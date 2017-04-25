Seadrill - Per Wullf Said: 'There Is A Deal In Sight' And 'We All Have To Take A Little Bit Of Medicine'

Oil prices and new potential long-term contracts will affect the price per share in a significant way. Volatility will be high the next few weeks or months, and I recommend.

What will be the remaining stake awarded to shareholders in the new Seadrill stock, when the new deal (out-of-court or chapter 11) is agreed?

Mikael Holter from Blomberg news interviewed by phone CEO Per Wullf about why the company decided to push back a negotiation deadline.

Image: M. Per Wullf, CEO Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Investment theory:

Seadrill has struggled with its large debts, and is working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process...

On April 4, 2017, we learned from Seadrill that another delay has been agreed to finalize the restructuring plan. Bloomberg wrote:

The company announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates, including the maturity on three facilities totaling about $3 billion. The milestone to implement a restructuring plan was extended to July 31 from April 30 and the related covenant amendments and waivers were pushed back to Sept. 30 from the end of June.

Mikael Holter from Blomberg news interviewed by phone, CEO Per Wullf about why the company decided to push back a negotiation deadline.

Seadrill Ltd., the offshore driller controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, pummeled by a massive plunge in its stocks and bonds, said a deal is in sight after managing to again push back a negotiation deadline. "We don't just kick the can down the road," Chief Executive Officer Per Wullf said in a phone interview on Friday. "It's because we see there is a deal in sight, it just takes a longer time for us to do that." The company still targets raising about $1 billion in new capital, which is unchanged from an estimate in January. But the current plan is "different" from the earlier version, Wullf said, confirming comments from Fredriksen this week. What shape Fredriksen's contribution will take remains to be seen, and could come as a loan, new equity, or both, the CEO said. Whatever happens, "we all have to take a little bit of medicine," Wullf said.

The company has been very transparent about the situation until now. Per Wullf said in the phone interview:

The company's assessment earlier this week that a deal "will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings" is no different from earlier warnings about the risk of bankruptcy protection, the CEO said. "If there's one stakeholder that doesn't want to play with us, well, we might have to do an in-court solution," Wullf said. "If we can't get them across, it will happen -- we will go to court and get it done because we owe that to the other stakeholders of the company."

The game is pretty clear and we all know what is at stake here.

Trying to explain quickly what may happen the next few months:

The paramount question for all shareholders is very simple to formulate here:

What will be the remaining stake awarded to shareholders in the new Seadrill stock, when the new deal (out-of-court or chapter 11) is completed and dilution takes effect?

We have nothing of substance to really forecast what will happen, yet. However, I sense a potential move towards a solution out-of-court, assuming that the bondholders agree to the deal, which will be a challenge.

My thinking is that Seadrill will strike a deal similar to what Hercules Offshore (NASDAQ:HERO) indicated in June 18, 2016. HERO could not find a solution out-of-court, thereby, the company filed for a restructuring plan called the Restructuring Support Agreement ("RSA") under chapter 11.

The Parties intended to carry out the Restructuring through a "pre-packaged" or "pre-negotiated" plan of reorganization.

$1.2 Billion of Senior Notes to be Converted into New Common Equity; $450 Million of New Capital to be provided by Senior Noteholders and backstop by the Steering Group to Fund the Hercules Highlander and for General Corporate Purposes; Company Expects All Trade Vendors to be Paid in Full and Contracts to Continue Uninterrupted.

What this situation translated to?

The Noteholders' support for a transaction pursuant to which ("A") all holders of Senior Notes will agree to exchange approximately $1.2 billion of the outstanding notes for 96.9% of the Company's new common stock issued in the reorganization ("New Common Stock") and ("B") holders of the Company's existing common stock will receive 3.1% of the New Common Stock and warrants to purchase New Common Stock at a predetermined enterprise value.

Let's forget about the Hercules warrants which were a total waste of time. Seadrill restructuring is much more complicated, of course, but the process is the same viewed from the shareholder perspective.

Shareholders of the "old" SDRL, will receive about 5% to 7% of the "new common stock".

I have estimated a total shares outstanding, after restructuring, at about 2 billion shares from the 505.44 million shares presently indicated.

Assuming a new market cap of about $1 billion (new capital) plus [0.70 x 505.44] the value per share is 0.63.

The share distributed to shareholders should have a residual value around [0.63 x (505/2,000)] or a range between 0.15 to 0.20.

This calculation is not exact, and I did it only to explain quickly what may be the value of the new SDRL stock. the stock will eventually trade in the OTCBB under SDRLQ until the company emerges from bankruptcy, a few months later, and finally trades as SDRL on the NYSE again (after implementing a reverse split 1:20).

Note: In this eventuality, selling now does not making any sense unless you manage to get a profit.

Technically, SDRL is still showing a falling wedge pattern, which is bullish. The potential of a positive breakout is not likely though, due to the special circumstance. However, depending on the news the stock may eventually re-test the resistance at $1.15 or sank to the range 0.15-0.20.

Oil prices and new potential long-term contracts will affect the price per share in a significant way. Volatility will be high the next few weeks or months, and I recommend the company stock as a trading vehicle only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only trade or day trade SDRL at the moment.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.