Siemens Wants Its Software Behind Every Product, Every Industry

Siemens has set its sights on generating more revenue and profits from software and services.

The boundaries between industrial and enterprise software companies are getting blurred. Siemens (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY) understands the huge impact digitization would have on all its operating segments. It also understands that software has higher profit margins. In this age of deep upheaval in all of the core industries it serves, the company might have found some level of stability and growth in its software division. It also sees software as a way to gain recurring revenue with high renewal rates and a continuous services revenue stream driven by analytics.

Siemens operates under the following segments:

Power and Gas

o Sells gas turbines, steam turbines, integrated power plant, etc.

Wind Power and Renewables

o Designs, manufactures and installs wind turbines for onshore and offshore applications.

Energy Management

o Sells products, systems, solutions, software and services for transmitting and distributing power and for developing intelligent grid infrastructure.

Building Technologies

o Sells automation technologies and digital services for efficient buildings and infrastructure throughout their lifecycle.

Mobility

o Sells rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification, road traffic technology, IT solutions, etc.

Digital Factory

o Sells various software and systems for discrete, process and hybrid manufacturing industries that help them in the transformation to digital enterprise.

Process Industries & Drives

o Offers products and software for moving, measuring, controlling and optimizing all kinds of mass flows in oil and gas, shipbuilding, mining, cement, fiber, chemicals, food and beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Healthineers

o Supplies technology for medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics. Siemens is looking to sell a minority stake in its Healthineers business in 2017 in an IPO.

All these operating segments in the company are undergoing enormous change. Traditional power generation using gas and steam turbines is undergoing change due to the increasing use of renewable sources and the change from a centralized power generation model to one with distributed energy resources. Even as the market for wind power has expanded globally, the industry is undergoing rapid change due to the rise of offshore wind generation, use of larger turbines, rise of competition from China and the constant pressure to reduce costs. Siemens has just completed the merger with Gamesa, forming the largest wind power generation company in terms of installed turbines.

Increased use of software and digitization of all operations is a common theme that connects all its business segments. Beyond the core operating segments, increased digitization is changing every industry from semiconductors to automobiles.

Software and services is already a big business at Siemens. For fiscal year 2016, the company had about euro 3.3 billion in software revenue and about euro 1 billion in digital services. That market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from fiscal year 2017 to 2020. Siemens notched a 12% growth in 2016 compared to 2015, showing that it can grow faster than the market.

Just in the power generation industry, de-centralized generation of power has led to more use of software to control and manage the various distributed energy resources. Software also allows for faster, low-cost ways to troubleshoot problems in the field. For example, Siemens was able to remotely monitor over 9,000 of its wind turbines and provide fixes for 85% of the turbine alarms. In the age of ever-increasing importance of productivity and lower costs, software helps reduce the cost of maintaining wind turbines and other industrial equipment.

Exhibit: Software Revenue and Services Growing at a Double-Digit Pace

(Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: Siemens Sees Value in Offering an End-to-End Software Product Suite

(Source: Company Filings)

It is also looking to generate more business from sectors such as the automotive industry, where the use of semiconductors and software has increased dramatically due to the mega-trends driving the sector.

Exhibit: Siemens Can Now Participate in the Growing Use of Semiconductors in Automobiles

(Source: Company Filings)

Siemens's acquisition of Mentor Graphics Corporation takes it into the world of electronic design automation (EDA). Mentor Graphics provides software and hardware design solutions that enable customers to develop electronic products faster and more cost-effectively.

Exhibit: With the Mentor Graphics Acquisition, Siemens is Approaching 7% of Total Revenue from Software and Digital Services

(Source: Company Filings)

Mentor Graphics generated about $1.2 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2016. Out of that revenue, about 59%, or about $708 million, was from software sales. The rest ($492 million) was from support and services.

Over the years, Siemens has made a number of acquisitions to bolster its capability and offering to cover every aspect of product design and manufacturing. Its goal is to offer software that would help in designing a mechanical part to designing the electronics that go into that mechanical part. Mentor Graphics plugs the hole in the company's product portfolio and brings electronic design, simulation and testing software capabilities to Siemens.

Exhibit: Mentor Graphics Brings Electronics Design and Testing to Siemens

(Source: Company Filings)

In fact, the company has made a number of acquisitions in recent years to bring its vision of vertically integrated software to life. In 2016, it also acquired CD-Adapco that brought computational fluid dynamics software capabilities to Siemens. CD-Adapco had revenue of close to $200 million and was purchased for $970 million.

Exhibit: Siemens Has Patiently Assembled an Integrated Suite of Software Products

(Source: Company Filings)

Siemens has built a software portfolio that touches multiple industries, including industrial equipment, power generation, smartphone, transportation, automotive and smart homes. The Mentor Graphics acquisition would add to the revenue generated from software and services.

With its digitization strategy, the company wishes to have an impact on every aspect of the product lifecycle, from design and engineering to maintenance and services. Siemens' revenue from software and digital services is approaching 7% of the total revenue, when the revenue from Mentor Graphics acquisition is included. This revenue is poised to grow even higher as more software is used across all industries, from the design of a product to its end-of-life. It also helps that software comes with higher profit margins than some of the other businesses Siemens currently operates in. The company's wind power and renewables division has just a 5-8% profit range, and its mobility division has a 6-9% profit range. On the other hand, its digital factory has a 14-20% profit range.

The software business might offer them a steady source of recurring revenue with higher margins and could help bolster profits if some of the other industrial businesses of the company stumble. Given the rate of change in the wind and renewable business or in the traditional power generation business, revenue growth may be very unpredictable. Siemens hopes to have a role to play in every aspect of a product's lifecycle and has patiently assembled a software portfolio to make that vision a reality.

