Sentiment Speaks - GBP/USD Closing In On An Inflection Point Ahead Of U.K. Elections

Price Action Over Prior Year

Last year in August I had written that "The GBP/USD Still Has Much Further To Fall". At the time of that writing, the GBP/USD was trading at the 1.3012 level having moved down sharply following the "Brexit" vote which took place in June of 2016. The two months that followed that Brexit vote the pair saw a sideways consolidation that finally culminated in a sharp drop down to the 1.1739 level in October of 2016. This represented a drop of over 1,200 pips below the level that the pair was trading at the time that the August article was written here at Seeking Alpha and was just 59 pips short of the upper end of the target zone that had been laid out.

Since that October bottom, the pair has once again moved sideways but is now closing in on a key test of resistance. The timing of this move up now has the potential to coincide with the Elections in the UK that are slated to occur on June 8th of this year.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

Now while the original drop in the pair did coincide with the "Brexit" vote the sentiment was already quite negative on the Pound as was clearly evident by the wave structure that we had been tracking on the pair. It's always difficult to make the argument that the "Brexit" vote did not cause the sharp move lower in the pair as the drop and the vote occurred at the same time. While there is certainly no question that the Brexit vote did act as a timing catalyst the substance of the vote itself was irrelevant to the direction of the move as again the sentiment of the pair was already extremely negative as again we had been tracking for several years.

The concept of the irrelevance of the substance of the news is difficult to get a handle on as it goes against the mainstream theory of what moves markets. Conveniently the GBP/USD gave us a prime example displaying that news is truly irrelevant and that Sentiment truly does rule just a few short months after the "Brexit" vote.

That October drop in the pair occurred on no news. There were no major economic announcements, no Central Bankers making any comments, no Geo-Political events that could be attributed to the drop. In fact, even several days after the drop the media pundits could simply not come up with one good excuse for the drop. This, of course, is news in and of itself as it is quite rare that the pundits are stumped as they can usually find some kind of an excuse for such a large market move.

The fact that the drop occurred on no news did not surprise us at all as just like the previous drop prior to Brexit the negative sentiment on the pair had been telegraphed by what we were witnessing with the wave structure well in advance of the drop.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

As I mentioned since the October bottom the pair has had a large consolidation pattern that is now closing in on a test of a resistance level that will likely act as a key inflection point on the pair. That resistance zone currently resides at the 1.3012-1.3303 levels. Now while the substance of the UK elections are really not important the timing of this event may very well coincide with a test of this key resistance zone.

Based on what I am viewing as an incomplete pattern on the smaller degree timeframes I am expecting the pair to see a move higher up towards the resistance zone prior to topping. What happens when we hit that resistance zone will then be key in helping give us further guidance as to whether the pound will continue to drop further down towards the par level with the USD or if we are going to see a much more complex pattern off of the 2014 highs.

So the bottom line is that as long as we are trading under the upper end of that resistance zone at the 1.3303 level the pressure will remain down on the pound and we will likely continue to see further weakness on the pair for several more years to come.

