Anadarko: Another Long-Term Opportunity

Anadarko (NYSE:APC) has been trending down since mid-December 2016 as crude oil has failed to hold support above $50/barrel. This lack of pricing strength has caused E&P stocks to exhibit significant weakness with Anadarko being no exception. The company is slated to report earnings in just over a week and with the stock down close to 15% YTD, this may be an ideal time to get in, especially for the long-term. With that being said, there are a few items I am concerned about with this company, primarily budgeting and returning value to shareholders.

Source: Anadarko

Crude Falls Again

During Monday trading, we saw WTI edge back above $50/barrel, up slightly. The significance of crude being at $50/barrel can't be overstated, as it is at this level that many North American E&Ps are profitable. We're seeing some strength from Iran right now as it fails to keep up with the pacing of its own exports over the past year, falling to a 14-month low. Unfortunately, this is just one of the few fundamental factors actually providing support for higher prices.

In terms of output cuts, OPEC is trying to provide more support to the market, with an initial "recommendation" that the cuts be extended through the first half of the year. Unfortunately, the market has been working to price this in and as such, the only way this fundamental factor would have shifted crude is if it didn't happen. Now, there is a key OPEC and non-OPEC joint meeting at the end of next month where this continued cut would actually be solidified and when it is set in stone, the market may react positively, but we can't expect it to catapult the commodity's pricing past $55/barrel. We'd need to see more fundamental factors complement this support.

On the more negative side, we've seen U.S. rig counts more than double YOY, American inventories actually tick up past their previous highs while OECD inventories remain flat, and U.S. E&Ps have seen a large uptick in production, and Anadarko again is no exception. An interesting statistic is that U.S. production is up 10% YOY to 9.25 mbopd. That's a lot of negativity and while OPEC has its cut in place and that's helping to prop up the market, it's still temporary and it may be a while before crude sees any sort of real pricing strength, rather than just speculation.

Source: Bloomberg

The effect that crude oil has had on APC has been highly negative. The stock is now down 14.97% YTD. There are really two ways you can look at that steep decline in just four months. First, it can be seen as an opportunity to buy on this weakness, especially with the stock below $60, and to hold until it returns to its December 2016 highs. Second, investors can look at this stock and see that the downtrend is quite considerable and that with crude's mixed fundamentals, it'll likely continue especially as the company is now trading below its 200 DMA and is headed towards the $55/barrel support level. I personally believe the downtrend will continue for another few weeks or at least until the end of May OPEC meeting, but it does seem like the last four months of trading have presented investors with a long-term entry point here.

Source: Bloomberg

What I'm Looking For From Anadarko

There are a few items on the upcoming earnings report that I will be looking for more color on. They are as follows:

A plan/timeline to return value to shareholders

Actual versus projected capital spending

Offshore guidance as production is expected to double

Watching EBITDAX margins for meaningful improvement

The first two items really go hand in hand, here. The company is projecting a substantial increase in production YOY, to the tune of 24-26%. Capital expenditure guidance has come in at $4.5-$4.7 billion for the full year 2017, which is a large increase from 2016's budget of just $2.8 billion. The company made a decision to fund a higher level of capital expenditure rather than return value to shareholders, but it may not be in bad taste. Right now, the only source of value that can be returned through shareholders is capital gains, but the stock has only seen capital losses so far this year. To quote the company on its recent 10-K,

We can provide no assurance that we will continue to pay dividends at the current rate or at all. In response to the commodity-price environment, in February 2016, the Company decreased the quarterly dividend from $0.27 per share to $0.05 per share.

From the company's perspective, they figure the faster they can grow, the better - and that by capitalizing on growth initiatives before prices recover, they'll be better positioned over the long-term to deliver value to shareholders. They may be doing this at the expense of free cash flow, too, which I'll discuss shortly. The reason I want to evaluate actual versus projected capital spending is that the company has already made their budget based upon WTI and Henry Hub expectations of $55/barrel and $3.00/MMBtu, respectively. While the latter has been achieved, the former is still a few months away at bare minimum and it'll be difficult for prices to average that this year; but that's what this company needs to remain on budget. I'd really like to hear more about a plan to deliver value to shareholders, as the current yield on the stock is just 0.34% on a five-year growth rate of -11.09%.

Source: Bloomberg

As to more color on their offshore operation, the company is expecting a doubling of production in the Gulf of Mexico, however their financial projections rely on $55/barrel WTI and $3.00MMBtu Henry Hub. With offshore, the company is projecting a 75% pre-tax return, $6 billion in free cash flow produced over the next five years, and production of 160 kboe/d. The free cash flow is really what I want to focus on.

Right now, their expectations for commodity prices aren't unrealistic, but crude still needs to make up ground of about 10% this year for the company to be on track this year. While crude will likely go higher in the long-term because of the cyclical recovery, it's interesting to note that there is a differential. Adding $1.2 billion in free cash flow over the next five years would undoubtedly be a great development and that would supplement a currently negative free cash flow balance. The company, in FY 2016, posted FCF of -$505 million.

Watching the EBITDAX margin is critical, in my opinion. The company is estimating 25% margin improvement this year, which, if it happens, is a incredible feat and warrants the stock running higher. This would be an improvement of $4.50/barrel. A higher level of EBIDAX would also support a higher level of free cash flow and would allow the company, at the end of this year, to become cash flow neutral. Yes, the company did post positive free cash flow every quarter of 2016 except Q1, but the negativity of free cash flow in Q1 2016 was so large that it made the YE balance still negative. A full year of positive free cash flow, especially now with an increased capital expenditure budget, would be a significant development and would warrant the stock going higher.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conclusion

The company will report earnings on May 2, which is just over a week away. The company really has about three years before any debt becomes due, so pursuing large increases in production and several new growth projects, and capitalizing on cash flows while crude is still recovering, seem to be smart moves. Unfortunately, the stock has declined 15% YTD and while that's been tough for existing shareholders, the long-term situation still looks immensely positive. It's just going to come down to this company's financial discipline and ability to stay within budget.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.