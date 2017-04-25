AT&T Vs. Verizon: Battle Of The Telecom Giants

AT&T (dividend yield of 4.86%) and Verizon (dividend yield of 4.73%) return a significant amount of capital to shareholders and have two of the largest dividends on the S&P 500.

The communications industry is rapidly changing as more consumers go completely wireless, consume more data, and more 'things' are being 'connected' than ever before.

In the past month, I've written about both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). I've been pro AT&T and negative on Verizon, so I wanted to stack them up against each other to show some of the factors that have shaped my opinion. In general, my interest in the telecommunications industry has grown over the past few years and stems from the trends and developments in the market:

Data consumption is rapidly increasing, which includes more than doubling from 2014 to 2015.

The number of households that have gone completely wireless is increasing (49% as of 2015).

The 'internet-of-things' is finally a reality. More and more 'things' will continue being 'connected' for consumers like wearables, smart cars, and smart homes. This means that more and more of your life will be tracked and controlled from any device, anywhere.

Autonomous vehicles could be a game-changer and will likely rely on next-generation networks.

Given the things I mentioned above, there is a tremendous opportunity for AT&T and Verizon in the future, so let us see which one is the better buy.

Past Performance - Winner: AT&T

I consider AT&T the winner here based on 2016 performance. AT&T has begun to really reap the benefits of its DirecTV acquisition, which helped increase its top line by 11.6% compared to 2015. Verizon seems to be going in the wrong direction, showing a (4.3%) decline over the same period. One of the major risks for Verizon is that its data plans have historically cost a premium relative to rival networks, which has allowed it to disproportionately profit per wireless customer. I'm a big believer in regression to the mean, and Verizon has already had to become more competitive in the last year and I expect this trend to continue. This is clearly evident in the fact that Verizon's revenue decreased in 2016 even though its wireless connections increased.

Dividend - Winner: AT&T

Both AT&T (4.86% annual yield) and Verizon (4.73% annual yield) offer monster yields, which is one of the main reasons many investors hold these stocks. Once yield gets this high, I often get concerned with the sustainability of the dividend. Verizon is currently the much bigger concern, in my opinion. 2016 was not a good year for cash flow, which was driven by decreased net income and unfavorable balance sheet movements. Unfavorable balance sheet movements aren't much of a concern since those level out over time, but I am concerned about decreasing profits. As I previously mentioned, Verizon's wireless revenues decreased in 2016. Keep in mind, that's where Verizon generates the majority of its operating cash flow, so further decreases could be painful.

I don't think that Verizon will cut its dividend. I just believe it will hurt the company in the future because that cash flow could be better used for building up cash reserves, paying down debt, and making capital investments. I believe that Verizon's overleveraged position puts it in a tough position to make acquisitions in the future, which is important given the continued consolidation in the communications and entertainment industries. I think AT&T's dividend is borderline as well, but its cash flow has been more consistent historically and its growth potential leaves its dividend in a safer spot.

Balance Sheet - Winner: AT&T

Note - large jump in debt from 2014 to 2015 was a result of the DirecTV acquisition.

Note - large jump in debt from 2012 to 2014 was a result of the acquisition of Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) 45% stake in Verizon Wireless.

When looking at the tables above, keep in mind that AT&T is a little bit bigger than Verizon. AT&T has a market cap of $245 billion and enterprise value of $369 billion. Verizon has a market cap of $192 billion and enterprise value of $306 billion. The amount of debt for each is concerning (so are the pension obligations), but AT&T has less leverage, so has a better balance sheet.

Strategic Advantage - Winner: AT&T

AT&T's pending acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) is what really separates it apart from Verizon, in my opinion. It will allow AT&T to seamlessly produce and distribute content across multiple media platforms. AT&T will receive major media assets including HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Warner Bros., CNN, and DC Comics. I'm still a bit skeptical of this acquisition being approved by U.S. regulatory agencies, but everything appears to be going smoothly thus far. The major downside is that the acquisition will be funded with debt and equity. This means that AT&T's debt load will increase and so will its dividend obligations.

Verizon is taking a much different approach with the AOL acquisition and pending Yahoo acquisition. Verizon seems to be focusing on online content instead of TV content. In my opinion, this is a more difficult approach because that puts Verizon in the online ad business and up against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). I also believe Verizon lost big on its $130 billion acquisition of Vodafone's 45% stake in Verizon Wireless. The problem with this deal was simply the large price tag, which is what has put Verizon in such a leveraged position.

Valuation - Winner: AT&T

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF cash flow was calculated using each company's average FCF over the last 3 years.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

The valuation ratios for each company are fairly similar. Verizon definitely trades at a slight discount with the exception of Price/Sales. However, AT&T is the better-looking stock given its expected long-term growth rate, which gives it a PEG of 1.77 vs. Verizon's PEG of 4.47. I also consider Reuters' long-term growth rate for Verizon as generous, given the decline last year which has continued into 2017. Quite simply, the little premium AT&T currently trades at looks to be well worth it.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Verizon

According to MarketWatch, the average target price for AT&T is $41.95, which represents 5% upside based on the current share price of $39.93. The average target price for Verizon is $50.43, which represents 7% upside based on the current share price of $47.22.

Conclusion

Both companies have taken on a tremendous amount of leverage in recent years as the telecommunications industry continues to consolidate, but I believe AT&T is in a better position given its growth prospects, better balance sheet, safer dividend, and a superior strategic position. While both are trading at similar valuation multiples, I'm also more encouraged by AT&T's recent performance. Verizon missed Q1 2017 estimates by a wide margin, which included a 4.5% consolidated revenue decline (excluding divestitures and acquisitions). Most concerning is the weakness in Verizon's wireless business, showing the first ever decline in wireless connections (note - AT&T is set to release earnings on April 25th). In the future, I'll be keeping a close eye on AT&T's Time Warner acquisition, which is slated for full approval by the end of this year. This has the potential to overleverage AT&T, but I'm a believer in the strategic benefits the transaction will provide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.