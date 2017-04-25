Squeezing More Yield From Apple

Apple is expected to announce a dividend increase next week, but shares currently yield just 1.6% and will likely yield less than 2% moving forward.

Shareholders of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) probably shouldn't complain too much about the stock's current dividend of 1.6%. Back in November of last year, the stock had a yield of approximately 2.2%, but its price appreciation of nearly 40% in less than 6 months has pushed the yield back down.

The good news for Apple investors holding the stock primarily for income purposes is that a (potentially substantial) dividend increase is widely anticipated when the company announces quarterly results next Tuesday. This well-written article by Dividend Appreciator outlines Apple's recent dividend history and what investors can expect in terms of a dividend increase.

However, even if Apple were to increase its dividend by 20%, the yield would still fall short of 2%. Does this mean income-orientated investors should sell their shares of Apple and reinvest the proceeds into a stock with the higher yield? Each situation is different, but for most individuals, my answer would be no. Nevertheless, it would be perhaps worthwhile for more sophisticated income investors to consider using a covered call strategy. This would increase the effective yield being generated by their Apple holdings, while maintaining the potential for meaningful capital appreciation.

A Quick Overview of the Covered Call Strategy

The covered call strategy involves selling call options while owning shares in that same security. The investor receives the option premium, plus dividends paid by the company. If the stock does not surpass the strike price when the option expires, nothing happens. However, if the stock prices rise above the strike price, the option writer will be forced to sell the shares to the option buyer at the strike price (or purchase options to offset the position).

Why would anyone choose to write covered call options? They represent a trade-off: you give up a significant portion of capital appreciation potential in exchange for current income. I tend to recommend selling out of the money call options (where the strike price is above the current stock price), which leads to lower levels of income, but means that you maintain some potential for continued capital appreciation.

This is not a strategy I recommend often, but due to Apple's impressive recent performance and current elevated valuation (compared to its own historical average) it is worth considering:

Apple With a 6%+ Yield

There are dozens and dozens of different ways to implement a covered call strategy with Apple due to the strong liquidity of the options market for this company. For this article, I am going to outline a strategy where an Apple shareholder can increase their annualized level of income to above 6% while maintaining approximately 8% upside potential.

Since one options contract is equal to 100 shares, I will use a position of 100 shares of Apple for the math in this example.

Based on current options pricing, you can sell call options on these shares that will expire on August 18th (just less than 4 months from now) at a strike price of $155 for proceeds of approximately $1.95 each.

In exchange for selling these options, you would receive $195 in option premiums. In addition, you will receive two dividend payments from Apple (in May and August). If we assume that Apple announces a 10% dividend increase along with its quarterly results, each of those dividend payments would be $0.63 per share ($126 total).

Combining those two sources of income (option premiums and dividends) results in $321 in cash flow over a period of slightly less than 4 months. Based on a share price of approximately $144, that is an effective yield of 2.2% ($321 divided by $14,400), which is equal to more than 6.5% on an annualized basis.

If Apple shares do not surpass $155 by August 18th, the options expire worthless and the investor keeps their shares. However, if Apple continues to rally through the summer past the $155 level, the investor will be forced to sell their shares (or purchase call options to offset the position). Although this would be a somewhat unfortunate turn of events (in the sense that you would have been better off not writing the options), you still would have enjoyed a gain of approximately 8% from current levels.

Risks & Complications

Options can get complicated in a hurry. If you have never bought or sold options before, I recommend trying the CBOE Virtual Trading tool, which allows you to trade options using "fake money" to experiment with different strategies (including covered calls).

There are two obvious risks to the covered call strategy. The first is that you still have downside exposure to Apple; if the firm reports disappointing results or prospects for the iPhone 8 weaken, you will likely suffer losses on your shares (although in that case, the options you sold would expire worthless).

In addition, as discussed above, if Apple shares continue to rally through the summer, your upside potential is capped (at $155 in my example). You could instead sell call options at a higher strike price, but this reduces the income received significantly (based on current options prices, raising the strike price from $155 to $160 reduces the income received from $195 to $108).

The tax treatment of covered call options can also get complicated in a hurry. I recommend investors considering pursuing this strategy read this article about the tax implications of covered calls and other option strategies. If you have a significant unrealized gain on your Apple shares, you should think about the potential capital gain taxes that you will owe if the options are exercised.

Final Remarks

As mentioned previously, using options is not something I recommend doing often and not something that the majority of investors can do effectively.

However, when a stock you originally purchased for income purposes increases in price significantly, such that it is trading well above its historical average multiple and the dividend yield has declined below your desired level of income, covered call writing can be a useful strategy.

Due to its impressive performance since November, Apple has now reached that point. Investors who own the shares today and sell call options keep a moderate level of upside potential over the next 4 months and increase their effective annualized yield to well over 6%. Therefore, investors looking to generate above-average levels of income from their portfolios can still certainly find room to hold Apple with a little help from the options market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.