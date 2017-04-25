Boeing Earnings To Contract Slightly

On the 26th of April, before the opening bell, The Boeing Company (BA) will release its Q1 2017 earnings report. In a previous article, I had a look at the Q1 deliveries and a quick look at the commercial and military deliveries gave me the impression that Boeing will report a lower revenue in its upcoming quarter report.

Source: One Cockpit - Two Pilots - Six Cameras | Welcome to - PilotsEYE.tv

Revenue estimate

For the first quarter the consensus estimate for the revenues lies on $21.35B with a low estimate of $20.78B and a high estimate of $22.16B.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, I am expecting revenues of roughly $14.0B - a 2.6% decline year-over-year. This estimate comes from my proprietary model, which has done a good job estimating the Commercial Airplanes revenues in previous years.

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. In recent years, the revenue share of the defense arm has been roughly 30-33%, and last year this share was even 35%. With the lower deliveries in both segments, I expect that the range will shift towards the 33-35% range. This would imply revenues for the defense arm to come in between $6.9B and $7.55B.

I expect total revenues to come in between $20.9B and $21.56B. The midpoint of this range, $21.25B, lies $100 million below the consensus estimate.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult; estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates. For the first quarter, however, I do not expect Boeing to announce any charges.

The earnings have been calculated using a variety of margin and revenue combinations as shown below.

The range of these calculations shows EPS figures between $1.83 and $2.07. The midpoint of this range would lie on $1.95. The various scenarios also give an output of roughly $1.95 per share using margins that I think should be achievable for Boeing in the first quarter.

The consensus estimate is $1.91 per share, with an estimate range between $1.80 and $2.14. The whisper number is $2.04 per share, which is slightly lower than my highest estimate. The midpoint of my estimates is $0.04 higher than the consensus.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues are the cash flows. With deliveries and revenues dropping, I am expecting that also the receipts will drop, which could negatively impact the operating and free cash flow. It is however, not possible to quantify this since the cash flows do vary from quarter per quarter based on delivery volume, inventories and timing of receipts and expenses.

Conclusion

Since this is a somewhat forward looking article on Boeing’s upcoming earnings report there is not a real conclusion to be drawn.

In the absence of charges, I expect Boeing to report revenues of $20.6-$21.6B and pre-tax earnings to come in between $1.65B and $1.86B. To realize year-over-year earnings growth, Boeing will need to surprise somewhat with its Defense revenues and have strong operating margins in both of its segments. In a decent quarter, Boeing’s earnings would fall from $1.79B in Q1 2016 to roughly $1.75B in Q1 2017.

Since Boeing did buy back shares, I do expect the company to report year-over-year growth in earnings per share.

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?

Disclaimer: Although the model that has been used to estimate revenues has yielded accurate results in the past it is advisable for investors to do their own due diligence or collect data from various sources before making an investment decision.

Join the free 14-day trial of the AeroAnalysis marketplace service. If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page, next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.