a return. The street is immensely positive on this name and with the stock nearing 52-week highs, there could actually still be more room to run. The support seems strong with BABA and it's tough to say that the valuation will weigh down the company in the short-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.