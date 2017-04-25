'Safer' Utilities Top Gainers For April Count Their Dividends

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" utilities sector stocks may accumulate 44.21% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Big Dogs rule utilities dividends.

Besides safety margin, utilities dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/19/17 to further document their financial excellence.

9 of 81 utilities sector stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/19/17. Thus, those 19 were defined as "safer" for dividends.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Five of Five Industries Show "Safer" Dividends In The Utilities Sector

Five industries constitute the Utilities sector, and all of those were represented by the 19 firms whose stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of April 19.

The industry representation broke out, thus: Regulated Electric Utilities (8); Diversified Utilities (6); Regulated Water Utilities (1); Independent Power Producers (1); Regulated Gas Utilities (3).

All five industries listed above populated the top ten Utilities 'safer' dividend team by yield.

19 of 81 Utilities Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Utilities stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 19 that passed the Utilities dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily overruled by boards of directors setting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.

Total annual returns by positive results narrowed the 81 Utilities dogs list to 74 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Brokers Expect A 3.87% 1 yr. Average Upside and 7.32% Net Gain For Top 19 April "Safer" Utilities Stocks

Top dogs on the Utilities stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 19, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 2.2% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten April Utilities dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to fall by 1.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Cast Top Ten Utilities "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 2.2% to 68.35% Gains To April 2018

Nine of the ten top dividend Utilities dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this Utilities group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 90% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Energy Company of Minas (CIG.C) netted $683.512 based on estimates from one (an exception) analyst, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% more than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) netted $238.14 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Atlantica Yield (ABY) netted $123.91 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ABY.

AES (AES) netted $116.32 based on estimates from thirteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) netted $68.42, based on dividend alone, with no median target price estimate from any analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for DEIPY.

ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ENLAY) netted $40.83 based on no median target price estimate from any analysts, just projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% less than the market as a whole.

TTW (OTCPK:TTAPY) netted $37.35 based on estimates from no analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY) netted $31.90 based on no target price set by any analysts, just estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

DUET (OTCPK:DUETF) netted $25.28 based on no estimates from analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ESOCF) netted $22.13, based on dividends and no target price estimate from analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 13.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Utilities "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Two "Safer" Utilities Dogs To Average 8.8% Losses By April 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Northwest Natural (NWN) projected a loss of $85.33 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) projected a loss of $90.79 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend less price was 8.8% on $2k invested as $1k each in both Utilities dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Utilities Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Utilities firms with the biggest yields April 19 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Utilities Sector Dogs, Will Deliver 3.77% VS. (2) 6.76% Net Gains from All Ten by April 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Utilities Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 44.21% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced "safer" dividend Utilities dog, NRG Yield showed the best analyst augured net gain of 23.81% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Utilities dogs as of April 19 were: DUET (OTCPK:DUETF); CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY); ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ENLAY); ENEL S.p.A (OTCPK:ESOCF); Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY), with prices ranging from $2.04 to $11.31.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Utilities dogs as of April 19 were: The AES Corporation; TTW Public Company Limited; NRG Yield; Atlantica Yield; Spark Energy (SPKE), with prices ranging from $11.37 to $35.75. The bigger Utilities dogs won out.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Utilities dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

