Allergan's Q1/2017 Results: What To Expect

A substantial acceleration of the top line growth over the coming quarters will be needed to drive the stock higher from here.

I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations to show why I believe Q1/2017 expectations seem right.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) will report its Q1/2017 results on 9th May 2017. In this article, I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations to show why I believe Q1/2017 expectations seem right.

Q1/2017 results

Investors seem relaxed about Allergan's Q1/2017 results:

The Street expects $3.52 for Q1/2017 revenues, in line with the guidance provided by Allergan management at FY2016 results.

The Street expects $3.31 for core EPS, around 9% growth over Q1/2016 EPS.

Investors expect that AGN will reiterate its existing FY17 guidance (i.e. core EPS of $15.8-16.3).

Why sell-side consensus is right?

I believe Street expectations for Allergan’s first-quarter results are reasonable because consensus is reflecting the tough comps that the company is facing in comparison with Q1/2016 in terms of sales mix.

To explain my expectations, I started from the revenue in Q1/2016 and then I applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the dynamics of Allergan’s major growth drivers.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Applying 11% sales growth to Allergan’s US Specialized Therapeutics division, -3% growth to US General Medicine division and 5% growth to International division, I estimate $3.55B of sales for AGN in Q1/2017, which is in line with the consensus and the guidance.

“For the first quarter, we expect total reported revenue of approximately $3.5 billion, which will be the lowest revenue quarter for the year. This reflects our normal seasonality, the addition of two months of LifeCell, and the impact of an anticipated change in U.S. wholesale buying patterns.”

Source: Maria Teresa Hilado, Allergan’s CFO, FY 2016 Results

The main assumptions behind these estimates are:

In Allergan’s US Specialized Therapeutics, the company will suffer from the competition of Xiidra on Restasis, but in January the company also raised the gross price of this drug by about 9.5%. Thus, I am assuming 0% growth for Restasis in Q1/2017, to be driven by a positive pricing effect that compensates for the negative volume dynamic. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the Dry Eye market can be found here.

I assume strong growth for Botox and the Facial Fillers (i.e. double digit growth) as a result of a healthy volume dynamics and a stable pricing environment, in line with the trends reported in the previous quarters.

I am also assuming around $75M of sales from the recent acquisition of LifeCell.

In the US General Medicine division, the company will suffer from generics competition in two key franchises: Namenda XR and Minastrin. Allergan will lose around $120M of sales related to these two drugs. That equates to around 3% of total sales.

To translate my top line expectations into an earnings estimate, I am assuming 47.5% of Core Operating Margin and a 13.5% tax rate, so I estimate a non-GAAP EPS of $3.35, which is 1% above consensus.

In details, I assumed:

- AGN’s Gross Margin down 200 bps YoY, to account for the negative mix effects from the generics competition on two key assets with 90% Gross Margin: Minastrin and Namenda XR.

- I assume $1B of SG&A spending, with 10% R&D costs on sales, in line with the average spending from the last three quarters.

I believe that these assumptions are in line with recent commentaries from the management team of the company.

“We guided to R&D more or less being consistent spend throughout the year, evenly spread throughout the year. And I would say on SG&A for Q1, a lot of folks I saw with some of the models took SG&A down with revenue. That's not the way you should think about it. I think you should look at SG&A as being relatively consistent from Q4 to Q1, just to be fair, and then spread out kind of evenly. We're continuing to invest obviously behind the launches in Q1. We launched a new Restasis campaign. So we're investing behind the brands. Most of it is in SG – sales and marketing. It's not in G&A.”

Source: Brent Saunders, Allergan’s CEO, Cowen and Company Global Health Care Conference

Despite that, I don’t believe Allergan will revise down its FY 2017 guidance. The issues in this quarter are largely related to phasing, and they aren’t reflective of any weakness in the underlying organic growth of the company.

It’s worth noting that I still believe that AGN’s 2017 guidance is conservative, as discussed in my previous article.

Conclusion

In summary, consensus expectations for Q1/2017 EBIT and EPS seem right because Street expectations have taken into account the strong comps that Allergan is facing this quarter.

It's clear that the first quarter will be the weakest one for the year for Allergan. A substantial acceleration of the top line growth over the coming quarters, therefore, will be needed to drive the stock higher from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice