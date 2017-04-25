Microsoft Corp.: I Was Wrong

After further review, I now agree the 2016 EPS adjustment should be made, and the adjusted 2016 EPS used as the basis for projecting EPS for 2017 and subsequent years.

A review of unearned revenue total balances at June 30 and December 31, 2016, tended to confirm this was a timing difference only and 2016 EPS should not be adjusted.

This appeared to be a timing difference only, but analysts had added the EPS effect on to 2016 EPS for the purpose of projecting FY 2017 results.

In my original article article, I noted the following from the Microsoft 2016 annual report: "Current year diluted EPS was negatively impacted by the net revenue deferral from Windows 10, which resulted in a decrease to diluted EPS."

Two GAAPs Make For One Big Gaffe

Revenue Reporting Transition

From the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 10-K report for fiscal year ended June 30, 2017:

In May 2014, the FASB issued a new standard related to revenue recognition. We anticipate this standard will have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements. While we are continuing to assess all potential impacts of the standard, we currently believe the most significant impact relates to our accounting for software license revenue. We expect revenue related to hardware, cloud offerings, and professional services to remain substantially unchanged. Specifically, under the new standard we expect to recognize Windows 10 revenue predominantly at the time of billing rather than ratably over the life of the related device. We also expect to recognize license revenue at the time of billing rather than over the subscription period from certain multi-year commercial software subscriptions that include both software licenses and Software Assurance. We currently believe that the net change in Windows 10 revenue from period to period is indicative of the net change in revenue we expect from the adoption of the new standard. We currently anticipate early adoption of the new standard effective July 1, 2017.

Microsoft Corp. Is Being Smart In Adjusting Its Financial Presentation Ahead Of GAAP Transition

While Microsoft has chosen early adoption effective July, 1 2017, the company has, effective July 1, 2015, already commenced preparing financial reports in compliance with the revised GAAP requirements. At the same time, it is including line items labeled "Corporate & Other" to adjust "new" GAAP to "existing" GAAP.

My mistake was in thinking a timing difference adjustment was being made to existing GAAP to bring forward 2017 revenue into 2016 results. The real situation is Microsoft is reporting in a manner that allows all financial data to be presented under the new GAAP requirements. This allows shareholders, analysts and others to work with data according to the new standards now and not have to wait for formal adoption. It is particularly smart because adoption of a new standard requires restatement of prior periods to conform. For fiscal 2018, that should mostly just require deletion in the comparatives of the relevant amounts from the line items Corporate and Other, allowing a seamless transition.

Revising and Updating the Relevant Sections of my Original Article

As a result of the above changes, I will revise the relevant sections of my original article, "Microsoft Corp.: Potential Nasty Surprise In EPS Forecasts." I did take the precaution of providing projections on both bases in case, as it has turned out, the analysts were correct. However, in the following projections, I have in the first instance adjusted 2016 results for the GAAP changes only. The analysts' adjustments included some special items that are not related to the GAAP changes, and I have provided a further set of projections including these adjustments. I am wary of adjusting for one-off special items, as they often recur in some form on a regular basis.

Among other matters, the original article posed the following question. If you are a long-term holder of Microsoft but have valuation concerns, what is more important to know? Is it current valuation compared to current share price, or is it the potential share price, EPS, P/E ratio etc. in the years ahead? The latter are what concern many long-term shareholders now, and will likely be what concerns them in the future. If we can project these based on assumptions we feel are reasonable, we can make a judgment whether or not the results are within ranges we can be comfortable with.

Projected Net Income

TABLE 1 below shows comparative figures for the "Consensus", "High" and "Low" growth rates provided by Zacks Research analysts on the Nasdaq website. As can be seen, TABLE 1 projections are based on accounting for income based on the revised GAAP standards for revenue to be adopted by Microsoft effective July 1, 2017.

From TABLE 1, using the analysts' consensus growth rate of 6.12% for FY 2017 applied to revised GAAP basis net income of $21.435 billion for 2016, the projected net income for 2017 is $22.745 billion. Based on a first-half 2017 revised GAAP basis net income of $12.504 billion, a second-half result of $10.241 billion, achieving the full-year $22.745 billion projection appears realistic. The lower second-half result is to be expected, because for Microsoft, the second quarter typically has the highest net income result. With third-quarter results due out on April 28, it will be interesting to see how the third-quarter net income relates to the projected second-half results in TABLE 1 above.

Analysts' Projections For Earnings Per Share Require Modification

1. Base Year 2016 EPS Calculation Is Inappropriate For Projections:

The 2016 EPS is based on a weighted average diluted share basis. Average shares over the course of a year are relevant for measuring EPS where the increase or decrease in shares during the course of a year is perceived to have an effect on the income-generating assets employed in the business and the earnings from those assets during the year (for example, an increase in shares on issue where scrip is used to acquire another company or business during the year).

But Microsoft buys back shares with idle cash or borrowings, which do not materially affect earnings capacity. Therefore, the base EPS for the company at the end of 2016, beginning of 2017 fiscal year is better calculated as 2016 net income divided by total basic shares issued at end of financial year 2016. That starting EPS is $2.15 per share on an existing GAAP basis and $2.75 on a revised GAAP basis.

