A Strong Start For The 787?

With Boeing (BA) reporting its first quarter earnings for 2017 on the 26th of April, I think it is a good time to have a look at the Boeing 787 deferred balance and what my expectations are prior to the earnings report release.

For those unfamiliar with the previous figures, it might be interesting to read this article. The article gives some information on the Boeing 787 as an aircraft, but also holds some information of the program accounting method and the deferred balance built-up over time.

In this article, I will shortly touch on the importance of the deferred balance for now but also for later, have a look at my initial Q1 estimate and have a look at the renewed Q1 estimate.

Importance of deferred balance

The main reason for the deferred balance being eyeballed by analysts and investors is because it gives an idea on how Boeing’s profit ramp up is coming along. Also, at some point it will become clear whether Boeing can achieve a zero deferred balance by the 1,300th delivery (which is the accounting quantity it set for the program). De-risking, in the worst-case scenario, could happen via a charge but could also happen via a block extension.

Worrying about the possibility of a charge later, what is more important for investors at this point is looking at how the ramp up in profits goes for the Boeing 787 program since this could give somewhat of an idea whether the Boeing 787’s improving cash profile can offset the lower build rates of the Boeing 777.

So, the deferred balance has a significant long-term meaning but investors currently are more likely to use the figure in combination with delivery numbers to get an idea of the cash generation on the program.

My expectations

In an article published in late-January, I showed the following table:

What can be seen in the table are realized quarterly balances for the deferred production costs and the ones estimated by 3 models that I developed. What can also be seen is that I already provided an estimate for the deferred balance for Q1 2017.

This figure, however, assumes a certain number of deliveries. If the actual number of deliveries is higher or lower, the deferred balance for the quarter will change as well. For the first quarter, I assumed that Boeing would deliver a total of 30 Dreamliner aircraft. In an article published a few days ago, I looked at the Q1 deliveries and observed that Boeing delivered 32 Dreamliner aircraft (8 Boeing 787-8s and 24 -9s) in the first 3 months of 2017.

So, with that in mind, we can change the Q1 figures to reflect the actual number of deliveries instead of the previous figure which was based on an educated guess for the deliveries:

What can be seen is that the deferred balance is expected to drop by an additional $12 million to $29 million on top of what I previously anticipated.

On a per-unit basis the model estimates the deferred balance to decline by $9.35-12.9 million. While the model estimates the Q1 2017 deferred balance to drop to $26.9B, I am expecting the deferred balance to be a bit closer to $27B. This is based on the quarter-over-quarter improvement on a per-unit basis, which I expect to be between $8.6 million and $10 million for this quarter.

If Boeing manages to reach a deferred balance of $26.9B, it means that the jet maker doubled its profitability on the Boeing 787 program during the quarter which would be pretty spectacular and bodes well for the program. It would also mean that the iterative model is on the right trajectory.

Conclusions

My view on the deferred balance for Q1 can be tabulated as shown below:

Deferred balance View <$27B Strong $27B-$27.04B Good >$27.04 Disappointing

The Dreamliner deferred balance is an important figure for investors to eyeball since it gives an idea of how the profit ramp-up on the Boeing 787 program is coming along. My most upbeat model estimates that profitability per unit will double this quarter. However, I would already be happy if Boeing reported a deferred balance of $27B this quarter.

In my view, anything higher than $27.04B for the current quarter would be somewhat disappointing.

