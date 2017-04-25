Caterpillar: It Is All About Infrastructure Spending

CAT will continue to trade on sentiment pursuant to Trump's infrastructure plan. CAT is a hold into earnings.

Revenue and earnings will likely decline again. Commodity prices appear in free fall.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reports quarterly earnings April 25th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.26 billion and eps of $0.62. The revenue estimate implies a 3% decline Y/Y and Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Falling Top Line

A major red flag for Caterpillar is its falling revenue. Revenue is expected to be off 3% Y/Y, which followed a 13% decline last quarter. In Q4 the company suffered revenue declines in each business segment.

Resources (down 21%) and Energy & Transportation (down 13%) suffered the largest revenue declines. Weak commodity prices and a weak global economy triggered a decline in low-end user demand for equipment. Resources was punished by a decline in sales of new equipment and average sales price ("asp"). Mining customers are focused on improving productivity in existing mines and stemming cash burn; that portends less spending on mining equipment.

Commodity prices had improved from the lows of early 2016. However, they have recently been in free fall due to a bearish demand outlook for certain items like iron ore, steel, and copper.

Source: Zerohedge

Concerns that China's steel production is higher than warranted by demand cooled its producer price index, and prices for oil and iron ore. Whether or not concerns over a steel supply glut are real remains to be seen. For now, commodity prices are falling and that does not bode well for near-term Caterpillar equipment sales.

Transportation & Energy was down 13%; it is also Caterpillar's largest segment at 40% of revenue. Oil prices have rebounded and animal spirits have returned to the oil patch. That should help the segment's land drilling operations. Returns on subsea drilling are uncertain current oil prices, so Caterpillar's subsea equipment sales will likely remain in the doldrums.

That said, year-to-date rail traffic is up by high single-digits. That might not result in higher capex from railroads, which remain in retrenchment mode. I expect Transportation & Energy to show flat to declining revenue growth this quarter.

It's All About Infrastructure Spending

Caterpillar's revenue and earnings continue to decline each quarter, yet CAT is up about 26% Y/Y. The stock trades on sentiment pursuant to proposed corporate tax cuts and infrastructure spending by President Trump. I do not believe corporate tax cuts will spur the economy. However, infrastructure spending could create jobs, and there is a real need for it. According to the Department of Transportation, the backlog of investment spending for highways and bridges is over $800 billion, of which $479 billion is for critical repairs.

I believe President Trump's infrastructure plan will get approved in some form, and Caterpillar's building equipment and knowhow will be used to help complete it. This represents a windfall for the company; regardless of what earnings does in this quarter or the next, the stock could remain range bound and trend higher as Trump's infrastructure plan comes closer to fruition.

Takeaway

Q1 results will likely be dismal again. When it comes the CAT it's all about infrastructure. I rate the stock a hold.