2. Projected EPS Growth Rates Take No Account Of Proposed Further Buybacks:

From Microsoft's Q1 2017 10-Q report, "On September 20, 2016, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing an additional $40.0bn in share repurchases. This share repurchase program will commence following completion of the program approved on September 16, 2013, has no expiration, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice." Over the past six years since implementation of the share repurchase schemes, repurchases have run at ~48% of net income, but 2015 and 2016 repurchases averaged close to 100% of net income. Following the LinkedIn acquisition with borrowings, I am assuming Microsoft will repurchase shares at a rate of 50% of net income over the next three years, and will further increase authorizations as necessary. This, together with dividends, might seem a high payout percentage, leaving insufficient resources for reinvestment in the business. But it must be remembered that Microsoft's net income, after the cost of substantial and increasing investment in R&D, amounted to $6.2 billion in first-half 2017 and $12.0 billion, $12.0 billion, and $11.4 billion in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively.

Dividend Projections

Projected dividends for Microsoft are shown in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

The above are my projections of dividends (see notes at foot of TABLE 2) for utilization in the projections in TABLE 3 below.

Earnings, Share Price, And Rate Of Return Projections - Two Years, April 2017-April 2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, it is now time to bring all of the data together in tables 3.1 and 3.2 below to determine potential share price growth, P/E ratios and total returns in the years ahead. Three scenarios are provided in each table based on Nasdaq analysts' "consensus", "high", and "low", forecasts of percentage growth rates. Net Income is on a revised GAAP basis.

TABLE 3.1

One of the major concerns for Microsoft investors has to be that the P/E ratio will not be sustained at current high levels. TABLE 3.1 above shows a projected reduction in P/E ratio from 24.19 to 16.91, if the share price for the consensus forecast is held constant at the April 20 closing price of $66.40. Microsoft investors could possibly receive a return between a low of 0.28% and a high of 6.14% per year over the next two years based on the assumptions in TABLE 3.1. Return over the 2 years based on analysts' consensus growth rates forecasts is projected to be 2.61% per year (purely from the dividend) under the consensus forecast earnings growth rates. TABLE 3.2 below shows the effect on share price growth under various P/E ratio assumptions.

TABLE 3.2

TABLE 3.2 above utilizes identical assumptions to TABLE 3.1 except for the projected P/E ratios, which, in turn, affect share price. It is assumed there will be progressive reductions in the P/E ratio from 24.19 to 18.0 at the end of fiscal 2019. In TABLE 3.1, the assumed constant share price for the consensus case drove the projected P/E ratios.

In this TABLE 3.2, the assumed future P/E ratios drive the projected share prices. Microsoft investors could possibly receive a return between a low of 3.28% and a high of 9.33% per year over the next two years based on the assumptions in TABLE 3.2. Return over the 2 years based on analysts' consensus growth rates forecasts is projected to be 5.68% per year under the projected P/E ratios. If current generally high market P/E ratios continue then obviously the returns will be far higher. At least the investor can see positive returns are still achievable even if there is a significant fall in P/E ratios over the next 2 years.

Special Items

In TABLE 1 above, I did not add back to 2016 results the net income effect of Impairment, Integration, and Restructuring Expenses of $895 million identified by Microsoft. I am always reluctant to adjust for these items, as they tend to recur in some form or other on a regular basis. The following tables are repeats of tables 1, 3.1 and 3.2 above with the 2016 net income increased for the add-back of the $895 million special items. It is possible there will again be special items booked in 2017 that will offset this add-back. Tables 3.1A and 3.2A have been truncated to avoid needlessly repeating similar information in the original tables above.

TABLE 1A

Based on a first-half 2017 revised GAAP basis net income of $12.504 billion, a second half result of $11.190 billion, achieving the full-year $23.694 billion projection appears realistic. The lower second-half result is to be expected, because for Microsoft, the second quarter typically has the highest net income result. With third-quarter results due out on April 28, it will be interesting to see how the third-quarter net income relates to the projected second-half results in TABLE 1A above.

TABLE 3.1A

Keeping the ending share price the same despite the increased earnings assumptions compared to TABLE 3.1 results in similar returns to those in TABLE 1. But the higher net income results in a lower, more conservative P/E ratio expectation.

TABLE 3.2A

Keeping the projected P/E ratio assumptions the same as for TABLE 3.2 results in higher share price projections due to the projected higher net income assumptions with the adjustment for special items. The projected higher share prices result in significant improvements in investor total return compared to TABLE 3.2.

Summary And Conclusions

This article is part of a series reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. This series is running in parallel to another series examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics. Until coming to Microsoft, I had found the concerns arising from the broader index statistics are not evident in the top companies in the S&P 500.

For Microsoft Corp., based on analysts' net income growth projections, the potential returns available to investors appear reasonable, even if the current P/E ratio falls to ~18.0. At P/E ratios below the 17.0 level, returns for investors are likely to be marginal. It should be understood that Microsoft remains financially strong and profitable as a company. But the current share price is possibly pushing the upper limits to enable investors to obtain an acceptable return over the next two years, unless either earnings growth is at the high end of analysts' forecasts or P/E ratios remain high.

Having said that, for longer-term investors primarily seeking dividend income, falls in share price due to a general contraction in P/E multiples would be of lesser concern. There is also the fact that with continued earnings growth beyond 2 years, either share prices can rise without affecting P/E ratios, and/or P/E ratios can fall to more conservative levels without a fall in share price. One thing to watch out for is one-off special items affecting earnings. If these keep on occurring, then they are not really one-off and need to be taken account of in projections.

