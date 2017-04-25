Earnings Growth Will Support Equities

Our assessment of the micro suggests that positive trajectory in earnings growth will be at the least, moderate downside risks.

Overview

US stock indices (NYSE: SPY) (NYSE: DIA) are powering higher on the day initially boosted by an improving earnings outlook from financials, and by talk of tax reform. Since starting Q2, the market has had trouble going higher as hard and soft macro data have diverged. Furthermore, heightened expectations with Washington have since dialed down with the failure of the recent ACA bill.

Creating further issues are heightened valuations for US equities coupled with rising geopolitical risks. Never mind such problems; however, as earnings season will once again save the day. Investors have argued about valuations and economic data since the start of the year, and thus far have ignored the fundamental underpinnings of bullish sentiment, which is return to growth in earnings.

What to Expect in Q1 Earnings?

We are currently in our second week of earnings season and have seen some positive results from financials. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan & Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have beat consensus earnings estimates and have demonstrated that they are growing their earnings y/y. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) have reported mixed results. We will point out that Wells Fargo continues to be complicated by enterprise risk pertaining to the credit card scandal and are discounting the weak results in relation to the broader sector. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs' lower than expected FICC revenues were a concern. Regardless, the financial sector has at least performed at expectations, which is critical to upholding equity markets.

Here is an excerpt from the FactSet Earnings Insight report:

In the Financials sector, the upside earnings surprises reported by JPMorgan Chase ($1.65 vs. $1.51), Citigroup ($1.35 vs. $1.23), and Wells Fargo ($1.00 vs. $0.96) were the largest contributors to the small increase in the overall earnings growth rate for the index during the past week. As a result, the blended earnings growth rate for the Financials sector increased to 16.4% from 14.0% during this period.

With the positive data coming from financials, other sectors will need to perform as well to sustain positive sentiment. Overall, FactSet consensus earnings growth estimates indicate optimism for the remainder of Q1. The current earnings growth estimates stand at 9.2%, which is 0.2% higher than the previous week given the strength in financials' earnings.

Commodities in Focus

As expected, energy will contribute the most to the earnings and revenue growth for the S&P 500 powered by a cyclical upturn in energy fundamentals. The sector is expected to post 34% revenue growth in Q1 2017. Following Q1, the sector is seen posting 464% growth in earnings in Q2 2017. The trend in revenue and earnings growth is seen as broad based, with the exception of oil and gas drilling. This is supportive of our bullish stance on the sector as the cyclical upswing in earnings finally takes effect and pushes earnings higher. The growth in the energy sector is important because it proved as a drag on 2014-2016 earnings and was a contributor to the overall decline experienced throughout the period.

Following energy, the materials sector is also expected to outperform as a similar cyclical situation evolves in metals and mining. Broadly, the sector is expected to post earnings growth of 13% and revenue growth of 5.6%. Powering such growth is the resurgence of growth in metal prices.

The commodity downturn acted as a drag to earnings and revenue growth for the S&P 500. As prices continue to stabilize, stronger earnings from commodity sectors will certainly become a tailwind to earnings growth.

Positive Earnings will Stabilize Equities

In aggregate, the S&P 500 is expected to post consecutive earnings growth throughout 2017 and 2018. Equity prices faced headwinds from declining earnings throughout 2014-2016 and were unable to push higher. Given the current backdrop, we would at least expect equities to have moderate downside risk and a balanced upside risk.

Source: FactSet

The S&P 500 has tracked earnings higher, confirming the belief that positive earnings momentum will sustain prices. Furthermore, continued growth in earnings will only support this dynamic.

Source: FactSet

Valuations are Elevated

Source: FactSet

Our primary concern with equities continues to be valuation. Compared to 5 & 10 year averages, PEs are elevated and will need to be supported by earnings growth. We certainly enjoy the fact that markets have become more skeptical regarding prior assumptions regarding tax and infrastructure spend. However, it is clear that investors are continuing to look for yield and may be ignoring valuations in the face of improving fiscal and earnings sentiment. An example of this would be a recent note from MS calling for a shift from the PE to the equity risk premium.

To combat higher valuations, we continue to favor value over growth screening for commodity names that have improving cyclical trends and potential earnings power in the medium to long term.

Revisions

Source: FactSet

In this current cycle, we have observed a trend of overhyped estimates that are lowered as the quarter approaches. This has occurred with the lead up to Q1. What is interesting; however, is that the outperformance of financials has actually caused some upward revision to estimates. To be sure, the earnings growth rate has risen by 0.2% w/w to 9.2% from 9.0%. Should continued strength in Q1 earnings continue, estimates may be revised upward providing momentum to stocks.

Conclusion

Generally speaking, bullish observers have remained calm given the fact that earnings growth is present. This has allowed some to overlook concerns regarding the macro. Furthermore, with the resurgence of fiscal policy discussion, equities may once again find their spark. We would generally agree that valuation is a concern. Nevertheless, we would not be surprised to see the market push higher with the pivot to tax and higher earnings as the drivers.

We have included an estimate for the S&P 500 based on FY2017 earnings. We note that our green EPS rating remains a bullish tailwind for markets. Our index PT is 2,469 implicating ~5.6% upside to current prices. This is consistent with our assessment that earnings growth will, at the least, be supportive to equity markets in the face of hard vs. soft macro data divergence and geopolitical risk.

Source: BlackVault Investment Research

